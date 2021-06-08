Ready to spruce up your outdoor space for summer? Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but if you have a patio, yard or pool, it's the perfect time to shop for outdoor living items with early Prime Day deals so you can enjoy and make the most of the space once summer officially starts.

Whether you're looking to completely overhaul your home's outdoor area or add a few new things to complete it, ET Style has scoured Amazon to find the best pieces -- outdoor entertaining essentials and practical items you never knew you needed -- such as patio furniture sets, outdoor grill, pool floats, play sprinkles, a portable projector for outdoor movie night!

While you're on Amazon, check out more top picks from the retailer that has it all, including the booty-lifting leggings Lizzo wore, homeware deals and Lululemon dupes. Plus, get the scoop on everything we know about Prime Day 2021.

Ahead, shop our top picks from Amazon.

Veken BBQ Grill Accessories Amazon Veken BBQ Grill Accessories This kit comes with all the accessories a grill master needs to whip up the perfect burger or hot dog. It comes with a spatula, tongs, bamboo skewers, grill mat, meat claws, fork, knife, silicone basting brush, grill cleaning brush and apron. $17 Buy Now

Inflatable Swimming Pool Amazon Inflatable Swimming Pool Not all of us will make it to the beach to swim in the ocean this summer, so if you're looking for an inflatable pool option, this Amazon pool is highly rated. $60 Buy Now

