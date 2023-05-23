Whether you're in the market for a new sleeper sofa or looking to create the outdoor oasis of your dreams, Memorial Day is known for being one of the best times of the year to score huge deals on your favorite furniture brands. When it comes to revamping your space, high-quality furniture can get pretty expensive, so it’s always a great feeling to save where you can.

This year, retailers like West Elm, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and Overstock are slashing prices on furniture for every room imaginable. Popular direct-to-consumer sites such as Article and Burrow also have deep discounts through the holiday weekend. We're keeping an eye on all the sales so you can shop them in one place.

With extensive selections and competitive prices, knowing where to begin shopping can get overwhelming. Ahead, you'll find impressive discounts available at a ton of different price points, making it easy to find stylish and modern furniture that fits any budget.

To kick off the summer celebrations, check out all the best Memorial Day furniture sales of 2023 to update your home with the latest furniture styles for less.

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales

Enjoy up to 60% off a selection of furniture and fine art at the 1stDibs Design Lover's Sale.

With the promo code MDS20, you can get 20% off during Allform's sitewide sale.

Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off bedroom and outdoor furniture, summery bedding, and more.

Save up to 35% on furniture during Apt2B's biggest sale ever. During the Memorial Day Sale, everything is 20% off, but the more you buy, the more you save.

Now through May 29, save up to 30% on more than 500 great finds across living rooms, bedrooms, outdoors and more during Article’s Memorial Day furniture sale.

Ashley is coming in hot this year with their best deals yet. Now through June 5, the Ashley Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 50% off sofas, beds, dining tables, and more furniture for every room.

Shop Burrow's Memorial Day Sale for discounts on easy-to-build sofas, all-new patio sets, leather seating and more. You can save up to 60% on the brand's best designs until June 4.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,599 $1,269 Shop Now

Save 30% on all sectional couches and up to 30% off sitewide during the Floyd Home sale.

Until May 30, there are tons of furniture deals available at Home Depot that are ready for the taking. Jumpstart your summer and take up to 35% off beds, dressers, sectionals and more.

Get up to 60% off during Joss & Main's Memorial Day Sale. Through May 30, you can grab steals on furniture, decor, and more plus an extra 20% off with code TAKE20.

The Lulu and Georgia Memorial Day Sale is offering 20% off sitewide until May 30 — including best-selling furniture, rugs, and decor.

Shop Macy's Memorial Day furniture deals for up to 60% off until May 29. You can also get an extra 10% off with code FURN.

During Overstock's massive Memorial Day Clearance Sale, over one million items are marked down. Plus, get free shipping on your order — no minimum purchase required.

Raymour & Flanigan is offering savings of up to $1,200 off during its Memorial Day sale.

Use code SPLASH to take 20% off everything at Serena & Lily, including clearance styles through May 31.

The Wayfair Memorial Day Sale has started with discounts up to 70% off outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, living room seating, mattresses, and so much more.

Enjoy up to 60% off West Elm's best couches and bed frames along with patio dining sets and chairs. Plus, get free shipping on thousand of styles.

Mid-Century Cabinet West Elm Mid-Century Cabinet For an easy storage solution that works with any look, this cabinet with a little vintage charm has two wide shelves to keep books, games and linens out of sight. $849 $603 Shop Now

Below, start shopping the best Memorial Day furniture deals and be sure to check back here for even more sales from your favorite retailers leading up to the three-day weekend.

Corso Side Table Lulu and Georgia Corso Side Table Sleek, modern, and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship. $498 $398 Shop Now

June Curved Nightstand Apt2B June Curved Nightstand The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen. $1,178 $942 Shop Now

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Walmart Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting. $430 $190 Shop Now

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Burrow Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future. $2,599 $1,819 Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table Apt2B Bandit Ave Coffee Table The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface. $1,580 $926 Shop Now

Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa Made for two people, the family-size bed is made with stylish leather upholstery and high-density foam cushioning with metal frame and legs to provide ultimate comfort when relaxing at home. Whether you choose the couch in green, grey, or brown leather, your living space will have a touch of multi-functionality. $1,260 $1,190 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

