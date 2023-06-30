Olivia Rodrigo has given fans a new breakup anthem to sink their teeth into. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter released the first song off her sophomore album, Guts, on Friday. In the angsty new track "Vampire," Rodrigo sings about an older man using her for fame and sucking the life out of her.

"I've made some real big mistakes/ You make the worst one look fine/ I should have known it was strange/ You only come out at night," Rodrigo sings in the track's chorus. "I used to think I was smart/ But you made me look so naive/ The way you sold me for parts/ You sunk your teeth into me/ Blood sucker, fame f**ker/ Bleeding me dry like a god d**n vampire."

She continues to croon, "Every girl I ever talked to told me your were bad bad news/ You called them crazy, god, I hate the way I called them crazy too."

Rodrigo also implies the man in question is older, singing, "'Cause girls your age know better."

In the subsequent music video, the GRAMMY winner is seen singing into a hand-held microphone in what appears to be a field while wearing a strapless white dress and dark lipstick. It is then shown that she is actually on stage as she gets hit by a lighting fixture as a crowd looks shocked.

Rodrigo is then covered in cuts and blood as stage hands and security guards begin surrounding her. She then runs from the scene and is shown belting out the song on the road, seemingly flying into the air.

Petra Collins directed the moody music video for the new track. Collins also directed Rodrigo's 2021 music video for her song, "Good 4 U."

Rodrigo's upcoming Guts album is due out Sept. 8, and is the follow-up to her hit album, Sour. Rodrigo won three GRAMMYs for her work on Sour, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song, "Drivers License."

Much of her debut album was rumored to be about her failed romance with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. In 2021, she was said to be dating 26-year-old producer Adam Faze, but the two split in early 2022. She was later linked to 27-year-old DJ Zack Bia, though the rumored pair called it quits in August 2022.

