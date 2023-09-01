Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless and effortlessly sexy, the short-sleeve white tee is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

No matter the season, arguably the best part of a white tee is its versatility. You can go for the classic jeans and white tee combo, layer them under your favorite jackets, tuck them into midi skirts and trousers for work, pair them with your favorite leggings for lazy days and so much more. There really is no end to the wardrobe possibilities.

Practically every style savant—from modern muses such as Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz to '90s icons including Kate Moss and Madonna—loves to rock this iconic garment, and we're here to show you the best options. Starting at just $5 and including every size up to 4X, we've rounded up 15 perfect white tees to help you score your favorite closet staple.

From classic Hanes crewnecks to elevated options from Abercrombie and Alo Yoga, here are the best white T-shirts for women to wear even after Labor Day weekend.

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee Madewell Madewell Northside Vintage Tee Over 1,000 five-star reviewers love this simple cotton crew-neck inspired by vintage silhouettes. $19 Shop Now

Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt Target Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt "I love this shirt!! It is so affordable and you can pair it with anything," one reviewer praised this cropped baby tee. "It is not too cropped which makes it perfect for any event! I have this in almost every color and it is one of my favs!!" $5 $4 Shop Now

Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit Abercrombie and Fitch Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit You'll never have to worry about making sure your tee is tucked when you opt for a bodysuit instead. $45 $38 Shop Now

Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt Skims Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X. $52 Shop Now

Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women Old Navy Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women If you prefer V-necks to crew-necks, this affordable option from Old Navy boasts over 2,000 five-star ratings and goes up to a size 4X. $17 $10 Shop Now

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee Everlane Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee A sexy scoop neck and elbow-length sleeves makes this pima cotton tee stand out from the crowd. $40 $30 Shop Now

Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt Amazon Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt These might technically be men's shirts, but you can never go wrong with a four-pack of Hanes in a cotton blend for under $30. $38 Shop Now

Alo Yoga Cropped Prestige Polo Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Cropped Prestige Polo For a preppier option, this cropped polo from Alo Yoga is the perfect length for pairing with high-waisted jeans and skirts. $68 Shop Now

By Anthropologie Muscle Tee Anthropologie By Anthropologie Muscle Tee Show off those guns in Anthropologie's versatile muscle tee. $48 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: