Hoka's renowned comfort meets Free People's boho edginess in a collection that is a delight to the eyes and feet.
Certain brand collaborations hit just right, and that is certainly the case when Free People brings its versatile activewear style to Hoka’s beloved sneakers. In the second-ever collab between these sole mates, this new limited-edition collection reimagines best-selling styles like the Hoka Clifton and Kawana in Free People-inspired, spring-ready colors.
Made in collaboration with Free People's activewear line, FP Movement, the Hoka x Free People Movement Capsule Footwear Collection is built for life in motion. Mood-boosting hues of on-trend blue, yellow, purple and cream meet unparalleled comfort across four shoes that will take you to the track, gym and beyond. If you have not yet scooped up a pair of Hokas, now is the time to see why devotees are obsessed with the cushioned soles that make running easier and enjoyable.
Considering how quickly the first collab sold out within days, we suggest you get moving to shop this new collection before it's gone. The sneakers are available on Free People and Hoka in women's sizes 5-11. The Clifton L Suede is offered in all-gender sizing which includes men's sizes 4-14 as well, so everyone can get a pair of these instant classics.
HOKA X FP Movement Clifton 9 Sneakers
Available in two hues including this watercolor-inspired pale blue, the stylish update to Hoka's popular Clifton 9 Sneakers is ready for anywhere life takes you. Each pair comes with a trio of custom laces unique to this drop.
HOKA X FP Movement Kawana 2.0 Sneakers
According to the brand, these daily trainers deliver breathable comfort and endless support. A cream shade gets pops of violet and added a speckled regrind midsole that’s versatile enough to shift from street to studio. Each pair comes with three extra limited-release laces and a wave-inspired shoebox created exclusively for this collaboration.
HOKA X FP Movement Clifton L Suede Sneakers
These all-gender sneakers are made of suede for lasting durability and versatility, the Ocean shade is a mood-boosting hue. It comes with a trio of custom laces, and an ombré fade across the cushy, compression molded midsole.
HOKA X FP Movement Clifton 9 Sneakers
Did we mention this is a limited edition? Shop this creamy Eggnog shade and besides unbelievable comfort, you'll get three pairs of multi-colored laces. This is your spring pair that brings you straight to summer.
Tempo Ruched Colorblock Long Sleeve
There's also some perfectly coordinated athletic wear at Free People in the same gorgeous shades, like this breathable, lightweight color-block shirt.
