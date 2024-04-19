Certain brand collaborations hit just right, and that is certainly the case when Free People brings its versatile activewear style to Hoka’s beloved sneakers. In the second-ever collab between these sole mates, this new limited-edition collection reimagines best-selling styles like the Hoka Clifton and Kawana in Free People-inspired, spring-ready colors.

Shop Hoka x FP Movement

Made in collaboration with Free People's activewear line, FP Movement, the Hoka x Free People Movement Capsule Footwear Collection is built for life in motion. Mood-boosting hues of on-trend blue, yellow, purple and cream meet unparalleled comfort across four shoes that will take you to the track, gym and beyond. If you have not yet scooped up a pair of Hokas, now is the time to see why devotees are obsessed with the cushioned soles that make running easier and enjoyable.

Considering how quickly the first collab sold out within days, we suggest you get moving to shop this new collection before it's gone. The sneakers are available on Free People and Hoka in women's sizes 5-11. The Clifton L Suede is offered in all-gender sizing which includes men's sizes 4-14 as well, so everyone can get a pair of these instant classics.

