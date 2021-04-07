Spring is officially here, which means temperatures are rising and we can soon uncover and dust off outdoor furniture (and a cute spring dress) for al fresco dining and happy hour.

If you're looking for new additions to your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space.

Our selects include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart and more, including a sling chair lounge set from Christopher Knight Home -- the brand that made the chairs featured in Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Browse through ET Style's selection of the best deals on outdoor furniture -- each priced under $200.

Ebern Designs Franchessca 3 Piece Rattan Conversation Set with Cushions Wayfair Ebern Designs Franchessca 3 Piece Rattan Conversation Set with Cushions Wayfair has awesome deals on patio furniture sets. This three-piece design is a sold choice and cozy for outdoor chats. $180 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $432) Buy Now

Segawe Wicker Barstools Rattan Cooler Bar Table Walmart Segawe Wicker Barstools Rattan Cooler Bar Table This nifty designs functions as a bar table and ice cooler. $99 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Best Choice Products Outdoor Indoor Folding Hanging Table Amazon Best Choice Products Outdoor Indoor Folding Hanging Table An adjustable hanging table that's great for small spaces with a balcony. $55 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing Walmart Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing A hammock is the one piece of furniture you need for ultimate relaxation. $30 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug A stylish patterned rug is a great complement to outdoor furniture sets. Rugs USA always has awesome deals, like this neutral herringbone printed style. It's specifically designed for outdoor use, so it'll withstand use and weather. $99 - $207 AT RUGS USA (REG. $181 -$415) Buy Now

Kingso Fire Pit Amazon Kingso Fire Pit Keep warm while enjoying outdoor living with this affordable fire pit available on Amazon. It has 4.4 stars out of 5 and over 8,500 global ratings. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Ceramic Drum Indoor/Outdoor Side Table Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Ceramic Drum Indoor/Outdoor Side Table Urban Outfitters is a great shop to browse through for modern outdoor furniture that's on-trend and a little bit unique. We found a really cool painted ceramic stool, which can also be used as an accent table. $109 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

H&M Rattan Plant Pot H&M H&M Rattan Plant Pot Rattan is a big trend right now. Use this artful rattan design to pot your favorite plant outside. $30 AT H&M Buy Now

Pottery Barn Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights - Black Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights - Black We love the idea of stringing these lights along your front porch or back patio. $59 - $169 AT POTTERY BARN Buy Now

W Home Cabana Outdoor Square Bistro Cushion Bed Bath & Beyond W Home Cabana Outdoor Square Bistro Cushion For those who want to lounge around for an outdoor movie night (with plenty of snacks, of course!), we suggest stocking up this cushy piece. $40 AT BED BATH & BEYOND (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella Walmart Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella You'll thank yourself later for grabbing this tilting umbrella when you're facing the hottest days of the season. $40 AT WALMART Buy Now

Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench Amazon Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench Whether you use this to organize your outdoor tools or hold the plates for a backyard meal, this will be a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection. $119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

