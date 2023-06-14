A banger or a biter? Olivia Rodrigo took to social media on Tuesday to announce the upcoming release of her highly anticipated new music.

The 20-year-old "drivers license" singer posted a black-and-white pic of herself showing a side profile with purple band-aids crisscrossed on her neck.

"My new song 'vampire' is out june 30th! you can pre-save now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!! 🖤💜," Rodrigo captioned the shot.

Hilariously, Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who famously played Jacob Black in the vampire franchise, commented on the post, "K WHO TF BIT YOU."

The official Twilight account also commented, writing, "been waiting for this day!!!!! 😭 dreams really do come true ."

Rodrigo leaned into the Twilight fandom, reposting a meme from the films starring Robert Pattinson as vampire Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as his human love, Bella Swan.

Olivia Rodrigo/ Instagram

She also posted a funny TikTok, quoting Lautner's Jacob as a friend asks, "Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?" before cutting to Rodrigo in the recording studio.

"pre-save vampire lololol," she captioned the clip.

This new music marks Rodrigo's first since the 2021 release of her hit debut album, Sour. Rodrigo won three GRAMMYs for her music and topped numerous charts.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett Reunite at 'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Premiere This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Recital

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok

Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Related Gallery