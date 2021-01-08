Chic Maternity Clothes for Mothers-to-Be
Baby boom? Maybe! Whether you are pregnant yourself or just heard the good news from a loved one, you might be shopping for maternity wear in the near future.
We're happy to report that maternity fashion for mothers-to-be has exploded in recent years. Some trendy brands, like BLANQI and Hatch, focus specifically on stylish maternity clothes, while certain retailers you don't think of as maternity brands, like H&M and ASOS, have really upped their maternity fashion game.
ET Style has searched the internet for the chic maternity essentials, including a comfortable bra for pregnancy, supportive tank tops, stretchy denim, everyday leggings, a flowy dress or two and the all-important baby shower ensemble. Together, these pieces are a great start for a killer maternity wardrobe.
Below, our favorite chic styles of maternity clothes that you can shop now.
