Oprah knows good businesses. So when she selects companies for the annual list of her favorite things, we tend to pay attention. Her list historically drops during the holiday season, but that's not the only time to shop her chosen faves. In fact, because many of Oprah's favorite things are produced by Black-owned businesses, Black History Month is a spectacular time to shop.

Each February, we come together to acknowledge the contributions Black Americans have made. It's the perfect time to give back to the community, and one great way to do so is by shopping from Black-owned businesses. Now that so many of these great brands are shoppable on Amazon, celebrating just got even simpler. From quality skin care crafted with melanated skin in mind to luxury candles and delicious coffee, there is no shortage of fantastic Black-owned brands to shop on Amazon.

Remember, while Black History Month comes but once a year, these Black-owned businesses deserve support year-round. Shop now and often to lock in some favorite things of your own from these rave-worthy brands.

Shop Black-Owned Brands Featured in Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon

ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set Amazon ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams and selected as one of Oprah's favorite brands in 2022, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all-natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation. $20 Shop Now

Telfar Shopping Bag Amazon Telfar Shopping Bag The brand seen on Beyoncé, Gayle King and more celebs is available on Amazon in this fun purple hue. $150 Shop Now

Bossy Cosmetics Vegan Lipstick Matte Amazon Bossy Cosmetics Vegan Lipstick Matte There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in. $20 $16 With Coupon Shop Now

For even more Black-owned businesses to know about, Amazon is making shopping a snap with the new Black is Remarkable Shop, where you can find these wonderful companies all in one place.

Shop Amazon's Black is Remarkable Shop

Below, shop our picks from the curated section.

Shop More Black-Owned Beauty Brands on Amazon

Nuele Hair Serum Amazon Nuele Hair Serum Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair. $24 Shop Now

Shop Black-Owned Home and Fashion Brands on Amazon

