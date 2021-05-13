Shopping

Everything You Need to Make Brunch at Home

By ETonline Staff
There's no denying that a lot goes into a brunch at home. From breakfast staples like waffles with maple syrup, scrambled eggs and bacon to classic brunch basics like eggs Benedict (we can already taste the smoked salmon and hollandaise-laden poached egg with bottomless mimosas), it may be one of the best things to look forward to for your family meal Sunday morning.

Once you've gotten all the items to create the perfect atmosphere, it's time to put together your brunch menu. But beyond that, you'll need the right gear, which includes everything from getting the perfect kitchen gadgets and appliances and serving dishes to decor. After all, who doesn't love creating a chic, better-than-a-restaurant vibe at home? 

To take a bit of the stress off your plate (no pun intended), we pulled together everything you need to create the perfect brunch. Scroll down to see our brunch ideas, and shop for everything you need to whip up a stylish and creative brunch right at home below.

For the Kitchen

Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine
Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine
Verishop
Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine
Whether you're making French toast casserole and omelets or you're doing a brunch buffet, your meal isn't complete without a fair share of coffee -- especially for anyone who loves to start their days with a fresh cup of joe. And this coffee maker feels especially cute for any occasion.
$200 AT VERISHOP
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan
Whether you're making your mom a gourmet dinner with a glazed ham and mashed potatoes or just a simple brunch with pancakes and fresh fruit, the popular do-it-all Always Pan braises, sears, steams, sautees, strains, fries and boils to make a memorable meal. The non-stick ceramic pan also comes with a modular lid, beechwood spatula and stainless steel steamer basket.
$145 AT OUR PLACE
Great Jones Sweetie Pie
Great Jones Sweetie Pie
Great Jones
Great Jones Sweetie Pie
Commemorate your Sunday brunch with a crisp peach pie inside this pretty ceramic pan from Great Jones.
$45 AT GREAT JONES
Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker
Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker
Amazon
Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker
Without a doubt, an easy-to-use waffle iron will be one of the greatest additions to your collection of brunch-ready appliances. Just be sure to top your waffles with some powdered sugar and raspberry preserves to give it the final touch.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Williams Sonoma
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
From the kitchen to the table, this classic Dutch oven is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for any recipe.
$160 - $445 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

For the Table

Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Fiore 42-PC. Dinnerware Set
Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Fiore 42-PC. Dinnerware Set
Macy's
Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Fiore 42-PC. Dinnerware Set
Sleek and simple white dining sets are essential to let the colors of your brunch staples shine beneath the cinnamon rolls and hash browns.
$45 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $120)
Mepra Italian Gold Fantasia Color Flatware Set
Mepra Italian Gold Fantasia Color Flatware Set
Food52
Mepra Italian Gold Fantasia Color Flatware Set
Colored flatware is an easy way to create a gorgeous tablescape for your brunch without adding too many additional pieces into the mix.
$175 AND UP AT FOOD52
Urban Outfitters Berry Colander Dish
Urban Outfitters Berry Colander Dish
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Berry Colander Dish
Give your brunch setup a fresh, farm-to-table look and feel with this ceramic berry basket.
$12 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 2
Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 2
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 2
Whether you're serving a bloody mary crowd or your guests prefer mimosas (or they simply love water with some lemon!), these candy-colored classes will add a pretty, vintage-inspired touch to any brunch table.
$32 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

For the Food

Drizly Alcohol Delivery
Drizly
Drizly
Drizly Alcohol Delivery
Whether you're looking to order champagne for your Sunday morning mimosa or vodka for a bloody mary to go with your Swiss cheese quiche or breakfast casserole, you can get your favorite beer, wine or liquor anytime on the Drizly website or app. The online alcohol delivery service will have your order at your door in under 60 minutes. There is a delivery fee of $5 for each order and a service fee of $1.99.
French Ceramic Butter Keeper
French Ceramic Butter Keeper
Food52
French Ceramic Butter Keeper
This French butter keeper is a classy upgrade from the typical butter dish so your guests can butter their biscuits in style. 
$50 AT FOOD52
Gather by Anthropologie Streamlined Cheese Knives, Set of 3
Gather by Anthropologie Streamlined Cheese Knives, Set of 3
Anthropologie
Gather by Anthropologie Streamlined Cheese Knives, Set of 3
If you're setting up a cheese board to accompany your peach Bellini or mimosa for brunch, use these pretty knives to grace your setup.
$24 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
W&P Extra Large Ice Cube Tray
W&P Extra Large Ice Cube Tray
Nordstrom
W&P Extra Large Ice Cube Tray
Want to really up your beverage game for brunch? Grab these extra large ice cube trays and create decorative accoutrements with spring flowers, fresh herbs or sweet berries.
$14 AT NORDSTROM
Wolferman's Bakery Breakfast Entertainer Basket
Wolferman's Bakery Breakfast Entertainer Basket
Wolferman's Bakery
Wolferman's Bakery Breakfast Entertainer Basket
If brunch is your favorite meal to host, and you want to take it up a notch, Wolferman's Bakery makes it extra for you. You'll find everything you need to create the perfect brunch, from strawberry preserves to coffee and baklava. The only thing you might need to complete the set is some smoked bacon for the English muffins.
$100 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY
Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries
Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries
Speaking of being extra, who wouldn't love enjoying chocolate-covered strawberries during Sunday brunch? 
$45 AT SHARI'S BERRIES
Pineapple Collaborative The Olive Oil
Pineapple Collaborative The Olive Oil
Pineapple Collaborative
Pineapple Collaborative The Olive Oil
Start your brunch off right with some quality olive oil and herbed crackers. And if you want to take other brunch staples up a notch, Pineapple Collaborative's best-selling olive oil will be one of the easiest ways to spice up your eggs, avocado toast and more. Plus, the packaging alone is worthy of an Instagram.
$34 AT PINEAPPLE COLLABORATIVE

For the Decor

Allsop Mediterranean Solar Market 12" Lantern
Mediterranean Solar Market 12" Lantern
Food52
Allsop Mediterranean Solar Market 12" Lantern
Whether you're serving brunch indoors or outdoors, these Mediterranean Solar Market 12" Lanterns add a touch of class to the festivities. 
$44 AT FOOD52
West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set
West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set
West Elm
West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set
If you're planning to host an outdoor brunch for your friends and family, opt for a chic outdoor dining set with wicker chairs.
$299 TO $1249 AT WEST ELM
H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand
H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand
H&M
H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand
Whether you use this to display artisanal bread, bagels and cream cheese, fresh fruit, sweet cinnamon rolls for dessert, or an eye-catching floral arrangement, this wood cake stand is destined to add a sophisticated touch to your brunch spread.
$25 AT H&M
The Sill Plants
The Sill Plant
The Sill
The Sill Plants
Add a fresh touch of greenery to your brunch setting with an order from The Sill.
$45 AND UP AT THE SILL

