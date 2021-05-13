Everything You Need to Make Brunch at Home

There's no denying that a lot goes into a brunch at home. From breakfast staples like waffles with maple syrup, scrambled eggs and bacon to classic brunch basics like eggs Benedict (we can already taste the smoked salmon and hollandaise-laden poached egg with bottomless mimosas), it may be one of the best things to look forward to for your family meal Sunday morning.

Once you've gotten all the items to create the perfect atmosphere, it's time to put together your brunch menu. But beyond that, you'll need the right gear, which includes everything from getting the perfect kitchen gadgets and appliances and serving dishes to decor. After all, who doesn't love creating a chic, better-than-a-restaurant vibe at home?

To take a bit of the stress off your plate (no pun intended), we pulled together everything you need to create the perfect brunch. Scroll down to see our brunch ideas, and shop for everything you need to whip up a stylish and creative brunch right at home below.

For the Kitchen

Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine Verishop Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine Whether you're making French toast casserole and omelets or you're doing a brunch buffet, your meal isn't complete without a fair share of coffee -- especially for anyone who loves to start their days with a fresh cup of joe. And this coffee maker feels especially cute for any occasion. $200 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Whether you're making your mom a gourmet dinner with a glazed ham and mashed potatoes or just a simple brunch with pancakes and fresh fruit, the popular do-it-all Always Pan braises, sears, steams, sautees, strains, fries and boils to make a memorable meal. The non-stick ceramic pan also comes with a modular lid, beechwood spatula and stainless steel steamer basket. $145 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

Great Jones Sweetie Pie Great Jones Great Jones Sweetie Pie Commemorate your Sunday brunch with a crisp peach pie inside this pretty ceramic pan from Great Jones. $45 AT GREAT JONES Buy Now

Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker Without a doubt, an easy-to-use waffle iron will be one of the greatest additions to your collection of brunch-ready appliances. Just be sure to top your waffles with some powdered sugar and raspberry preserves to give it the final touch. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven From the kitchen to the table, this classic Dutch oven is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for any recipe. $160 - $445 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

For the Table

Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Fiore 42-PC. Dinnerware Set Macy's Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Fiore 42-PC. Dinnerware Set Sleek and simple white dining sets are essential to let the colors of your brunch staples shine beneath the cinnamon rolls and hash browns. $45 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Mepra Italian Gold Fantasia Color Flatware Set Food52 Mepra Italian Gold Fantasia Color Flatware Set Colored flatware is an easy way to create a gorgeous tablescape for your brunch without adding too many additional pieces into the mix. $175 AND UP AT FOOD52 Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Berry Colander Dish Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Berry Colander Dish Give your brunch setup a fresh, farm-to-table look and feel with this ceramic berry basket. $12 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 2 Anthropologie Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 2 Whether you're serving a bloody mary crowd or your guests prefer mimosas (or they simply love water with some lemon!), these candy-colored classes will add a pretty, vintage-inspired touch to any brunch table. $32 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

For the Food

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery Whether you're looking to order champagne for your Sunday morning mimosa or vodka for a bloody mary to go with your Swiss cheese quiche or breakfast casserole, you can get your favorite beer, wine or liquor anytime on the Drizly website or app. The online alcohol delivery service will have your order at your door in under 60 minutes. There is a delivery fee of $5 for each order and a service fee of $1.99. Order Now

French Ceramic Butter Keeper Food52 French Ceramic Butter Keeper This French butter keeper is a classy upgrade from the typical butter dish so your guests can butter their biscuits in style. $50 AT FOOD52 Buy Now

Gather by Anthropologie Streamlined Cheese Knives, Set of 3 Anthropologie Gather by Anthropologie Streamlined Cheese Knives, Set of 3 If you're setting up a cheese board to accompany your peach Bellini or mimosa for brunch, use these pretty knives to grace your setup. $24 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

W&P Extra Large Ice Cube Tray Nordstrom W&P Extra Large Ice Cube Tray Want to really up your beverage game for brunch? Grab these extra large ice cube trays and create decorative accoutrements with spring flowers, fresh herbs or sweet berries. $14 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Wolferman's Bakery Breakfast Entertainer Basket Wolferman's Bakery Wolferman's Bakery Breakfast Entertainer Basket If brunch is your favorite meal to host, and you want to take it up a notch, Wolferman's Bakery makes it extra for you. You'll find everything you need to create the perfect brunch, from strawberry preserves to coffee and baklava. The only thing you might need to complete the set is some smoked bacon for the English muffins. $100 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY Buy Now

Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Shari's Berries Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Speaking of being extra, who wouldn't love enjoying chocolate-covered strawberries during Sunday brunch? $45 AT SHARI'S BERRIES Buy Now

Pineapple Collaborative The Olive Oil Pineapple Collaborative Pineapple Collaborative The Olive Oil Start your brunch off right with some quality olive oil and herbed crackers. And if you want to take other brunch staples up a notch, Pineapple Collaborative's best-selling olive oil will be one of the easiest ways to spice up your eggs, avocado toast and more. Plus, the packaging alone is worthy of an Instagram. $34 AT PINEAPPLE COLLABORATIVE Buy Now

For the Decor

Allsop Mediterranean Solar Market 12" Lantern Food52 Allsop Mediterranean Solar Market 12" Lantern Whether you're serving brunch indoors or outdoors, these Mediterranean Solar Market 12" Lanterns add a touch of class to the festivities. $44 AT FOOD52 Buy Now

West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set West Elm West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set If you're planning to host an outdoor brunch for your friends and family, opt for a chic outdoor dining set with wicker chairs. $299 TO $1249 AT WEST ELM Buy Now

H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand H&M H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand Whether you use this to display artisanal bread, bagels and cream cheese, fresh fruit, sweet cinnamon rolls for dessert, or an eye-catching floral arrangement, this wood cake stand is destined to add a sophisticated touch to your brunch spread. $25 AT H&M Buy Now

The Sill Plants The Sill The Sill Plants Add a fresh touch of greenery to your brunch setting with an order from The Sill. $45 AND UP AT THE SILL Buy Now

