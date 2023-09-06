Style

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts, Low-Rise Mini Skirts and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:33 PM PDT, September 6, 2023

Elevate your fall denim collection with '70s-inspired maxi skirts and Y2K era micro minis.

Denim is one of the most essential fabrics for any season, but its medium weight and versatile nature make it an especially great choice for fall's capricious temperatures. Once you've picked out the perfect denim jacket and armed your wardrobe with plenty of well-fitting jeans, we suggest you round out your collection with a denim skirt or two.

One of the biggest trends we're seeing for fall is the denim maxi skirt. A more interesting alternative to your basic pair of jeans, the '70s-inspired silhouette is surprisingly easy to style. It dresses up your basic white tee and sneakers combo and works just as well with knee-high boots and snuggly sweaters. 

If below-the-knee styles aren't your thing, there are plenty of unique takes on denim mini skirts to try this season. Taylor Swift's ultra-flattering wrap skort is back in stock at Revolve, and we're seeing that Y2K-esque low-rise micro minis are here to stay for fall 2023.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite denim skirts to add to your fall wardrobe, starting at just $15. 

Dynamite Clothing Denim Maxi Skirt

Dynamite Clothing Denim Maxi Skirt
Dynamite Clothing

Dynamite Clothing Denim Maxi Skirt

Denim maxi skirts have a reputation for being stiff, but this piece from Dynamite Clothing is infused with plenty of stretch for a comfortable fit.

Levi's Women's Icon Skirt

Levi's Women's Icon Skirt
Amazon

Levi's Women's Icon Skirt

Keep it simple with a classic denim mini from Levi's.

Mango Slit Denim Skirt

Mango Slit Denim Skirt
Mango

Mango Slit Denim Skirt

If the denim maxi skirt trend intimidates you, try a goes-with-everything black denim option.

Garage Paris Low-Rise Skirt

Garage Paris Low-Rise Skirt
Garage

Garage Paris Low-Rise Skirt

On sale now for just $15, this fall-ready chocolate brown mini is a steal.

$45 $15

Shop Now

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt

If you prefer a slit-free silhouette, this Reformation maxi is your best bet.

BDG Mandi Denim Maxi Skirt

BDG Mandi Denim Maxi Skirt
Urban Outfitters

BDG Mandi Denim Maxi Skirt

Red is emerging as the "it" color for fall, and this bloodred maxi is the best of both trends.

$69 $49

Shop Now

Free People Emmy Denim Skort

Free People Emmy Denim Skort
Revolve

Free People Emmy Denim Skort

Talk about a celebrity endorsement — Taylor Swift herself wore this wrap-waist denim mini skort.

Madewell Denim Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt in Pineland Wash

Madewell Denim Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt in Pineland Wash
Madewell

Madewell Denim Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt in Pineland Wash

"This is my new favorite Madewell piece," wrote one happy reviewer. "I can’t wait to wear it for the fall with a sweater and some boots."

Edikted Spencer Low Rise Denim Micro Skirt

Edikted Spencer Low Rise Denim Micro Skirt
Edikted

Edikted Spencer Low Rise Denim Micro Skirt

Low rise is still the silhouette du jour for fall fashion, and this daring micro mini comes in black and blue.

$72 $36

Shop Now

We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt

We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt
Free People

We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt

Free People's top-rated denim maxi skirt comes in so many different colors, but this medium wash will be the easiest to style for fall.

Tags: