Celebrities dazzled on the pink carpet at Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards, wowing fans and fellow musicians alike.

Olivia Rodrigo arrived early in the evening, stunning the crowd with a shimmering silver gown and elegant, scaled back makeup and hair. In addition to her five nominations, Rodrigo is also set to take to the VMAs stage for a special performance.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Doja Cat also arrived early, dressed to impress in a gown designed to look like a weave of cobwebs draped across her body. She paired the look with spider-like eyelashes and accessories. Doja is nominated for five VMAs this year, including Video of the Year for "Attention," and will also perform at the show.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion dazzled in a sheer black gown and silver choker. She wore a bracelet and striking manicure to match.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

