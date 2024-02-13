Support the Black community during Black History Month and beyond by shopping these beloved brands.
Oprah knows good businesses. So when she selects companies for the annual list of her favorite things, we tend to pay attention. Her list historically drops during the holiday season, but that's not the only time to shop her chosen faves. In fact, because many of Oprah's favorite things are produced by Black-owned businesses, Black History Month is a spectacular time to shop.
Each February, we come together to acknowledge the contributions Black Americans have made. It's the perfect time to give back to the community, and one great way to do so is by shopping from Black-owned businesses. Now that so many of these great brands are shoppable on Amazon, celebrating just got even simpler. From quality skin care crafted with melanated skin in mind to luxury candles and delicious coffee, there is no shortage of fantastic Black-owned brands to shop on Amazon.
Remember, while Black History Month comes but once a year, these Black-owned businesses deserve support year-round. Shop now and often to lock in some favorite things of your own from these rave-worthy brands.
Shop Black-Owned Brands Featured in Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set
Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams and selected as one of Oprah's favorite brands in 2022, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all-natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.
Grace Eleyae Women's Adjustable Satin Knot Turban
Protect your strands with this satin-lined turban.
Telfar Shopping Bag
The brand seen on Beyoncé, Gayle King and more celebs is available on Amazon in this fun purple hue.
Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle
Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.
Bossy Cosmetics Vegan Lipstick Matte
There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in.
Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal
Oprah Winfrey created this journal to help you find your passion in life. This selection is a perfect BOGO gift — grab one for a loved one and one for yourself.
Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
This carry-on turned personal item was featured on the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things list. Pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat.
Black Card Revoked 5
This popular trivia card game was part of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things — perfect for livening up game nights.
For even more Black-owned businesses to know about, Amazon is making shopping a snap with the new Black is Remarkable Shop, where you can find these wonderful companies all in one place.
Shop Amazon's Black is Remarkable Shop
Below, shop our picks from the curated section.
Shop More Black-Owned Beauty Brands on Amazon
Bolden Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Protect your skin from the sun without worrying about white cast using Bolden's vitamin C-enhanced sunscreen for sensitive skin.
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Hair Conditioner
Gently cleanse and condition your hair with this shea butter, coconut oil and rice oil solution from actress Gabrielle Union's brand.
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Mielle Organics' rosemary and mint oil was originally created to stimulate hair growth for curly or coily hair.
USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
While this vitamin C serum is made with darker skin tones in mind, its brightening and moisturizing effects are suitable for all skin shades.
Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges
Blend your makeup seamlessly with this six-pack of beauty sponges packaged like a carton of eggs.
Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo
Formulated specifically for 4C hair, this shampoo uses plant-based keratin to strengthen each strand.
Angie Watts Hydrating Facial Serum
This vegan and cruelty-free face serum is non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores.
Nuele Hair Serum
Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair.
Camille Rose Almond Jai Twisting Hair Styling Butter
Try this styling butter with almond milk and honey to condition and elongate strands. Use it on wet or dry hair.
Eva Jane False Eyelash Storage Case
If you love wearing false eyelashes but have the habit of misplacing them, this False Eyelash Storage Case by Eva Jane was made for you.
Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Unrefined African Shea Butter
Shea butter is an incredibly versatile beauty staple: you can use it to moisturize nearly every part of your body, and it has plenty of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
Live By Being Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush
A dry brush is a great way to get rid of any dry skin, unclog pores and improve circulation. If you add a bit of water and soap, you can also use your Live By Being body brush to exfoliate in the shower.
Shop Black-Owned Home and Fashion Brands on Amazon
BLK & Bold Brighter Days Light Roast
BLK & Bold, founded by two friends, pledges 5% of its profits to youths in need. Try this coffee blend with fruity, toffee and bright notes.
Coco and Breezy Amazonian
Yes, you need another pair of sunglasses to add to your collection — and this cool, vintage-inspired option is the perfect choice.
Bionex Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws
Bionex's Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws are a sustainable single-use alternative to single-use plastic straws.
Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack
It's not a barbecue without the sauce. Grab this top-rated variety pack, featuring the mild and sweet-hot Capital City Mambo Sauce.
Egu Crochet Dress
Check out this stunning crochet mini dress with bell sleeves from Andrea Iyamah.
Venice Beach Beverage Iced Tea Black Cherry
If you struggle to get your daily vitamins in your meals, these infused teas will help you get your daily dose.
