Shakira is making history! On Monday, MTV announced that the 46-year-old singer will be the 2023 recipient of its coveted Video Vanguard Award at this year's Video Music Awards, making her the first South American artist to earn the honor.

Shakira, a four-time VMAs winner, will accept the award and perform at this year's ceremony, which will be her first time on an MTV stage in 17 years. She's up for four Moon People this year: Best Collaboration, Best Latin (2x) and Artist of the Year.

"Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. "Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."

Past winners of the prestigious award include Beyoncé, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna.

The honor comes amid a big year for Shakira, who became the first female vocalist of all time to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53," and again a month later with "TQG."

Shakira, a 30-time VMA nominee, also recently made history in the Top 3 spots on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay Chart, an achievement never before reached in the list’s nearly 30-year history.

On top of all of that, earlier this year Shakira broke 14 Guinness World Records with "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53," including the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours, fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

Earlier this month, MTV announced the first round of global musicians slated to perform at the 2023 VMAs: Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids.

Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees with eight nominations and SZA follows up with six total nominations. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith trail close behind with five noms each.

The 2023 VMAs will air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

