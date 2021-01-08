Baby boom? Maybe! Whether you are pregnant yourself or just heard the good news from a loved one, you might be shopping for maternity wear in the near future.

We're happy to report that maternity fashion for mothers-to-be has exploded in recent years. Some trendy brands, like BLANQI and Hatch, focus specifically on stylish maternity clothes, while certain retailers you don't think of as maternity brands, like H&M and ASOS, have really upped their maternity fashion game.

ET Style has searched the internet for the chic maternity essentials, including a comfortable bra for pregnancy, supportive tank tops, stretchy denim, everyday leggings, a flowy dress or two and the all-important baby shower ensemble. Together, these pieces are a great start for a killer maternity wardrobe.

Below, our favorite chic styles of maternity clothes that you can shop now.

'Ellie' Ruched Maternity Dress Nom Maternity Nordstrom 'Ellie' Ruched Maternity Dress Nom Maternity Among Nom's trendy maternity clothes is this dress with a classic silhouette style. Made with stretch fabric and designed to flatter a changing figure, you'll be comfortable and stylish for any occasion. REGULARLY $100 $43 on Nordstrom

The Lianne Jumpsuit Hatch Hatch The Lianne Jumpsuit Hatch Maternity pants meet the maternity blouse with Hatch's fashion-forward maternity jumpsuit. REGULARLY $258 $129 on Hatch

Maternity Leggings Over The Belly Foucome Amazon Maternity Leggings Over The Belly Foucome These leggings are full coverage while providing full support on the belly. Starting at $17.69 at Amazon

Belted Wool Maternity Coat Motherhood Maternity Motherhood Maternity Belted Wool Maternity Coat Motherhood Maternity This sophisticated wool coat is perfect for the stylish mommy-to-be. This coat comes with an adjustable belt for to keep the coat form fitting. $119.98 at Motherhood Maternity

Modern Eternity 3 in 1 Belted Maternity Puffer Coat Motherhood Maternity Motherhood Maternity Modern Eternity 3 in 1 Belted Maternity Puffer Coat Motherhood Maternity This 3 in 1 Maternity Puffer Coat is perfect for staying warm before, during, and after the baby. The third middle piece is removable and expands the coat to fit your little one and their carrier. $149.98 at Motherhood Maternity

French Terry Maternity Hoodie Motherhood Maternity Motherhood French Terry Maternity Hoodie Motherhood Maternity The perfect French Terry Hoodie to carry through each term. Pair this hoodie with leggings. $39.98 at Motherhood Maternity

Hacci Cowl Neck Maternity Sweatshirt Motherhood Maternity Motherhood Maternity Hacci Cowl Neck Maternity Sweatshirt Motherhood Maternity Who said maternity clothes aren't stylish? This relaxed fit Cowl Neck Sweater is perfect for the mommy-to-bes' in the fall. This sweater is cozy and made with the softest fabric for a flattering fit. $29.98 at Motherhood Maternity

Everyday Maternity Belly Support Tank Top BLANQI Amazon Everyday Maternity Belly Support Tank Top BLANQI A must-have maternity top for warm-weather pregnancies is a supportive yet stretchy tank. These tank tops from BLANQI have a winning combination of thick straps and 10% Spandex. $72 at Amazon

The Wrap Around Jumpsuit Hatch Hatch The Wrap Around Jumpsuit Hatch Hi, we've found your baby shower outfit. This gauzy, baby blue jumper features a tie at the waist that you can wrap depending on the size of your growing belly. REGULARLY $278 $166.80 at Hatch

Maternity Solutionwear Tight SKIMS SKIMS Maternity Solutionwear Tight SKIMS These high-rise, full-length tights feature an open gusset for added convenience under clothing. $68 at SKIMS

MAMA Swimsuit H&M H&M MAMA Swimsuit H&M Maternity swimwear tends to be either very frumpy or very expensive -- but this one-piece is neither. H&M's MAMA collection is full of affordable maternity clothes that are just as cute as the brand's regular and plus size clothing. $25.49 at H&M

Maternity Layer Nursing T-Shirt Gap GAP Maternity Layer Nursing T-Shirt Gap THIS GAP Maternity Layer Nursing T-Shirt has an elastic band beneath the top cropped layer for easy nursing. $31 at GAP

Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity Dress Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Target Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity Dress Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel No surprise here: The maternity section at Target is full of cute, budget-friendly clothing. This wrap dress's empire waist is a go-to for maternity style. $29.99 at Target

Ribbed Side Split Midi Dress Missguided Missguided Ribbed Side Split Midi Dress Missguided Whether it's a sweater dress, a fitted dress or a wrap dress, make sure you have at least one semi-dressy item in your wardrobe. This grey-colored Missguided dress is designed to fit you from bump to baby. (It also looks like something Meghan Markle might wear!) REGULARLY $45 $22 at Missguided

Maternity Nursing Sculpting Bra SKIMS SKIMS Maternity Nursing Sculpting Bra SKIMS Waitlisted already?! Keep checking back for this nursing bralette, which has front clasps for easy feedings and an inside elastic strap for shoulder stability. $42 at SKIMS

