For Earth Day this year, some of our favorite brands are celebrating Mother Earth with initiatives that work to protect the planet and its resources. Today, Cariuma gave its sustainable and stylish OCA Low sneaker a makeover that's all about the great outdoors.

The limited-edition Earth Day 2024 designs feature embroideries of two of the over 100 plant species that Cariuma is growing in the Brazilian Rainforest, the Jequitibá and the Manacá Da Serra. As with all of Cariuma's shoes, these new sneakers are designed in a way that’s better for people and the planet. Each OCA Low is 100% vegan and consciously crafted with organic cotton and natural rubber for optimal comfort and fit.

This special collection from Cariuma goes above and beyond. Usually, whenever a pair of shoes is purchased, the brand plants plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. However, in honor of Earth Day, Cariuma is planting 10 trees for every pair of these OCA Lows sold.

It's no surprise that celebs like Helen Mirren, Brooke Shields, Pete Davidson and Jon Hamm have been wearing Cariumas non-stop since its launch in 2018. These shoes are a closet staple that are extremely comfortable for daily wear. The two sneakers in this Earth Day collection pack both style and comfort and we expect them to sell out quickly.

Grab your size right now and celebrate sustainability with the new Cariuma OCA Low styles priced at $95.

RELATED CONTENT: