We're head over heels for these date night 'fits.
Our hot girl summer was fun while it lasted, but we're noticing a definite shift in the air with the official start of the fall season. The looming arrival of cooler temperatures, longer nights and many, many holidays spent being grilled about your love life by family can only mean one thing: Cuffing season is upon us.
Between the icy temperatures, depressing lack of sunlight and hundreds of Hallmark movies about holiday romance, it's no wonder why the fall is such a popular time to lock down or "cuff" a significant other. While we certainly don't think a romantic partner is necessary to enjoy the colder months, cuffing season is a great time to plan some fun dates with your future prospects or current S.O. — and you'll need some adorable date night outfits to get you in the mood.
In our opinion, a sweater dress is the quintessential fall date night outfit — it's a one-and-done piece that's sexy yet genuinely comfortable. But if you're in the market for separates, we love pairing sculptural, unique knits with a romantic skirt or an effortlessly chic pair of jeans.
From trendy Abercrombie and Reformation to tried-and-true Banana Republic and Free People, we've found the best date night looks for fall 2023. Below, seal the deal with our 16 favorite picks.
Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress
A sweetheart neckline and soft ribbed fabric makes this midi dress perfect for date night.
Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Made of ultra-soft modal and cashmere, this Kendall Jenner-approved boatneck top is an elegant approach to the sheer dressing trend. Layer it over a lace bra for a flirty look.
Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are a must for fall, and this style features a flattering wrap silhouette.
Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress
This elegant midi from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is made from a soft, sculpting fabric to hug your curves.
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Nothing makes you feel sexy quite like a pair of jeans that fit just right, and these flares highlight your best assets thanks to their curve-enhancing silhouette.
PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
You'll feel snatched and sexy in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy fabric.
LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress
Made of 100% A-Grade cashmere, you'll wear this sumptuous, soft sweater dress over and over.
Reformation Cello Knit Top
An asymmetrical neckline gives this knit top an extra sultry shape.
FP One Clover Printed Skirt
A flowing, billowy shape gives this maxi skirt a romantic look.
Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip
The '90s slip dress trend is here to stay, and we love the lingerie-inspired silhouette of this floral maxi.
Reformation Alden Knit Dress
A sleek mini — perfect for pairing with knee-high boots — made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit.
Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot
The ultra-chunky platform and sturdy block heel on these knee-high boots will give you legs for days.
Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck
Never underestimate the power of a truly gorgeous turtleneck sweater to make you feel like a million bucks — especially when you contrast it with a mini skirt.
UO Joan Belted Mini Skirt
Whether you layer it over tights or sport it solo, this top-rated denim skirt lends an edgy look to your outfit.
Abercrombie and Fitch LuxeLoft Slim Wrap Sweater
Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this waist-accentuating wrap sweater.
Lulus Savvy Outlook Olive Green Satin Cargo Pants
Add slinky texture and a pop of color to your look with these olive satin trousers.
RELATED CONTENT:
Style
Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Shop Her Exact Pair, Plus More Trendy Styles
Sales & Deals