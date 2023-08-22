2023 MTV VMAs: Demi Lovato, Måneskin, Karol G and More to Perform

Get excited, music lovers -- one of the biggest nights for music and music videos is shaping up to be an unforgettable one!

On Tuesday, MTV announced the first round of global musicians slated to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which includes superstars Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids.

Lovato returns for her first VMAs performance in six years, which comes mere days before she drops her highly anticipated new album, REVAMPED. The new album features rock versions of her hit songs, including the recently released rock versions of "Confident," "Heart Attack," "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Slash.

The award-winning singer has previously been nominated 14 times and is up for two categories this year: Best Pop and Video for Good.

Taking a break from her first-ever stadium tour, Karol G will make her debut on the MTV VMAs stage and compete for her first win in three categories, including Artist of the Year.

Måneskin makes their return after their history-making win for Best Alternative last year. This time around, the globally dominating rockers set their much-anticipated return to the storied MTV stage for the world premiere performance of their forthcoming new single, "HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?)," dropping Sept. 1. The group is also up for Best Rock, again setting records as the first Italian act to be nominated for two consecutive years in a main show category.

Global K-Pop mavens Stray Kids will also be making their debut, marking their first time performing at the VMAs with the U.S. broadcast premiere of "S-CLASS," off their latest record-breaking #1 album, 5-STAR. The group is in the running to claim their first MTV Moon Person for Best K-Pop, the same category which earned them their first VMAs nomination last year.

MTV previously revealed the nominees for this year's festivities, with Taylor Swift leading the pack with an impressive eight nominations and SZA following up with six total nominations. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith trail close behind with five noms each.

Additionally, this year's VMAs will also see a record-setting 35 first-time nominees, including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, Reneé Rapp, and many others.

Last year, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J emceed the VMAs, but as of now, no host has been announced for the 2023 Video Music Awards. It's also unclear how the ongoing writer's strike will impact the awards show, though it's possible they'll go the unscripted route, similar to the 2023 Tony Awards.

While many awards shows recruit critics to determine winners, MTV puts the power in the public's hands to decide who is the best of the best for the year.

Fans can find out who reigns supreme when the VMAs air Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

