Levi's Jeans Are On Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Denim Styles for Fall

Hailey Levi's
Levi's
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:17 AM PDT, September 6, 2023

Start your fall shopping now and save up to 50% on Levi's best-selling denim styles at Amazon.

From relaxed fit jeans, straight leg jeans, flare jeans and more, shop all of the best deals on Levi's jeans we've picked out on Amazon. And if you're looking for back-to-school fashion inspo, be sure to check out stylish clothes for students of all ages. 

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80 $70

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans

Designed with a vintage-inspired bootcut leg and a hint of stretch. 

$70 $35

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans

Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans

These bootcut jeans are perfect for anyone who isn’t ready to strut down the street in bell bottoms, but still wants some vintage flair for their ‘fit.

$80 $45

Shop Now

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise jeans aren't just fashionable for summer. You'll wear the skinny jean style season after season with several colors and styles to choose from — dark washes to distressed to prints.  

$70 $41

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

These high waisted jeans are the perfect length for breezy summer weather. The high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. Pair it with a graphic tee and an oversized blazer for a casual outfit.

$70 $51

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80 $59

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than 15 colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!

$70 $38

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're not set on black, there are 15 other colors and styles to choose from.

$70 $37

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit. 

$70 $60

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

