Our hot girl summer was fun while it lasted, but we're noticing a definite shift in the air with the official start of the fall season. The looming arrival of cooler temperatures, longer nights and many, many holidays spent being grilled about your love life by family can only mean one thing: Cuffing season is upon us.

Between the icy temperatures, depressing lack of sunlight and hundreds of Hallmark movies about holiday romance, it's no wonder why the fall is such a popular time to lock down or "cuff" a significant other. While we certainly don't think a romantic partner is necessary to enjoy the colder months, cuffing season is a great time to plan some fun dates with your future prospects or current S.O. — and you'll need some adorable date night outfits to get you in the mood.

In our opinion, a sweater dress is the quintessential fall date night outfit — it's a one-and-done piece that's sexy yet genuinely comfortable. But if you're in the market for separates, we love pairing sculptural, unique knits with a romantic skirt or an effortlessly chic pair of jeans.

From trendy Abercrombie and Reformation to tried-and-true Banana Republic and Free People, we've found the best date night looks for fall 2023. Below, seal the deal with our 16 favorite picks.

Reformation Alden Knit Dress Reformation Reformation Alden Knit Dress A sleek mini — perfect for pairing with knee-high boots — made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit. $128 Shop Now

Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck Quince Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck Never underestimate the power of a truly gorgeous turtleneck sweater to make you feel like a million bucks — especially when you contrast it with a mini skirt. $70 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: