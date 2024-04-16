Best Lists

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail This Spring: Hoka, Columbia, Adidas and More

Best Hiking Boots for Women
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 3:56 PM PDT, April 16, 2024

Gear up for your hike with outdoor-friendly styles from Hoka, Columbia, Adidas, Timberland and more.

If you're looking to hit the trails, you'll need good pair of hiking shoes or boots to keep you comfortably moving. Spring is an especially beautiful time for hiking. The weather begins to get warm again, and whether you're gearing up for a camping trip, prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a solid hiking boot can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.

Next to comfort and durability, another important factor to look out for in hiking boots is waterproofing. If your hiking climate is prone to any kind of inclement weather, you'll want to opt for waterproof boots to keep your feet dry and warm. From mountaineering boots to trail runners, we've included plenty of waterproof options in our roundup so you can enjoy the outdoors year-round.

Hoka, Timberland, and Columbia are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide selection of outdoor-friendly footwear — perfect for any spring adventure. Ahead, shop the best hiking boots for women. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes and walking shoes for all your footwear needs. 

The Best Hiking Boots for Women

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

This insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.

$100 $75

Shop Now

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX Hiking Boots

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Zappos

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX Hiking Boots

Power through uphills and descents in any weather with these hiking boots, featuring a mid-cut designed for enhanced ankle stability.

Danner Inquire Chukka Hiking Boots

Danner Inquire Chukka Hiking Boots
REI

Danner Inquire Chukka Hiking Boots

These hiking boots provide a blend of lightweight comfort,  shock absorption and reliable traction for your outdoor adventures.

Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot

Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot
Amazon

Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot

With a cushioned EVA footbed, dual-density EVA midsole and a rubber lug outsole, the Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boots are a triple threat.

$120 $80

Shop Now

Teva Ember Commute Waterproof

Teva Ember Commute Waterproof
REI

Teva Ember Commute Waterproof

This shoe provides all the comfort of a walking sneaker but it's crafted with leather and has a rugged lug pattern for excellent traction in unpredictable terrain. These are also waterproof shoes thanks to the bootie membrane that keeps out all things wet.

The Best Hiking Shoes for Women

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes
REI

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes

Shoppers praise this pair's cushioned soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that trail running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. 

Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes

Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes
Merrell

Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes

If you're looking for women's athletic shoes for wet weather, the Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof shoe is great for hiking and walking on rough terrain. It's designed with a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry.

adidas Outdoor Terrex AX4 Shoes

adidas Outdoor Terrex AX4 Shoes
Zappos

adidas Outdoor Terrex AX4 Shoes

These Adidas Terrex AX4 Shoes are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle. 

$100 $81

Shop Now

KEEN Women's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes

KEEN Women's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes
Amazon

KEEN Women's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes

Designed with durable, waterproof leather and a moisture-wicking lining, these hiking boots will keep your feet dry and comfortable all day long.

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes

Hit the trails in these waterproof trail running sneakers made with improved traction and support for even the most slippery paths.

$160 $105

Shop Now

