Whether you're a new parent or shopping for one, now is the time to load up on all sorts of baby essentials with Amazon's February Baby Sale. The once-a-year opportunity to save and stock up on all things baby from top brands is here and running all month long.
From big ticket items like car seats and strollers to the everyday must-haves like diapers and baby wipes, the price of baby gear can add up quickly. Amazon's annual sale has tons of great deals on everything your baby needs from trusted brand names, including Graco, Owlet, Evenflo, Pampers and more. Current parents, soon-to-be parents, and friends of parents know the chance to save on any baby products probably isn't one you want to pass up.
Shop Amazon's February Baby Sale
If you are setting up a new nursery, you'll want to check out all the savings on cribs, mattress pads, rocking chairs, and changing tables to create a room you and baby will love. There are even major deals on baby clothes, toys and feeding supplies. For those who are in the midst of crafting the ultimate baby registry, this sale is the perfect opportunity to get everything new moms want and need all in one place.
Below, we've gathered everything worth shopping from Amazon's February Baby Sale, so you can take care of your bundle of joy on a budget.
20 Best Deals from Amazon's February Baby Sale
SwaddleMe Mommies Melodies Cry-Activated Baby Soother
The SwaddleMe Mommies Melodies Lamb soother features six relaxing lullabies and sounds (including nature noises and a heartbeat-style rhythm) to help keep your little one calm.
Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System
The Baby Trend Expedition Travel System comes complete with a 3-Wheel Jogger and EZ Flex-Loc Infant Car Seat with lock in car base. The stroller features all-terrain bicycle tires and a lockable front swivel wheel for jogging or it unlocks for easy strolling.
Aveeno Baby Gentle Bath Wash & Shampoo
Aveeno's best-selling bath wash and shampoo is made with natural oat extract to gently nourish and cleanse delicate baby skin and hair.
Dream On Me Portable 2-in-1 Tabletalk High Chair
Complete with three height adjustments and a padded seat, this high chair also converts into a toddler chair that's perfect for playtime and quiet time. Plus, the detachable inner tray is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Amazon's best-selling nursery glider is 30% off right now. We love the padded arm cushions with pockets for added storage convenience.
Skip Hop Baby & Kids Sound, Sleep, and Routine Training Machine
Featuring three grow-with-me stages, this app-enabled Smart Snail is an all-in-one parenting essential that works as a light and sound machine, sleep trainer and routine system that adapts to your little one’s age and stage.
Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat
The LiteMax 35 baby seat is an easy-to-install and carry, remarkably lightweight carrier with a seat that is durable. This rear-facing infant car seat includes a stay-in-car convenience base that makes things easy when transporting newborn babies or infants.
Storkcraft 3-in-1 Activity Walker and Rocker
Far more than your typical walker, this 3-in-1 model has an entertaining toy tray, jumping board, rocking feature, and even a feeding tray — all combined to give your little one the ultimate interactive experience.
Graco Hadley 5-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer
Convert from a baby crib to a toddler bed, daybed, and full-size bed with headboard and optional footboard. The crib includes a full-size drawer with 2 compartments for conveniently storing and organizing your nursery essentials.
Munchkin Digital Bottle Warmer
Munchkin's smart steam-based digital baby bottle warmer is easy to use with One Touch Start. It remembers previous settings to makes night feedings more efficient.
Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sound Machine & Projector
The SoundSpa comes with 3 soothing sound options and 3 nursery lullabies to create a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere for better sleep. The soft glow of the projector acts as a nightlight and it can also project images onto the wall or ceiling of your nursery.
Bright Starts Disney Baby PeekABoo Baby Activity Center Jumper
This ultimate activity center features 10 engaging toys and activities, a heart shaped mirror, spinner with beads, bead chaser, and dangling toys. Plus, the seat rotates 360° for easy access to all toys and jumping activates lights and music.
Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers
These Huggies diapers offer a curved and stretchy fit with all-around comfort for a gentle tummy fit.
Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes
Save on an 8-pack of the baby wipes you love, now with brand new Winnie-The-Pooh designs. Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes are plant-based and made with 99% purified water for a gentle clean.
Bear 2023 Baby Food Maker
Save money by making your own baby food with a built-in menu to preset for vegetable, fruit, fish or meat for your little one. Just choose a function, the baby food steamer and blender can complete the rest.
Evolur Harlow Deluxe Nursery Glider
Gliders don't go on sale often, but right now you can get $80 off this model with an ergonomic backrest and smooth gliding and rocking motions. There's even a built-in USB port to power up your devices.
Dream On Me Nibble Wooden Compact High Chair
This high chair converts to a stool that can pull right up to the dining table once your child is older. It also comes with a 5-point safety harness and shoulder belt cover.
VTech Digital Video Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt
Check in on your little one with a 5-inch LCD screen and soothe them using the lullabies and soft sounds that play right from the baby unit. This video monitor lets you pan and tilt to get a better look at every angle in the nursery using the long-range parent unit.
Baby Ear Protection Noise Cancelling Headphones
Make sure your infant can sleep like an angel even during the loudest outdoor events with these comfortable and safe baby noise-cancelling headphones.
BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket
This swaddling blanket, perfect for the stroller in the winter, is made with a super-soft faux cashmere that gets softer with every wash.
