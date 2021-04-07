The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More
Spring is officially here, which means temperatures are rising and we can soon uncover and dust off outdoor furniture (and a cute spring dress) for al fresco dining and happy hour.
If you're looking for new additions to your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space.
Our selects include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart and more, including a sling chair lounge set from Christopher Knight Home -- the brand that made the chairs featured in Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Browse through ET Style's selection of the best deals on outdoor furniture -- each priced under $200.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor
The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break
Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home
Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty, Home and More
These Are the Highest-Rated Items on Amazon