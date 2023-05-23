The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home Now
Whether you're in the market for a new sleeper sofa or looking to create the outdoor oasis of your dreams, Memorial Day is known for being one of the best times of the year to score huge deals on your favorite furniture brands. When it comes to revamping your space, high-quality furniture can get pretty expensive, so it’s always a great feeling to save where you can.
This year, retailers like West Elm, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and Overstock are slashing prices on furniture for every room imaginable. Popular direct-to-consumer sites such as Article and Burrow also have deep discounts through the holiday weekend. We're keeping an eye on all the sales so you can shop them in one place.
With extensive selections and competitive prices, knowing where to begin shopping can get overwhelming. Ahead, you'll find impressive discounts available at a ton of different price points, making it easy to find stylish and modern furniture that fits any budget.
To kick off the summer celebrations, check out all the best Memorial Day furniture sales of 2023 to update your home with the latest furniture styles for less.
The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales
1stDibs
Enjoy up to 60% off a selection of furniture and fine art at the 1stDibs Design Lover's Sale.
Allform
With the promo code MDS20, you can get 20% off during Allform's sitewide sale.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off bedroom and outdoor furniture, summery bedding, and more.
Apt2B
Save up to 35% on furniture during Apt2B's biggest sale ever. During the Memorial Day Sale, everything is 20% off, but the more you buy, the more you save.
Article
Now through May 29, save up to 30% on more than 500 great finds across living rooms, bedrooms, outdoors and more during Article’s Memorial Day furniture sale.
Ashley
Ashley is coming in hot this year with their best deals yet. Now through June 5, the Ashley Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 50% off sofas, beds, dining tables, and more furniture for every room.
Burrow
Shop Burrow's Memorial Day Sale for discounts on easy-to-build sofas, all-new patio sets, leather seating and more. You can save up to 60% on the brand's best designs until June 4.
Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.
Floyd Home
Save 30% on all sectional couches and up to 30% off sitewide during the Floyd Home sale.
Home Depot
Until May 30, there are tons of furniture deals available at Home Depot that are ready for the taking. Jumpstart your summer and take up to 35% off beds, dressers, sectionals and more.
Joss & Main
Get up to 60% off during Joss & Main's Memorial Day Sale. Through May 30, you can grab steals on furniture, decor, and more plus an extra 20% off with code TAKE20.
Lulu and Georgia
The Lulu and Georgia Memorial Day Sale is offering 20% off sitewide until May 30 — including best-selling furniture, rugs, and decor.
Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits and elevates a tailored environment.
Macy's
Shop Macy's Memorial Day furniture deals for up to 60% off until May 29. You can also get an extra 10% off with code FURN.
Overstock
During Overstock's massive Memorial Day Clearance Sale, over one million items are marked down. Plus, get free shipping on your order — no minimum purchase required.
Raymour & Flanigan
Raymour & Flanigan is offering savings of up to $1,200 off during its Memorial Day sale.
Serena & Lily
Use code SPLASH to take 20% off everything at Serena & Lily, including clearance styles through May 31.
Wayfair
The Wayfair Memorial Day Sale has started with discounts up to 70% off outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, living room seating, mattresses, and so much more.
West Elm
Enjoy up to 60% off West Elm's best couches and bed frames along with patio dining sets and chairs. Plus, get free shipping on thousand of styles.
For an easy storage solution that works with any look, this cabinet with a little vintage charm has two wide shelves to keep books, games and linens out of sight.
Below, start shopping the best Memorial Day furniture deals and be sure to check back here for even more sales from your favorite retailers leading up to the three-day weekend.
This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this rich emerald velvet.
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
Sleek, modern, and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.
Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd.
Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more.
The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
This linen couch features a multi-position, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.
Give your space a rustic feel with this outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set that can seat up to 4 people.
The Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set, Beige is a comfortable seating option that is perfect alone for smaller outdoor spaces or paired with other outdoor furniture as part of a larger seating arrangement.
Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future.
A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep.
The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.
Made for two people, the family-size bed is made with stylish leather upholstery and high-density foam cushioning with metal frame and legs to provide ultimate comfort when relaxing at home. Whether you choose the couch in green, grey, or brown leather, your living space will have a touch of multi-functionality.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
