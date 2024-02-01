Sales & Deals

Amazon's February Baby Sale Is Like Prime Day for New Parents: Shop the 20 Best Deals on Baby Gear

Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 6:38 PM PST, February 1, 2024

Shop the Amazon February Baby Sale for the best deals on baby essentials, including car seats, diapers and more.

Whether you're a new parent or shopping for one, now is the time to load up on all sorts of baby essentials with Amazon's February Baby Sale. The once-a-year opportunity to save and stock up on all things baby from top brands is here and running all month long.

From big ticket items like car seats and strollers to the everyday must-haves like diapers and baby wipes, the price of baby gear can add up quickly. Amazon's annual sale has tons of great deals on everything your baby needs from trusted brand names, including Graco, Owlet, Evenflo, Pampers and more. Current parents, soon-to-be parents, and friends of parents know the chance to save on any baby products probably isn't one you want to pass up.

Shop Amazon's February Baby Sale

If you are setting up a new nursery, you'll want to check out all the savings on cribs, mattress pads, rocking chairs, and changing tables to create a room you and baby will love. There are even major deals on baby clothes, toys and feeding supplies. For those who are in the midst of crafting the ultimate baby registry, this sale is the perfect opportunity to get everything new moms want and need all in one place. 

Below, we've gathered everything worth shopping from Amazon's February Baby Sale, so you can take care of your bundle of joy on a budget.

20 Best Deals from Amazon's February Baby Sale

SwaddleMe Mommies Melodies Cry-Activated Baby Soother

SwaddleMe Mommies Melodies Cry-Activated Baby Soother
Amazon

SwaddleMe Mommies Melodies Cry-Activated Baby Soother

The SwaddleMe Mommies Melodies Lamb soother features six relaxing lullabies and sounds (including nature noises and a heartbeat-style rhythm) to help keep your little one calm.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System

Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System
Amazon

Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System

The Baby Trend Expedition Travel System comes complete with a 3-Wheel Jogger and EZ Flex-Loc Infant Car Seat with lock in car base. The stroller features all-terrain bicycle tires and a lockable front swivel wheel for jogging or it unlocks for easy strolling. 

$250 $152

Shop Now

Aveeno Baby Gentle Bath Wash & Shampoo

Aveeno Baby Gentle Bath Wash & Shampoo
Amazon

Aveeno Baby Gentle Bath Wash & Shampoo

Aveeno's best-selling bath wash and shampoo is made with natural oat extract to gently nourish and cleanse delicate baby skin and hair.

$25 $18

Shop Now

Dream On Me Portable 2-in-1 Tabletalk High Chair

Dream On Me Portable 2-in-1 Tabletalk High Chair
Amazon

Dream On Me Portable 2-in-1 Tabletalk High Chair

Complete with three height adjustments and a padded seat, this high chair also converts into a toddler chair that's perfect for playtime and quiet time. Plus, the detachable inner tray is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

$100 $85

Shop Now

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Amazon

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

Amazon's best-selling nursery glider is 30% off right now. We love the padded arm cushions with pockets for added storage convenience.

$230 $160

Shop Now

Skip Hop Baby & Kids Sound, Sleep, and Routine Training Machine

Skip Hop Baby & Kids Sound, Sleep, and Routine Training Machine
Amazon

Skip Hop Baby & Kids Sound, Sleep, and Routine Training Machine

Featuring three grow-with-me stages, this app-enabled Smart Snail is an all-in-one parenting essential that works as a light and sound machine, sleep trainer and routine system that adapts to your little one’s age and stage.

$50 $38

Shop Now

Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat

Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat
Amazon

Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat

The LiteMax 35 baby seat is an easy-to-install and carry, remarkably lightweight carrier with a seat that is durable. This rear-facing infant car seat includes a stay-in-car convenience base that makes things easy when transporting newborn babies or infants.

$140 $125

Shop Now

Storkcraft 3-in-1 Activity Walker and Rocker

Storkcraft 3-in-1 Activity Walker and Rocker
Amazon

Storkcraft 3-in-1 Activity Walker and Rocker

Far more than your typical walker, this 3-in-1 model has an entertaining toy tray, jumping board, rocking feature, and even a feeding tray — all combined to give your little one the ultimate interactive experience.

$140 $100

Shop Now

Graco Hadley 5-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer

Graco Hadley 5-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer
Amazon

Graco Hadley 5-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer

Convert from a baby crib to a toddler bed, daybed, and full-size bed with headboard and optional footboard. The crib includes a full-size drawer with 2 compartments for conveniently storing and organizing your nursery essentials.

$320 $260

Shop Now

Munchkin Digital Bottle Warmer

Munchkin Digital Bottle Warmer
Amazon

Munchkin Digital Bottle Warmer

Munchkin's smart steam-based digital baby bottle warmer is easy to use with One Touch Start. It remembers previous settings to makes night feedings more efficient.

$42 $35

Shop Now

Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sound Machine & Projector

Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sound Machine & Projector
Amazon

Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sound Machine & Projector

The SoundSpa comes with 3 soothing sound options and 3 nursery lullabies to create a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere for better sleep. The soft glow of the projector acts as a nightlight and it can also project images onto the wall or ceiling of your nursery.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Bright Starts Disney Baby PeekABoo Baby Activity Center Jumper

Bright Starts Disney Baby PeekABoo Baby Activity Center Jumper
Amazon

Bright Starts Disney Baby PeekABoo Baby Activity Center Jumper

This ultimate activity center features 10 engaging toys and activities, a heart shaped mirror, spinner with beads, bead chaser, and dangling toys. Plus, the seat rotates 360° for easy access to all toys and jumping activates lights and music.

$110 $86

Shop Now

Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers

Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers
Amazon

Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers

These Huggies diapers offer a curved and stretchy fit with all-around comfort for a gentle tummy fit.

$43 $40

Shop Now

Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes

Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes
Amazon

Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes

Save on an 8-pack of the baby wipes you love, now with brand new Winnie-The-Pooh designs. Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes are plant-based and made with 99% purified water for a gentle clean.

$20 $17

Shop Now

Bear 2023 Baby Food Maker

Bear 2023 Baby Food Maker
Amazon

Bear 2023 Baby Food Maker

Save money by making your own baby food with a built-in menu to preset for vegetable, fruit, fish or meat for your little one. Just choose a function, the baby food steamer and blender can complete the rest.

$80 $60

With Coupon

Shop Now

Evolur Harlow Deluxe Nursery Glider

Evolur Harlow Deluxe Nursery Glider
Amazon

Evolur Harlow Deluxe Nursery Glider

Gliders don't go on sale often, but right now you can get $80 off this model with an ergonomic backrest and smooth gliding and rocking motions. There's even a built-in USB port to power up your devices.

$500 $420

Shop Now

Dream On Me Nibble Wooden Compact High Chair

Dream On Me Nibble Wooden Compact High Chair
Amazon

Dream On Me Nibble Wooden Compact High Chair

This high chair converts to a stool that can pull right up to the dining table once your child is older. It also comes with a 5-point safety harness and shoulder belt cover.

$145 $94

Shop Now

VTech Digital Video Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt

VTech Digital Video Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt
Amazon

VTech Digital Video Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt

Check in on your little one with a 5-inch LCD screen and soothe them using the lullabies and soft sounds that play right from the baby unit. This video monitor lets you pan and tilt to get a better look at every angle in the nursery using the long-range parent unit. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Baby Ear Protection Noise Cancelling Headphones

Baby Ear Protection Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Baby Ear Protection Noise Cancelling Headphones

Make sure your infant can sleep like an angel even during the loudest outdoor events with these comfortable and safe baby noise-cancelling headphones.

$30 $20

Shop Now

BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket

BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket
Amazon

BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket

This swaddling blanket, perfect for the stroller in the winter, is made with a super-soft faux cashmere that gets softer with every wash.

$24 $18

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

