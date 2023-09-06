Denim is one of the most essential fabrics for any season, but its medium weight and versatile nature make it an especially great choice for fall's capricious temperatures. Once you've picked out the perfect denim jacket and armed your wardrobe with plenty of well-fitting jeans, we suggest you round out your collection with a denim skirt or two.

One of the biggest trends we're seeing for fall is the denim maxi skirt. A more interesting alternative to your basic pair of jeans, the '70s-inspired silhouette is surprisingly easy to style. It dresses up your basic white tee and sneakers combo and works just as well with knee-high boots and snuggly sweaters.

If below-the-knee styles aren't your thing, there are plenty of unique takes on denim mini skirts to try this season. Taylor Swift's ultra-flattering wrap skort is back in stock at Revolve, and we're seeing that Y2K-esque low-rise micro minis are here to stay for fall 2023.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite denim skirts to add to your fall wardrobe, starting at just $15.

Dynamite Clothing Denim Maxi Skirt Dynamite Clothing Dynamite Clothing Denim Maxi Skirt Denim maxi skirts have a reputation for being stiff, but this piece from Dynamite Clothing is infused with plenty of stretch for a comfortable fit. $60 Shop Now

Levi's Women's Icon Skirt Amazon Levi's Women's Icon Skirt Keep it simple with a classic denim mini from Levi's. $50 Shop Now

Mango Slit Denim Skirt Mango Mango Slit Denim Skirt If the denim maxi skirt trend intimidates you, try a goes-with-everything black denim option. $70 Shop Now

Garage Paris Low-Rise Skirt Garage Garage Paris Low-Rise Skirt On sale now for just $15, this fall-ready chocolate brown mini is a steal. $45 $15 Shop Now

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt Reformation Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt If you prefer a slit-free silhouette, this Reformation maxi is your best bet. $148 Shop Now

BDG Mandi Denim Maxi Skirt Urban Outfitters BDG Mandi Denim Maxi Skirt Red is emerging as the "it" color for fall, and this bloodred maxi is the best of both trends. $69 $49 Shop Now

Madewell Denim Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt in Pineland Wash Madewell Madewell Denim Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt in Pineland Wash "This is my new favorite Madewell piece," wrote one happy reviewer. "I can’t wait to wear it for the fall with a sweater and some boots." $98 Shop Now

Edikted Spencer Low Rise Denim Micro Skirt Edikted Edikted Spencer Low Rise Denim Micro Skirt Low rise is still the silhouette du jour for fall fashion, and this daring micro mini comes in black and blue. $72 $36 Shop Now

We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt Free People We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt Free People's top-rated denim maxi skirt comes in so many different colors, but this medium wash will be the easiest to style for fall. $118 Shop Now

