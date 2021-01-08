Shopping

Chic Maternity Clothes for Mothers-to-Be

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
maternity clothes
Courtesy of Hatch

Baby boom? Maybe! Whether you are pregnant yourself or just heard the good news from a loved one, you might be shopping for maternity wear in the near future. 

We're happy to report that maternity fashion for mothers-to-be has exploded in recent years. Some trendy brands, like BLANQI and Hatch, focus specifically on stylish maternity clothes, while certain retailers you don't think of as maternity brands, like H&M and ASOS, have really upped their maternity fashion game.

ET Style has searched the internet for the chic maternity essentials, including a comfortable bra for pregnancy, supportive tank tops, stretchy denim, everyday leggings, a flowy dress or two and the all-important baby shower ensemble. Together, these pieces are a great start for a killer maternity wardrobe.

Below, our favorite chic styles of maternity clothes that you can shop now.

'Ellie' Ruched Maternity Dress
Nom Maternity
Nom Maternity 'Ellie' Ruched Maternity Dress
Nordstrom
'Ellie' Ruched Maternity Dress
Nom Maternity
Among Nom's trendy maternity clothes is this dress with a classic silhouette style. Made with stretch fabric and designed to flatter a changing figure, you'll be comfortable and stylish for any occasion.   
REGULARLY $100
The Lianne Jumpsuit
Hatch
Hatch Lianne sleeveless Jumpsuit with ruffled shoulders and tie around the waist
Hatch
The Lianne Jumpsuit
Hatch
Maternity pants meet the maternity blouse with Hatch's fashion-forward maternity jumpsuit. 
REGULARLY $258
Maternity Leggings Over The Belly
Foucome
Foucome Women's Maternity Leggings Over The Belly
Amazon
Maternity Leggings Over The Belly
Foucome
These leggings are full coverage while providing full support on the belly. 
Belted Wool Maternity Coat
Motherhood Maternity
Belted Wool Maternity Coat
Motherhood Maternity
Belted Wool Maternity Coat
Motherhood Maternity
This sophisticated wool coat is perfect for the stylish mommy-to-be. This coat comes with an adjustable belt for to keep the coat form fitting.
Modern Eternity 3 in 1 Belted Maternity Puffer Coat
Motherhood Maternity
Modern Eternity 3 in 1 Belted Maternity Puffer Coat
Motherhood Maternity
Modern Eternity 3 in 1 Belted Maternity Puffer Coat
Motherhood Maternity
This 3 in 1 Maternity Puffer Coat is perfect for staying warm before, during, and after the baby. The third middle piece is removable and expands the coat to fit your little one and their carrier.
French Terry Maternity Hoodie
Motherhood Maternity
FRENCH TERRY MATERNITY HOODIE
Motherhood
French Terry Maternity Hoodie
Motherhood Maternity
The perfect French Terry Hoodie to carry through each term. Pair this hoodie with leggings.
Hacci Cowl Neck Maternity Sweatshirt
Motherhood Maternity
Motherhood Maternity Hacci Cowl Neck Maternity Sweatshirt
Motherhood Maternity
Hacci Cowl Neck Maternity Sweatshirt
Motherhood Maternity
Who said maternity clothes aren't stylish? This relaxed fit Cowl Neck Sweater is perfect for the mommy-to-bes' in the fall. This sweater is cozy and made with the softest fabric for a flattering fit.
Everyday Maternity Belly Support Tank Top
BLANQI
Everyday Maternity Belly Support Tank Top
Amazon
Everyday Maternity Belly Support Tank Top
BLANQI
A must-have maternity top for warm-weather pregnancies is a supportive yet stretchy tank. These tank tops from BLANQI have a winning combination of thick straps and 10% Spandex.
The Wrap Around Jumpsuit
Hatch
The Wrap Around Jumpsuit
Hatch
The Wrap Around Jumpsuit
Hatch
Hi, we've found your baby shower outfit. This gauzy, baby blue jumper features a tie at the waist that you can wrap depending on the size of your growing belly.
REGULARLY $278
Maternity Solutionwear Tight
SKIMS
Maternity Solutionwear Tight
SKIMS
Maternity Solutionwear Tight
SKIMS
These high-rise, full-length tights feature an open gusset for added convenience under clothing.
MAMA Swimsuit
H&M
H&M MAMA Swimsuit
H&M
MAMA Swimsuit
H&M
Maternity swimwear tends to be either very frumpy or very expensive -- but this one-piece is neither. H&M's MAMA collection is full of affordable maternity clothes that are just as cute as the brand's regular and plus size clothing.
Maternity Layer Nursing T-Shirt
Gap
GAP Maternity Layer Nursing T-Shirt
GAP
Maternity Layer Nursing T-Shirt
Gap
THIS GAP Maternity Layer Nursing T-Shirt has an elastic band beneath the top cropped layer for easy nursing.
Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity Dress
Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel
Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity Dress
Target
Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity Dress
Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel
No surprise here: The maternity section at Target is full of cute, budget-friendly clothing. This wrap dress's empire waist is a go-to for maternity style.
Ribbed Side Split Midi Dress
Missguided
Missguided Ribbed Side Split Midi Dress
Missguided
Ribbed Side Split Midi Dress
Missguided
Whether it's a sweater dress, a fitted dress or a wrap dress, make sure you have at least one semi-dressy item in your wardrobe. This grey-colored Missguided dress is designed to fit you from bump to baby. (It also looks like something Meghan Markle might wear!)
REGULARLY $45
Maternity Nursing Sculpting Bra
SKIMS
MATERNITY NURSING SCULPTING BRA
SKIMS
Maternity Nursing Sculpting Bra
SKIMS
Waitlisted already?! Keep checking back for this nursing bralette, which has front clasps for easy feedings and an inside elastic strap for shoulder stability.

 

