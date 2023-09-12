Olivia Rodrigo gave fans quite the scare at the VMAs. The 20-year-old singer took the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, and shocked the crowd when technical difficulties appeared to interrupt her performance.

It was all for show though, and an apt reference to the music video for her hit single, "Vampire." Everything started off well, as Rodrigo, wearing a red look, started singing "Vampire" while sitting in a staged meadow.

Then, just as in her music video, sparks started flying behind her and set pieces started falling down.

The crowd, including Selena Gomez, looked on in shock and worry at the display, but the needn't have feared.

Rodrigo was quickly escorted off the stage as the crowd murmured about what was going on.

The answer was soon revealed when dancers wearing pink appeared on stage and the opening notes to Rodrigo's new song, "Get Him Back!" started playing.

Rodrigo expertly worked the stage as she continued performing the new focus single off of her sophomore album, Guts.

Earlier in the evening, Rodrigo took the VMAs' pink carpet by storm, wearing a rhinestone gown with a plunging scooped back.

