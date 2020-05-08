Hurry, Mother's Day is on Sunday and if you haven't ordered a Mother's Day gift yet, here's your last chance to select something special and thoughtful for Mom and have it delivered in time.

Many retailers are continuing to offer speedy shipping options for last minute Mother's Day gifts amid the coronavirus pandemic (but be sure to read up on the most updated information on the website as there can be shipping delays).

From Mother's Day flowers to a coffee maker she'll use daily at home, we've gathered great gift ideas that she will love. Browse through these last-minute Mother's Day gifts for quick ordering.

Check out ET Style's gift guide to last-minute Mother's Day gifts, ahead.

Woven Cotton Throw Blanket Nordstrom Nordstrom Woven Cotton Throw Blanket Nordstrom This stylish woven cotton throw from Nordstrom is under $60! Order by May 7, 3 p.m. EST, via next-business-day shipping for Mother's Day delivery. Gift wrapping is available for $5. Select Nordstrom stores are offering safe, contactless curbside pick-up for online orders. $59 at Nordstrom

Mandarin Rosemary Onyx Brass Candle Tique Stone Verishop Mandarin Rosemary Onyx Brass Candle Tique Stone Verishop has a great range of chic gift ideas for Mother's Day. We think Mama will love this coconut blend candle with essential oils. The invigorating scented wax is housed in a beautiful brass vessel with an onyx lid atop and would be a stunning addition on any surface. Free two-day shipping. $45 at Verishop

Mother's Day Lilies The Bouqs The Bouqs Mother's Day Lilies The Bouqs Flowers are a great way to show Mom you're thinking of her. The Bouqs still offering bouquet deliveries in time for Mother's Day -- enter the zip code and delivery date to check what's available. Browse through more of our favorite flower delivery services. Starting $49 at The Bouqs

Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Maker by Breville w/ Aeroccino Milk Frother Nespresso Bed Bath & Beyond Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Maker by Breville w/ Aeroccino Milk Frother Nespresso Mom can make a delicious cafe-style latte right at home with the Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee and Espresso Maker. It comes with a milk frother for hot and cold preparation. Plus, it's on sale! Express (2-3 business days) and same-day delivery (0-1 business days) available. REGULARLY $219.99 $142.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Is Mom a big reader? Gift her the newest Kindle Paperwhite model, which is now waterproof and comes with twice the storage. It also comes with built-in adjustable lights and Audible so she can listen to audiobooks. Amazon Prime members get free same-day delivery. $99.99 at Amazon

The Triple Band in Black Rothy's Rothy's The Triple Band in Black Rothy's Sustainable footwear brand Rothy's new range of summer sandals is as comfortable and fashionable as their popular covered shoes. This design features a soft footbed made of plant-based materials, vegan leather outsoles and knit straps made from plastic water bottles. Expedited (2-3 business days) and rush shipping (1-2 business days) available. $115 at Rothy's

