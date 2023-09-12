Good for her! Olivia Rodrigo may be the brightest star at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards -- quite literally.

The 20-year-old "Vampire" singer glittered on the pink carpet outside of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday in a rhinestone gown with a plunging scooped back that was nearly impossible to miss.

Thanks to the material, Rodrigo shimmered intensely as she posed for photographers on her way inside the event. The performer kept the rest of her glam minimal, pairing the bombshell dress with her brunette tresses styled long, straight, and sleek. She completed the ensemble with a pair of equally sparkly silver open-toed platform sandals.

Rodrigo first attended the VMAs in 2021 when she won three Moon Person statues, including Best New Artist. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum has received a total of 12 additional nominations, including five this year, all surrounding the music video for her song, "Vampire," the first single off her sophomore album, Guts.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In addition to her nominations, Rodrigo is also set to take to the VMAs stage for a special performance.

Other A-list performers at this year's VMAs include emcee Nicki Minaj, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Shakira, Demi Lovato, Dona Cat, Anita, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerina, Lil Wayne, and more.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rodrigo's album, Guts, was released on Sept. 8. It is the follow-up to her 2021 debut album, Sour, which earned the "Drivers License" singer numerous accolades, GRAMMY Awards, and hit singles.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

RELATED CONTENT: