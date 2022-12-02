Pink's Husband Carey Hart Updates Fans After Neck Surgery
Carey Hart is "ready to cruise out" of the hospital following his surgery to fuse vertebrae in his neck. The former motocross racer, and Pink's husband, posted an update for fans via Instagram on Friday.
"Well, 24 hours after I checked in, I'm ready to cruise out of here," he said in a video. "I'm on my own two feet as you see. Little battle wound where they went in to do my fusion in my neck. But feeling great. Been up on my feet 10-15 times in the last, I don't know, 18 hours since my surgery. Ready to roll home, make myself a cup of coffee. So yeah, not bad. Not bad at all."
Hart added that he was "pretty happy" with his recovery thus far. "No medication through the night," he said. "I had a Valium and Percocet before bed and nothing through the night. Woke up, did my walks, my shoulder shrugs, can move my head a little bit and take it nice and easy but stoked. Thanks for all the well-wishes from my post yesterday, and I'll keep you posted on my recovery. Have a good day."
In the caption beneath his video, Hart thanked his medical team and wife for their support. "Thank you so much to the amazing staff that took care of me and my wife the last 24 hours," he wrote. "You all rule!!!!! Headed home now and letting the recovery begin."
Hart, 47, initially posted about the operation's success on Thursday, when he told fans that his doctors had "ended up fusing the vertebrae because the joint was a bit hammered." That same day, he'd posted an update before the operation, writing "wakie wakie, time to fix the neckie."
Hart most recently appeared on the AMAs red carpet, where he joined his wife and their two kids, daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 5, ahead of Pink's two performances that evening.
"I'm pulling double duty, but I love it," she told ET of turning the night into a family affair. "I wouldn't have it any other way."
Pink also took time to specifically compliment her husband's ability to recover from surgery last year, when she underwent a hip operation herself. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real)," she wrote on Instagram in November 2021. "He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."
