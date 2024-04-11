Best Lists

The Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear This Spring — Hoka, Nike, Allbirds, Brooks and More

By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:57 AM PDT, April 11, 2024

Treat yourself to new sneakers this spring from our favorite brands: Nike, Hoka, Allbirds and more.

Finding a comfortable, stylish, and form-fitting pair of walking shoes is no easy task and with spring underway, we'll surely need a pair. There are so many sneaker styles, materials, and designs to choose from, that finding the perfect pair may seem more like a chore than an indulgence. In case you're in need of a new sneaker set, we've got you covered. ET has found the best walking shoes for men that don't cause aches or blisters after a full day on your feet. 

Hundreds of top-rated walking shoes are available to shop now, including classic Nike sneakers and Allbirds' wool runners, Hoka trainers, Sketcher slip-ons, and Amazon's budget-friendly hiking shoes. Don't worry — we've narrowed down the list of the best sneakers for you.

You can never go wrong with a comfy and effortlessly cool sneaker set, whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new shoe style or wish to elevate your exercise attire with some new footwear. Ahead, shop the best walking shoes for men this spring and beyond. Plus, check out ET's picks for the best running shoes for men. 

The Best Walking Shoes for Men

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
Nike

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus has evolved into a beloved walking shoe over the years. Because many shoe designs are narrow, many walkers love how wide these are and how they can absorb every impact. 

$140 $84

Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka

Hoka Clifton 9

The Hoka Clifton 9 shoe is designed with a lightweight and more cushioned responsive foam and an improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.

KEEN Men's WK400 Leather Walking Shoe

KEEN Men's WK400 Leather Walking Shoe
KEEN

KEEN Men's WK400 Leather Walking Shoe

Upgrade your walking shoes for spring with these leather KEEN walking shoes with Curve technology that'll make every step feel effortless.

$170 $102

Shop Now

Saucony Omni Walker 3

Saucony Omni Walker 3
Saucony

Saucony Omni Walker 3

The Saucony Omni Walker 3 is built for all day comfort and stability using a springy and light insole and a durable upper and outsole. 

Allbirds Wool Runners

Allbirds Wool Runners
Allbirds

Allbirds Wool Runners

These cozy Wool Runners from Allbirds boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a ZQ Merino wool wrap.

ON Men's Cloud 5 Sneakers

ON Men's Cloud 5 Sneakers
ON

ON Men's Cloud 5 Sneakers

One of the best shoes for walking and simply standing, the ON Cloud 5 sneaker is great for people who are on their feet for hours at a time.

Brooks Addiction Walker Suede

Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Amazon

Brooks Addiction Walker Suede

Slip into some suede kicks from Brook Store — complete with a slip-resistant outsole and BioMoGo DNA cushioning.

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex-Athletic Slip-on Casual Walking Shoes

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex-Athletic Slip-on Casual Walking Shoes
Amazon

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex-Athletic Slip-on Casual Walking Shoes

Step into these slip-on sneakers, featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Goga Mat for maximum support and cushioning.

Atoms Model 001

Atoms Model 001
Atoms

Atoms Model 001

These shoes bring maximum support and stability for everyday walking and are also lightweight, slip-resistant, and durable.

ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes

ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes

These sporty sneakers are fitted with a GEL technology cushioning system that promotes added comfort for any athletic excursion.

$75 $60

Shop Now

Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe

Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe
Amazon

Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe

Dad shoes are having a moment again — and since you can't go wrong with a pair of durable, leather-made walking shoes (especially if they resemble the dad style trend) then this men's walking shoe from Rockport might just be the perfect investment.

$125 $90

Shop Now

Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

The newest and upgraded version of the Ghost sneaker now feels more lightweight while providing high-energy cushioning.

$140 $110

Shop Now

Men's Tree Dashers 2

Men's Tree Dashers 2
Allbirds

Men's Tree Dashers 2

Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA.

Saucony Men's Triumph 21 Sneaker

Saucony Men's Triumph 21 Sneaker
Amazon

Saucony Men's Triumph 21 Sneaker

Designed with a flat-knit upper for comfort and security, Saucony's Triumph 21 Sneakers help you get the most out of your miles.

$160 $130

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

Since Sketchers is basically the holy grail for comfortable sneakers, these charcoal-toned kicks might just prove to be as comfortable as they are stylish.

