Memorial Day is around the corner and not only does it mark the unofficial start to summer, but it's also one of the best times of year to score amazing deals on appliances. You don’t have to wait until the holiday to score savings, especially with the Samsung Memorial Day Sale happening right now. If you're looking to snag a bargain on a new washer and dryer, refrigerator, or dishwasher, Samsung is slashing prices on its top-rated smart home appliances.

Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. Now through June 7, Samsung is serving out the savings with incredible appliance deals that rival those typically found during Black Friday.

Ahead of the summer season, some of Samsung's best appliances are on sale at their lowest prices of the year. Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Memorial Day deals are hard to beat. You don't want to cut corners on these investments, so we've found steep discounts on quality Samsung home and kitchen appliances to finally tackle that home renovation project.

Best Samsung Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Right now, Samsung is offering more than $2,000 off the brand's best-selling washer and dryer set. You can also get up to $500 off select washers and dryers, plus an extra $100 off laundry sets.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $2,017 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,060
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,081
GAS DRYER
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer
Samsung
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.

$1,689$1,099
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898$2,406
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time. 

$1,049$629
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.

$2,198$1,155

Best Samsung Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

Get a refrigerator that does it all with Samsung's massive deals on fridges up to $1,200 off. You can get refrigerators with ice makers that deliver superior nugget-style ice, fridges with beverages centers to keep all your drinks chilled while neatly stored and even smart fridges that can keep up with the shopping list. 

26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.

$3,499$2,499
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung Smart 4 Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and the Family Hub. Not only can you save $1,500 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$4,499$3,099
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App. 

$3,399$2,199
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save $1,400 on a Samsung smart refrigerator. Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge. 

$4,699$3,299
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332$1,699

Best Samsung Memorial Day Electric Range Deals

These marked-down ovens are so advanced they also have air fryer technology, meaning you can cut down on other appliances crowding the kitchen.

Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry

No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.

$2,449$1,599
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.

$1,249$849

Best Samsung Memorial Day Gas Range Deals

6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Flex Duo, Smart Dial & Air Fry
6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Flex Duo, Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Flex Duo, Smart Dial & Air Fry

This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.

$3,099$2,299

Best Samsung Memorial Day Electric Range Deals

Save up to $470 on Samsung dishwashers that bring remarkable cleaning results and a virtually silent performance to your kitchen.

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
Samsung
Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher

A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. 

$1,299$829
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Samsung
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle. 

$1,099$989

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

