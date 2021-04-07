Shopping

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

By ETonline Staff
Spring is officially here, which means temperatures are rising and we can soon uncover and dust off outdoor furniture (and a cute spring dress) for al fresco dining and happy hour.

If you're looking for new additions to your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space.

Our selects include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from AmazonWayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart and more, including a sling chair lounge set from Christopher Knight Home -- the brand that made the chairs featured in Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Browse through ET Style's selection of the best deals on outdoor furniture -- each priced under $200. 

Signature Design by Ashley Sundown Treasure Outdoor Adirondack Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Sundown Treasure Outdoor Adirondack Chair
A traditional Adirondack chair is a seating staple for any backyard.
$156 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $289)
Ebern Designs Franchessca 3 Piece Rattan Conversation Set with Cushions
Wayfair
Ebern Designs Franchessca 3 Piece Rattan Conversation Set with Cushions
Wayfair has awesome deals on patio furniture sets. This three-piece design is a sold choice and cozy for outdoor chats. 
$180 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $432)
Segawe Wicker Barstools Rattan Cooler Bar Table
Walmart
Segawe Wicker Barstools Rattan Cooler Bar Table
This nifty designs functions as a bar table and ice cooler. 
$99 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $165)
Best Choice Products Outdoor Indoor Folding Hanging Table
Amazon
Best Choice Products Outdoor Indoor Folding Hanging Table
An adjustable hanging table that's great for small spaces with a balcony. 
$55 AT AMAZON
Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing
Walmart
Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing
A hammock is the one piece of furniture you need for ultimate relaxation.
$30 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $60)
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
A stylish patterned rug is a great complement to outdoor furniture sets. Rugs USA always has awesome deals, like this neutral herringbone printed style. It's specifically designed for outdoor use, so it'll withstand use and weather.
$99 - $207 AT RUGS USA (REG. $181 -$415)
Kingso Fire Pit
Amazon
Kingso Fire Pit
Keep warm while enjoying outdoor living with this affordable fire pit available on Amazon. It has 4.4 stars out of 5 and over 8,500 global ratings.
$50 AT AMAZON
Urban Outfitters Ceramic Drum Indoor/Outdoor Side Table
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Ceramic Drum Indoor/Outdoor Side Table
Urban Outfitters is a great shop to browse through for modern outdoor furniture that's on-trend and a little bit unique. We found a really cool painted ceramic stool, which can also be used as an accent table. 
$109 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $129)
H&M Rattan Plant Pot
H&M
H&M Rattan Plant Pot
Rattan is a big trend right now. Use this artful rattan design to pot your favorite plant outside.
$30 AT H&M
Pottery Barn Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights - Black
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights - Black
We love the idea of stringing these lights along your front porch or back patio.
$59 - $169 AT POTTERY BARN
Christopher Knight Home Nikki Outdoor Wood Sling Chair (Set of 2)
Christopher Knight Home Nikki Outdoor Wood Sling Chair
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Nikki Outdoor Wood Sling Chair (Set of 2)
Sit back and relax in the shining sun on one of these wood chaise lounges.
$184 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $204)
W Home Cabana Outdoor Square Bistro Cushion
Bed Bath & Beyond
W Home Cabana Outdoor Square Bistro Cushion
For those who want to lounge around for an outdoor movie night (with plenty of snacks, of course!), we suggest stocking up this cushy piece.
$40 AT BED BATH & BEYOND (REGULARLY $50)
Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella
Walmart
Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella
You'll thank yourself later for grabbing this tilting umbrella when you're facing the hottest days of the season. 
$40 AT WALMART
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench
Amazon
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench
Whether you use this to organize your outdoor tools or hold the plates for a backyard meal, this will be a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection.
$119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)

