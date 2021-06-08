Shopping

Everything You Need for Summer From Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: Deck Furniture, Grill Tools, Floats & More

By ETonline Staff
amazon outdoor living 1280
Amazon

Ready to spruce up your outdoor space for summer? Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but if you have a patio, yard or pool, it's the perfect time to shop for outdoor living items with early Prime Day deals so you can enjoy and make the most of the space once summer officially starts.

Whether you're looking to completely overhaul your home's outdoor area or add a few new things to complete it, ET Style has scoured Amazon to find the best pieces -- outdoor entertaining essentials and practical items you never knew you needed -- such as patio furniture sets, outdoor grill, pool floats, play sprinkles, a portable projector for outdoor movie night!

Ahead, shop our top picks from Amazon. 

Abba Patio 55 lb Patio Umbrella Base
Abba Patio 55 lb Patio Umbrella Base
Amazon
Abba Patio 55 lb Patio Umbrella Base
Make sure you have a steady base to keep your patio umbrella upright. This base weighs 55 pounds and is heavy enough to support any 6' - 11' umbrella for a wobble-free experience. 
$170
DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector
DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector
Amazon
DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector
Have an outdoor movie night with family with this mini projector with improved brightness and contrast ratio. It has a 100" projector screen and 1080p resolution. 
$99
KINGSO Fire Pit, 22'' Fire Pits Outdoor Wood Burning Steel BBQ Grill Firepit Bowl
KINGSO Fire Pit, 22'' Fire Pits Outdoor Wood Burning Steel BBQ Grill Firepit Bowl
Amazon
KINGSO Fire Pit, 22'' Fire Pits Outdoor Wood Burning Steel BBQ Grill Firepit Bowl
This fire pit is safe and easy to use. Designed with durable steel frame and heat-resistant coating, the portable fire pit comes with a wood-handled poker and a screen cover that keeps sparks, embers and debris from flying out. 
$50 (REGULARLY $70)
Veken BBQ Grill Accessories
Veken BBQ Grill Accessories
Amazon
Veken BBQ Grill Accessories
This kit comes with all the accessories a grill master needs to whip up the perfect burger or hot dog. It comes with a spatula, tongs, bamboo skewers, grill mat, meat claws, fork, knife, silicone basting brush, grill cleaning brush and apron.
$17
Sterno Home 25-Ft Clear Globe Outdoor Incandescent String Lights
Sterno Home 25-Ft Clear Globe Outdoor Incandescent String Lights
Amazon
Sterno Home 25-Ft Clear Globe Outdoor Incandescent String Lights
Set the mood by hanging these stylish clear globe string lights on your patio. 
$21 (REGULARLY $22)
Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane, 54 Inch, Full Size Four-Burner Gas Grill
Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane, 54 Inch, Full Size Four-Burner Gas Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane, 54 Inch, Full Size Four-Burner Gas Grill
Invest in an outdoor grill for your summer barbecue. Better than a charcoal grill or an oven, this Cuisinart gas grill design has four 11,000 BTU burners, 443 square inch of cooking space and an additional warming rack so you can enjoy all your food at the optimal temperature. 
$275
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock
Amazon
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock
Is there a better way than ending the day than chilling on the hammock with an ice-cold drink in hand? 
$100
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
Amazon
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
Don't let insects ruin your outdoor fun. Turn on the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller, a no-flame, DEET-free and scentless bug repellent that creates a 15-foot protection zone. 
$20 (REGULARLY $25)
Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set
Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set
Amazon
Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set
Hurry to score this affordable three-piece patio furniture set, including two wicker chairs and a small table. 
$130
CoastShade Patio Umbrella Outdoor Screen Mesh Mosquito Net Canopy
CoastShade Patio Umbrella Outdoor Screen Mesh Mosquito Net Canopy
Amazon
CoastShade Patio Umbrella Outdoor Screen Mesh Mosquito Net Canopy
Protect yourself and your guests from bug bites with this patio mesh mosquito net canopy.
$33
Giantex 5 Piece Patio Dining Table Set
Giantex 5 Piece Patio Dining Table Set
Amazon
Giantex 5 Piece Patio Dining Table Set
This patio dining set seats four and can accommodate an umbrella if you want shade while you eat. 
$350
TEAM MAGNUS 31ft Water Slide
TEAM MAGNUS 31ft Water Slide
Amazon
TEAM MAGNUS 31ft Water Slide
If you're not quite ready to head to the water park this summer, we get it. In that case, this backyard water slide will keep the kids entertained. 
$78
Inflatable Swimming Pool
Inflatable Swimming Pool
Amazon
Inflatable Swimming Pool
Not all of us will make it to the beach to swim in the ocean this summer, so if you're looking for an inflatable pool option, this Amazon pool is highly rated. 
$60
Tidal Storm Hydro Swirl Spinning Water Sprinkler Toy for Kids Outdoor Play
Tidal Storm Hydro Swirl Spinning Water Sprinkler Toy for Kids Outdoor Play
Amazon
Tidal Storm Hydro Swirl Spinning Water Sprinkler Toy for Kids Outdoor Play
This play sprinkler will entertain the kids all summer long. Just connect it to a garden hose and the sprinkler will spin the water. 
$16 AT AMAZON
Aqua Deluxe Resort Quality Monterey Hammock, 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Inflatable Pool Float
Aqua Deluxe Resort Quality Monterey Hammock, 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Inflatable Pool Float
Amazon
Aqua Deluxe Resort Quality Monterey Hammock, 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Inflatable Pool Float
No wonder this pool float is a bestseller! It can be used as a saddle, lounge chair, hammock and drifter!
$31 (REGULARLY $35)
PORTAL Oversized Mesh Back Zero Gravity Recliner Chair
PORTAL Oversized Mesh Back Zero Gravity Recliner Chair
Amazon
PORTAL Oversized Mesh Back Zero Gravity Recliner Chair
A lightweight, foldable mesh reclining lounge chair that comes with a lumbar support pillow and side table.
$128 (REGULARLY $140)
Greesum 3 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Greesum 3 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Amazon
Greesum 3 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
If you're looking to complete your backyard living room, this patio set is a steal. 
$160

