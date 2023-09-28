Style

The Best Date Night Looks for Fall 2023: Shop Abercrombie, Reformation, Amazon and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
fall outfit
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 11:12 AM PDT, September 28, 2023

We're head over heels for these date night 'fits.

Our hot girl summer was fun while it lasted, but we're noticing a definite shift in the air with the official start of the fall season. The looming arrival of cooler temperatures, longer nights and many, many holidays spent being grilled about your love life by family can only mean one thing: Cuffing season is upon us.

Between the icy temperatures, depressing lack of sunlight and hundreds of Hallmark movies about holiday romance, it's no wonder why the fall is such a popular time to lock down or "cuff" a significant other. While we certainly don't think a romantic partner is necessary to enjoy the colder months, cuffing season is a great time to plan some fun dates with your future prospects or current S.O. — and you'll need some adorable date night outfits to get you in the mood.

In our opinion, a sweater dress is the quintessential fall date night outfit — it's a one-and-done piece that's sexy yet genuinely comfortable. But if you're in the market for separates, we love pairing sculptural, unique knits with a romantic skirt or an effortlessly chic pair of jeans.

From trendy Abercrombie and Reformation to tried-and-true Banana Republic and Free People, we've found the best date night looks for fall 2023. Below, seal the deal with our 16 favorite picks. 

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress
Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress

A sweetheart neckline and soft ribbed fabric makes this midi dress perfect for date night.

$130 $65

Shop Now

Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Intimissimi

Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

Made of ultra-soft modal and cashmere, this Kendall Jenner-approved boatneck top is an elegant approach to the sheer dressing trend. Layer it over a lace bra for a flirty look.

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Amazon

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses are a must for fall, and this style features a flattering wrap silhouette.

Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress

Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress
Good American

Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress

This elegant midi from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is made from a soft, sculpting fabric to hug your curves.

Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

Nothing makes you feel sexy quite like a pair of jeans that fit just right, and these flares highlight your best assets thanks to their curve-enhancing silhouette.

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

You'll feel snatched and sexy in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy fabric.

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress
LILYSILK

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

Made of 100% A-Grade cashmere, you'll wear this sumptuous, soft sweater dress over and over.

Reformation Cello Knit Top

Reformation Cello Knit Top
Reformation

Reformation Cello Knit Top

An asymmetrical neckline gives this knit top an extra sultry shape.

FP One Clover Printed Skirt

FP One Clover Printed Skirt
Free People

FP One Clover Printed Skirt

A flowing, billowy shape gives this maxi skirt a romantic look.

Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip

Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip
Revolve

Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip

The '90s slip dress trend is here to stay, and we love the lingerie-inspired silhouette of this floral maxi.

Reformation Alden Knit Dress

Reformation Alden Knit Dress
Reformation

Reformation Alden Knit Dress

A sleek mini — perfect for pairing with knee-high boots — made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit.

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot
Nordstrom

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot

The ultra-chunky platform and sturdy block heel on these knee-high boots will give you legs for days.

Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck

Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck
Quince

Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck

Never underestimate the power of a truly gorgeous turtleneck sweater to make you feel like a million bucks — especially when you contrast it with a mini skirt.

UO Joan Belted Mini Skirt

UO Joan Belted Mini Skirt
Urban Outfitters

UO Joan Belted Mini Skirt

Whether you layer it over tights or sport it solo, this top-rated denim skirt lends an edgy look to your outfit.

Abercrombie and Fitch LuxeLoft Slim Wrap Sweater

Abercrombie and Fitch LuxeLoft Slim Wrap Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch LuxeLoft Slim Wrap Sweater

Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this waist-accentuating wrap sweater.

Lulus Savvy Outlook Olive Green Satin Cargo Pants

Lulus Savvy Outlook Olive Green Satin Cargo Pants
Lulus

Lulus Savvy Outlook Olive Green Satin Cargo Pants

Add slinky texture and a pop of color to your look with these olive satin trousers.

$48 $35

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fall Maxi Dresses on Amazon — All Under $100

Style

The Best Fall Maxi Dresses on Amazon — All Under $100

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Shop Her Exact Pair, Plus More Trendy Styles

Style

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Shop Her Exact Pair, Plus More Trendy Styles

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend for Fall 2023 With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend for Fall 2023 With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

The 11 Best Fall Boots Under $100

Best Lists

The 11 Best Fall Boots Under $100

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts and More

Style

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts and More

The Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Menswear: Shop Levi's, Adidas, Brooks, Columbia and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Menswear: Shop Levi's, Adidas, Brooks, Columbia and More

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Style

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers

Style

Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers

Get The Look: Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Sweater Tank for Fall

Style

Get The Look: Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Sweater Tank for Fall

15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Style

15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

Sales & Deals

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Fall 2023

Style

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Fall 2023

Tags: