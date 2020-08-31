The Best Baby Products for New Moms

Expecting a little one in the near future? Shopping for the baby gear you'll need can be just as fun as picking out all those tiny pairs of shoes.

From no-brainers like a crib and bassinet to techy stuff like a baby monitor to travel essentials like a car seat and chic diaper bag, it can feel like there's always something more you should be buying. And while that's true to an extent, certain items can be considered essentials while others are nice-to-haves.

We asked ET Style's resident mothers what items they recommend new moms purchase and set up before welcoming their bundle of joy. If you're creating a baby registry (or shopping for a gift for a friend or family member who is expecting), consider this list a good resource.

Below, the best baby gear for any mom-to-be.

Organic Nursing Pillow My Brest Friend Target Organic Nursing Pillow My Brest Friend In addition to a breast pump, you'll need a nursing pillow that's comfortable and supportive for both mom and baby. This one has back, arm and shoulder rests to eliminate muscle strain and a silent-release buckle that won't disrupt your little one when you're done breastfeeding. $46.99 at Target

Pria 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat Maxi-Cosi Nordstrom Pria 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat Maxi-Cosi A car seat needs to be equally comfortable, convenient and safe, but it doesn't hurt to be long-lasting too. This plush convertible car seat fits the bill, as it has superior side impact protection and will fit your infant (with removable insert cushions to give smaller babies a snug fit) and any kid up to 85 pounds. $289.99 at Nordstrom

Clikk Highchair Stokke Nordstrom Clikk Highchair Stokke Feeding time will often be a mess, so make sure your high chair -- a nonnegotiable piece of baby gear -- can withstand stubborn eaters and potential food fights. This one is easy to both assemble (no tools needed) and wipe down, plus it looks pretty chic. $169 at Nordstrom

Bouncer Bliss Bundle BabyBjörn Buy Buy Baby Bouncer Bliss Bundle BabyBjörn The award-winning BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss keeps your baby happy and, well, bouncy, all day long by using a natural rocking motion. This soft and soothing bouncer fully supports your baby's back, neck and head and comes with a wooden toy bar to keep them playful and engaged. It's also lightweight and easy to fold up for travel. $199.99 at Buy Buy Baby

Swaddle Transition Product (3-6M) Baby Merlin’s Magic Sleepsuit Target Swaddle Transition Product (3-6M) Baby Merlin’s Magic Sleepsuit Invented by a mother of four and pediatric physical therapist, this sleep suit helps your little one establish proper sleep habits and patterns while transitioning from the swaddle -- and helps parents sleep better too, knowing that their baby is getting enough rest for appropriate growth and development. $39.99 at Target

Lawn Drying Rack Boon Target Lawn Drying Rack Boon Add some functional greenery to your kitchen counter with this drying rack. The flexible "grass" blades hold all your just-washed baby accessories and other small dishes, while the bottom tray collects excess water. $19.99 at Target

Vista V2 Stroller in Finn UPPAbaby Buy Buy Baby Vista V2 Stroller in Finn UPPAbaby A stroller will be one of your biggest baby purchases, so make sure to do your research. Think you might need a double stroller -- or even a triple? This one can carry up to three kiddos while strolling as easily as a single. It includes the stroller frame, a bassinet with a removable inner liner and boot cover, a full size reversible seat, a toddler seat rain and bug shield, and a bassinet storage bag; the extra seats and adaptors are sold separately. $929.99 at Buy Buy Baby

2-Pack Baby Pacifiers (0-6M) Bibs Amazon 2-Pack Baby Pacifiers (0-6M) Bibs You know you'll need a stockpile of pacifiers, but which ones? This Bibs pacifier two-pack is made with natural rubber and is free from BPA, PVC and phthalates. $14.99 at Amazon

Organic Cotton 5-Pack Burp Cloth Set Burt's Bees Baby Target Organic Cotton 5-Pack Burp Cloth Set Burt's Bees Baby A large burp cloth collection will help you get through the messiest of days with your newborn baby. These cloths are extra-absorbent and made from organic cotton. (We're into the rest of the Burt's Bees baby product line, too, which includes clothing, crib essentials and more.) $22 at Target

Deluxe+ Dock DockATot Bed Bath & Beyond Deluxe+ Dock DockATot If there's such a thing as a newborn baby hotspot, this docking station might be it. The comfy mattress and multifunctional design allow for everything on your itinerary: diaper changes, tummy time, lounging, playing, cuddling and more. $194.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

