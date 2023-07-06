Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about her experience with fame.

The 20-year-old pop star covers Vogue's August issue, on newsstands July 18, while promoting her upcoming sophomore album. In the interview, Rodrigo reflects on growing up in the spotlight and grappling with the public's interest in her love life.

"It's an interesting thing to think about," she says. "I understand it. I could sit here and be like, 'I don't get why people do that,' but I do it so often."

The author notes that, earlier in their conversation, Rodrigo shared that her first internet passion was Harry Styles fan fiction.

Regarding the status of her own personal life, the "Good 4 U" singer is also asked whether she's currently single. Her response? A coy, "I don’t know!"

"I don't kiss and tell," she adds cheekily.

Rodrigo recently lambasted an ex on her new single, "Vampire." The track offers a first taste of what fans can expect from her second studio album, Guts, out this September.

The full length is "about figuring stuff out, about failures and successes and making mistakes," she explains, declining to elaborate further on said mistakes.

"You'll have to listen to the rest of the album," she says with a laugh.

Rodrigo previously teased the release of "Vampire" by calling the creative process "cathartic."

"Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache," she shared on Instagram last week. "It's one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I'm so happy it's in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life."

She also celebrated the song's release by teasing that she's "so excited for this new chapterrrr."

In the angsty new track, Rodrigo sings about an older man using her for fame and sucking the life out of her.

"I've made some real big mistakes/ You make the worst one look fine/ I should have known it was strange/ You only come out at night," Rodrigo sings in the track's chorus. "I used to think I was smart/ But you made me look so naive/ The way you sold me for parts/ You sunk your teeth into me/ Blood sucker, fame f**ker/ Bleeding me dry like a god d**n vampire."

She continues to croon, "Every girl I ever talked to told me your were bad bad news/ You called them crazy, god, I hate the way I called them crazy too."

Rodrigo also implies the man in question is older, singing, "'Cause girls your age know better."

Rodrigo's upcoming Guts album is due out Sept. 8, and is the follow-up to her hit album, Sour. Rodrigo won three GRAMMYs for her work on Sour, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song, "Drivers License."

Much of her debut album was rumored to be about her failed romance with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. In 2021, she was said to be dating 26-year-old producer Adam Faze, but the two split in early 2022. She was later linked to 27-year-old DJ Zack Bia, though the rumored pair called it quits in August 2022.

