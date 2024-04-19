Style

Hoka and Free People Launch Spring 2024 Sneaker Collaboration: Shop the New Collection

Hoka and Free People Launch Spring 2024 Sneaker Collaboration
Free People
By Erica Radol
Published: 9:52 AM PDT, April 19, 2024

Hoka's renowned comfort meets Free People's boho edginess in a collection that is a delight to the eyes and feet.

Certain brand collaborations hit just right, and that is certainly the case when Free People brings its versatile activewear style to Hoka’s beloved sneakers. In the second-ever collab between these sole mates, this new limited-edition collection reimagines best-selling styles like the Hoka Clifton and Kawana in Free People-inspired, spring-ready colors.

Shop Hoka x FP Movement

Made in collaboration with Free People's activewear line, FP Movement, the Hoka x Free People Movement Capsule Footwear Collection is built for life in motion. Mood-boosting hues of on-trend blue, yellow, purple and cream meet unparalleled comfort across four shoes that will take you to the track, gym and beyond. If you have not yet scooped up a pair of Hokas, now is the time to see why devotees are obsessed with the cushioned soles that make running easier and enjoyable.

Considering how quickly the first collab sold out within days, we suggest you get moving to shop this new collection before it's gone. The sneakers are available on Free People and Hoka in women's sizes 5-11. The Clifton L Suede is offered in all-gender sizing which includes men's sizes 4-14 as well, so everyone can get a pair of these instant classics.

HOKA X FP Movement Clifton 9 Sneakers

HOKA X FP Movement Clifton 9 Sneakers
HOKA X FP Movement

HOKA X FP Movement Clifton 9 Sneakers

Available in two hues including this watercolor-inspired pale blue, the stylish update to Hoka's popular Clifton 9 Sneakers is ready for anywhere life takes you. Each pair comes with a trio of custom laces unique to this drop.

$150 at Free People

$150 at Hoka

HOKA X FP Movement Kawana 2.0 Sneakers

HOKA X FP Movement Kawana 2.0 Sneakers
HOKA X FP Movement

HOKA X FP Movement Kawana 2.0 Sneakers

According to the brand, these daily trainers deliver breathable comfort and endless support. A cream shade gets pops of violet and added a speckled regrind midsole that’s versatile enough to shift from street to studio. Each pair comes with three extra limited-release laces and a wave-inspired shoebox created exclusively for this collaboration.

$145 at Free People

$145 at Hoka

HOKA X FP Movement Clifton L Suede Sneakers

HOKA X FP Movement Clifton L Suede Sneakers
HOKA X FP Movement

HOKA X FP Movement Clifton L Suede Sneakers

These all-gender sneakers are made of suede for lasting durability and versatility, the Ocean shade is a mood-boosting hue. It comes with a trio of custom laces, and an ombré fade across the cushy, compression molded midsole.

$175 at Free People

$175 at Hoka

HOKA X FP Movement Clifton 9 Sneakers

HOKA X FP Movement Clifton 9 Sneakers
HOKA X FP Movement

HOKA X FP Movement Clifton 9 Sneakers

Did we mention this is a limited edition? Shop this creamy Eggnog shade and besides unbelievable comfort, you'll get three pairs of multi-colored laces. This is your spring pair that brings you straight to summer.

$150 at Free People

$150 at Hoka

Tempo Ruched Colorblock Long Sleeve

Tempo Ruched Colorblock Long Sleeve
FP Movement

Tempo Ruched Colorblock Long Sleeve

There's also some perfectly coordinated athletic wear at Free People in the same gorgeous shades, like this breathable, lightweight color-block shirt.

$78 at Free People

