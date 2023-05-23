Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home Now

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you're in the market for a new sleeper sofa or looking to create the outdoor oasis of your dreams, Memorial Day is known for being one of the best times of the year to score huge deals on your favorite furniture brands. When it comes to revamping your space, high-quality furniture can get pretty expensive, so it’s always a great feeling to save where you can.

This year, retailers like West Elm, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and Overstock are slashing prices on furniture for every room imaginable. Popular direct-to-consumer sites such as Article and Burrow also have deep discounts through the holiday weekend. We're keeping an eye on all the sales so you can shop them in one place.

With extensive selections and competitive prices, knowing where to begin shopping can get overwhelming. Ahead, you'll find impressive discounts available at a ton of different price points, making it easy to find stylish and modern furniture that fits any budget.

To kick off the summer celebrations, check out all the best Memorial Day furniture sales of 2023 to update your home with the latest furniture styles for less.

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales

1stDibs

Enjoy up to 60% off a selection of furniture and fine art at the 1stDibs Design Lover's Sale

Allform

With the promo code MDS20, you can get 20% off during Allform's sitewide sale.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off bedroom and outdoor furniture, summery bedding, and more.

Apt2B

Save up to 35% on furniture during Apt2B's biggest sale ever. During the Memorial Day Sale, everything is 20% off, but the more you buy, the more you save. 

Article

Now through May 29, save up to 30% on more than 500 great finds across living rooms, bedrooms, outdoors and more during Article’s Memorial Day furniture sale.

Ashley

Ashley is coming in hot this year with their best deals yet. Now through June 5, the Ashley Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 50% off sofas, beds, dining tables, and more furniture for every room. 

Burrow

Shop Burrow's Memorial Day Sale for discounts on easy-to-build sofas, all-new patio sets, leather seating and more. You can save up to 60% on the brand's best designs until June 4.

Nomad Sofa
Nomad Sofa
Burrow
Nomad Sofa

Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.

$1,599$1,269

Floyd Home

Save 30% on all sectional couches and up to 30% off sitewide during the Floyd Home sale.

Home Depot

Until May 30, there are tons of furniture deals available at Home Depot that are ready for the taking. Jumpstart your summer and take up to 35% off beds, dressers, sectionals and more.

Joss & Main

Get up to 60% off during Joss & Main's Memorial Day Sale. Through May 30, you can grab steals on furniture, decor, and more plus an extra 20% off with code TAKE20.

Lulu and Georgia

The Lulu and Georgia Memorial Day Sale is offering 20% off sitewide until May 30 — including best-selling furniture, rugs, and decor.

Adara Bed - Queen
Adara Bed
Lulu and Georgia
Adara Bed - Queen

Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits and elevates a tailored environment.

$1,498$1,198

Macy's

Shop Macy's Memorial Day furniture deals for up to 60% off until May 29. You can also get an extra 10% off with code FURN.

Overstock

During Overstock's massive Memorial Day Clearance Sale, over one million items are marked down. Plus, get free shipping on your order — no minimum purchase required.

Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan is offering savings of up to $1,200 off during its Memorial Day sale.

Serena & Lily

Use code SPLASH to take 20% off everything at Serena & Lily, including clearance styles through May 31.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Memorial Day Sale has started with discounts up to 70% off outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, living room seating, mattresses, and so much more.

West Elm

Enjoy up to 60% off West Elm's best couches and bed frames along with patio dining sets and chairs. Plus, get free shipping on thousand of styles. 

Mid-Century Cabinet
Mid-Century Cabinet
West Elm
Mid-Century Cabinet

For an easy storage solution that works with any look, this cabinet with a little vintage charm has two wide shelves to keep books, games and linens out of sight.

$849$603

Below, start shopping the best Memorial Day furniture deals and be sure to check back here for even more sales from your favorite retailers leading up to the three-day weekend.

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this rich emerald velvet.

$1,350$656
WITH CODE SAVE20
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Wayfair
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience. 

$880$360
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$197
Corso Side Table
Corso Side Table
Lulu and Georgia
Corso Side Table

Sleek, modern, and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.

$498$398
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
Christopher Knight Home Wilson Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table

Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd. 

$549$337
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more. 

$1,598$1,278
June Curved Nightstand
June Curved Nightstand
Apt2B
June Curved Nightstand

The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen.

$1,178$942
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.

$910$360
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch features a multi-position, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757$296
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.

$224$152
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

Give your space a rustic feel with this outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set that can seat up to 4 people. 

$540$430
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set

The Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set, Beige is a comfortable seating option that is perfect alone for smaller outdoor spaces or paired with other outdoor furniture as part of a larger seating arrangement. 

 

$349$314
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$430$190
Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa
Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa
Burrow
Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future.

$2,599$1,819
Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard
Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard
Burrow
Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard

A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. 

$1,399$1,219
Bandit Ave Coffee Table
Bandit Ave Coffee Table
Apt2B
Bandit Ave Coffee Table

The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.

$1,580$926
Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

Made for two people, the family-size bed is made with stylish leather upholstery and high-density foam cushioning with metal frame and legs to provide ultimate comfort when relaxing at home. Whether you choose the couch in green, grey, or brown leather, your living space will have a touch of multi-functionality. 

$1,260$1,190

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

