Style

Black-Owned Businesses Featured in Oprah's Favorite Things, Available on Amazon: Shop Beauty, Home and Fashion

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oprahs The Life You Want Finding Your Purpose Journal
Oprah Daily
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:34 PM PST, February 13, 2024

Support the Black community during Black History Month and beyond by shopping these beloved brands.

Oprah knows good businesses. So when she selects companies for the annual list of her favorite things, we tend to pay attention. Her list historically drops during the holiday season, but that's not the only time to shop her chosen faves. In fact, because many of Oprah's favorite things are produced by Black-owned businesses, Black History Month is a spectacular time to shop. 

Each February, we come together to acknowledge the contributions Black Americans have made. It's the perfect time to give back to the community, and one great way to do so is by shopping from Black-owned businesses. Now that so many of these great brands are shoppable on Amazon, celebrating just got even simpler. From quality skin care crafted with melanated skin in mind to luxury candles and delicious coffee, there is no shortage of fantastic Black-owned brands to shop on Amazon.

Remember, while Black History Month comes but once a year, these Black-owned businesses deserve support year-round. Shop now and often to lock in some favorite things of your own from these rave-worthy brands. 

Shop Black-Owned Brands Featured in Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon

ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set

ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set
Amazon

ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set

Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams and selected as one of Oprah's favorite brands in 2022, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all-natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.

Grace Eleyae Women's Adjustable Satin Knot Turban

Grace Eleyae Women's Adjustable Satin Knot Turban
Amazon

Grace Eleyae Women's Adjustable Satin Knot Turban

Protect your strands with this satin-lined turban. 

Telfar Shopping Bag

Telfar Shopping Bag
Amazon

Telfar Shopping Bag

The brand seen on Beyoncé, Gayle King and more celebs is available on Amazon in this fun purple hue. 

Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle

Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle
Amazon

Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle

Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.

Bossy Cosmetics Vegan Lipstick Matte

Bossy Cosmetics Vegan Lipstick Matte
Amazon

Bossy Cosmetics Vegan Lipstick Matte

There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in. 

$20 $16

With Coupon

Shop Now

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal
Oprah Daily

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal

Oprah Winfrey created this journal to help you find your passion in life. This selection is a perfect BOGO gift — grab one for a loved one and one for yourself. 

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
Amazon

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

This carry-on turned personal item was featured on the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things list. Pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat. 

Black Card Revoked 5

Black Card Revoked 5
Amazon

Black Card Revoked 5

This popular trivia card game was part of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things — perfect for livening up game nights.

For even more Black-owned businesses to know about, Amazon is making shopping a snap with the new Black is Remarkable Shop, where you can find these wonderful companies all in one place.

Shop Amazon's Black is Remarkable Shop

Below, shop our picks from the curated section. 

Shop More Black-Owned Beauty Brands on Amazon

Bolden Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Bolden Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon

Bolden Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Protect your skin from the sun without worrying about white cast using Bolden's vitamin C-enhanced sunscreen for sensitive skin.

$28 $22

Shop Now

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Hair Conditioner

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Hair Conditioner
Amazon

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Hair Conditioner

Gently cleanse and condition your hair with this shea butter, coconut oil and rice oil solution from actress Gabrielle Union's brand.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Amazon

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Mielle Organics' rosemary and mint oil was originally created to stimulate hair growth for curly or coily hair. 

$10 $9

Shop Now

USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum

USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
Amazon

USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum

While this vitamin C serum is made with darker skin tones in mind, its brightening and moisturizing effects are suitable for all skin shades.

Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges

Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges
Amazon

Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges

Blend your makeup seamlessly with this six-pack of beauty sponges packaged like a carton of eggs. 

Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo

Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo
Amazon

Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo

Formulated specifically for 4C hair, this shampoo uses plant-based keratin to strengthen each strand.

Angie Watts Hydrating Facial Serum

Angie Watts Hydrating Facial Serum
Amazon

Angie Watts Hydrating Facial Serum

This vegan and cruelty-free face serum is non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores.

Nuele Hair Serum

Nuele Hair Serum
Amazon

Nuele Hair Serum

Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair.

Camille Rose Almond Jai Twisting Hair Styling Butter

Camille Rose Almond Jai Twisting Hair Styling Butter
Amazon

Camille Rose Almond Jai Twisting Hair Styling Butter

Try this styling butter with almond milk and honey to condition and elongate strands. Use it on wet or dry hair.

Eva Jane False Eyelash Storage Case

Eva Jane False Eyelash Storage Case
Amazon

Eva Jane False Eyelash Storage Case

If you love wearing false eyelashes but have the habit of misplacing them, this False Eyelash Storage Case by Eva Jane was made for you. 

Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Unrefined African Shea Butter

Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Unrefined African Shea Butter
Amazon

Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Unrefined African Shea Butter

Shea butter is an incredibly versatile beauty staple: you can use it to moisturize nearly every part of your body, and it has plenty of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Live By Being Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush

Live By Being Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush
Amazon

Live By Being Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush

A dry brush is a great way to get rid of any dry skin, unclog pores and improve circulation. If you add a bit of water and soap, you can also use your Live By Being body brush to exfoliate in the shower.

$18 $12

Shop Now

 Shop Black-Owned Home and Fashion Brands on Amazon

BLK & Bold Brighter Days Light Roast

BLK & Bold Brighter Days Light Roast
Amazon

BLK & Bold Brighter Days Light Roast

BLK & Bold, founded by two friends, pledges 5% of its profits to youths in need. Try this coffee blend with fruity, toffee and bright notes.

Coco and Breezy Amazonian

Coco and Breezy Amazonian
Amazon

Coco and Breezy Amazonian

Yes, you need another pair of sunglasses to add to your collection — and this cool, vintage-inspired option is the perfect choice.

Bionex Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws

Bionex Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws
Amazon

Bionex Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws

Bionex's Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws are a sustainable single-use alternative to single-use plastic straws.

Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack

Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack
Amazon

Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack

It's not a barbecue without the sauce. Grab this top-rated variety pack, featuring the mild and sweet-hot Capital City Mambo Sauce.

Egu Crochet Dress

Egu Crochet Dress
Amazon

Egu Crochet Dress

Check out this stunning crochet mini dress with bell sleeves from Andrea Iyamah.

Venice Beach Beverage Iced Tea Black Cherry

Venice Beach Beverage Iced Tea Black Cherry
Amazon

Venice Beach Beverage Iced Tea Black Cherry

If you struggle to get your daily vitamins in your meals, these infused teas will help you get your daily dose.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is Offering 40% Off All Products Now

Sales & Deals

This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is Offering 40% Off All Products Now

14 Best Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts That'll Arrive in Time

Gifts

14 Best Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts That'll Arrive in Time

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth With Our Exclusive Code

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

Beauty & Wellness

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

35 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always

Style

35 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always

15 Black-Owned Businesses in Health and Wellness to Support

Shopping

15 Black-Owned Businesses in Health and Wellness to Support

Tags: