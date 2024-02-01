Whether you're a new parent or shopping for one, now is the time to load up on all sorts of baby essentials with Amazon's February Baby Sale. The once-a-year opportunity to save and stock up on all things baby from top brands is here and running all month long.

From big ticket items like car seats and strollers to the everyday must-haves like diapers and baby wipes, the price of baby gear can add up quickly. Amazon's annual sale has tons of great deals on everything your baby needs from trusted brand names, including Graco, Owlet, Evenflo, Pampers and more. Current parents, soon-to-be parents, and friends of parents know the chance to save on any baby products probably isn't one you want to pass up.

Shop Amazon's February Baby Sale

If you are setting up a new nursery, you'll want to check out all the savings on cribs, mattress pads, rocking chairs, and changing tables to create a room you and baby will love. There are even major deals on baby clothes, toys and feeding supplies. For those who are in the midst of crafting the ultimate baby registry, this sale is the perfect opportunity to get everything new moms want and need all in one place.

Below, we've gathered everything worth shopping from Amazon's February Baby Sale, so you can take care of your bundle of joy on a budget.

20 Best Deals from Amazon's February Baby Sale

Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System Amazon Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System The Baby Trend Expedition Travel System comes complete with a 3-Wheel Jogger and EZ Flex-Loc Infant Car Seat with lock in car base. The stroller features all-terrain bicycle tires and a lockable front swivel wheel for jogging or it unlocks for easy strolling. $250 $152 Shop Now

Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat Amazon Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat The LiteMax 35 baby seat is an easy-to-install and carry, remarkably lightweight carrier with a seat that is durable. This rear-facing infant car seat includes a stay-in-car convenience base that makes things easy when transporting newborn babies or infants. $140 $125 Shop Now

Bear 2023 Baby Food Maker Amazon Bear 2023 Baby Food Maker Save money by making your own baby food with a built-in menu to preset for vegetable, fruit, fish or meat for your little one. Just choose a function, the baby food steamer and blender can complete the rest. $80 $60 With Coupon Shop Now

Evolur Harlow Deluxe Nursery Glider Amazon Evolur Harlow Deluxe Nursery Glider Gliders don't go on sale often, but right now you can get $80 off this model with an ergonomic backrest and smooth gliding and rocking motions. There's even a built-in USB port to power up your devices. $500 $420 Shop Now

