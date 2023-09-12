Awards

2023 MTV VMAs Fashion Moments: Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and More

Olivia Rodrigo
By Zoe Phillips
Published: 3:02 PM PDT, September 12, 2023

Check out the celebrities who dazzled on the red carpet Tuesday night.

Celebrities dazzled on the pink carpet at Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards, wowing fans and fellow musicians alike. 

Olivia Rodrigo arrived early in the evening, stunning the crowd with a shimmering silver gown and elegant, scaled back makeup and hair. In addition to her five nominations, Rodrigo is also set to take to the VMAs stage for a special performance. 

Doja Cat also arrived early, dressed to impress in a gown designed to look like a weave of cobwebs draped across her body. She paired the look with spider-like eyelashes and accessories. Doja is nominated for five VMAs this year, including Video of the Year for "Attention," and will also perform at the show.

Megan Thee Stallion dazzled in a sheer black gown and silver choker. She wore a bracelet and striking manicure to match.  

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

Awards

