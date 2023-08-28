Shakira Will Make History as First South American Artist to Receive MTV VMAs Vanguard Award
2023 Premios Juventud: Shakira Reacts to Agent of Change Award (…
Watch Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Drake's Concert
Bob Barker, 'The Price Is Right's Legendary Host, Dead at 99
Iggy Azalea on Her New Album and Why She's Taking a Break From M…
Kevin Hart In a Wheelchair After Tearing Abdomen Racing Former N…
Alexandra Paul, Canadian Olympic Figure Skater, Dead at 31
Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional Over Disney Days in 'Used to Be Young'
‘Yellowjackets’ Cast on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: Stars Praise St…
Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129,000 i…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
Exes Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Pose for Surprising Pic
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Feels Robyn Upended Their Family By Be…
Derek Hough Marries Longtime Love Hayley Erbert After 7 Years To…
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Call It Quits (Source)
Gene Simmons on Approaching End of KISS World Tour and What's Ne…
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss During Valentine’s Day Getaway O…
Britney Spears Parties With 'Fav Boys' and Breaks Silence on Sam…
Bob Barker Dead at 99: Longtime Girlfriend Nancy Burnet, Adam Sa…
Allison Holker Shares First Dance Video Since Husband Stephen 't…
Shakira is making history! On Monday, MTV announced that the 46-year-old singer will be the 2023 recipient of its coveted Video Vanguard Award at this year's Video Music Awards, making her the first South American artist to earn the honor.
Shakira, a four-time VMAs winner, will accept the award and perform at this year's ceremony, which will be her first time on an MTV stage in 17 years. She's up for four Moon People this year: Best Collaboration, Best Latin (2x) and Artist of the Year.
"Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. "Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."
Past winners of the prestigious award include Beyoncé, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna.
The honor comes amid a big year for Shakira, who became the first female vocalist of all time to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53," and again a month later with "TQG."
Shakira, a 30-time VMA nominee, also recently made history in the Top 3 spots on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay Chart, an achievement never before reached in the list’s nearly 30-year history.
On top of all of that, earlier this year Shakira broke 14 Guinness World Records with "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53," including the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours, fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.
Earlier this month, MTV announced the first round of global musicians slated to perform at the 2023 VMAs: Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids.
Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees with eight nominations and SZA follows up with six total nominations. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith trail close behind with five noms each.
The 2023 VMAs will air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
RELATED CONTENT:
2023 MTV VMAs: Demi Lovato, Måneskin, Karol G and More to Perform
How to Watch the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 Online
Taylor Lautner Talks 2009 VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye
Related Gallery