Whether you're a jogger or a marathoner, check out ET's top picks of the best running shoes for women.
Spring has officially arrived which means it's a great time to give every part of your workout wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)
Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months.
We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all spring, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.
Best Running Shoes for Women
Hoka Women's Bondi 8
Crafted with softer, lighter foams and extended heel geometry, the Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers are the ultimate game-changer for runners.
Brooks Glycerin 20
Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model.
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe
Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 8.
Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
This lightweight Nike running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.
lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 26 Running Shoe
The Mizuno Wave Rider 26 running shoe features Mizuno's Enerzy Foam to help enhance performance capabilities.
NOBULL Translucent Runner+
Comfort for the uncomfortable. The Runner+ is designed to deliver high performance with more comfort, responsiveness, and breathability and features a print inspired by where we hit the pavement - on the road, at the track, or on the treadmill.
Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker
"I wear Sauconys almost exclusively because of the high quality, good fit and fantastic design," wrote one happy reviewer. "Plus they look good! History shows these last for hundreds of miles without losing their cushioning or fit. Extremely functional shoe!"
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
Hit the trails in these waterproof trail running sneakers made with improved traction and support for even the most slippery paths.
ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe
The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe is designed with PureGel technology to provide lightweight cushioning and softer landings.
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka's Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.
Allbirds Tree Dashers
The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly-rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.
adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 Running Shoes
Designed with Ultralight LIGHTSTRIKE PRO cushioning, these Adidas running shoes ensure flexibility and breathability while delivering ample support with each step.
