Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Global Icon Award at 2023 MTV VMAs

Sean "Diddy" Combs is about to become an icon! The 53-year-old music mogul and producer will be receiving the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

Diddy will accept his award and give an epic performance spanning his decades in the industry. It will be his first performance at the VMAs since 2005.

In addition to his heavily awarded career, Diddy is also nominated for four other awards at this year's awards show, including two for Best Collaboration as well as Best Rap and Best R&B for his work on "Creepin (Remix)" and "Gotta Move On."

Diddy made his first VMAs appearance in 1997 to perform "Mo Money Mo Problems." He also hosted the VMAs in 2005. Over the course of his career, Diddy has won two VMAs.

Coming up, Diddy is preparing for the release of his upcoming album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, on Sept. 15. It marks his first album since 2010's Last Train to Paris.

This year's awards show will also feature Shakira taking home the coveted Video Vanguard Award, while Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with 11.

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

