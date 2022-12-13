Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital.

"This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."

During the proud mom moment, Pink held up her phone to record Willow, who introduced herself before going into the song.

After Willow shared that she will be singing "The Rose Song" by Olivia Rodrigo, Pink audibly cheers. Pink and husband Carey Hart’s 11-year-old is a master on the stage as she belts out the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series tune for the audience, while being accompanied by just the piano.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

At the end of her performance, Willow is met with cheers and applause from the audience as she walks off the stage. Pink, who also shares son Jameson, 5, with Carey, has been vocal about her daughter’s talent.

In 2021, Pink and Willow dropped their duet, "Cover Me in Sunshine." The same year, while being honored with the Icon Award during the Billboard Music Awards, Willow joined her mom onstage for an arial stunt as they performed the hit.

The mother-daughter duo also sang "A Million Dreams" together in 2018 for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined. Willow also shows off her singing chops on her mother’s TikTok account.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink's Husband Carey Hart Updates Fans After Neck Surgery

Pink Praises Olivia Newton-John Ahead of AMAs Tribute Performance

Pink Releases Fired-Up Protest Anthem 'Irrelevant'

Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her for Aerial Stunt at 2021 Billboard Awards This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery