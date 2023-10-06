Sales & Deals

The Nolah Anniversary Sale Is Here With Huge Savings Up to $1,200 Off Mattresses This Long Weekend

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:02 AM PDT, October 6, 2023

Nolah's Anniversary mattress sale is here with a sitewide sale on all five of the brand's award-winning mattresses.

Nothing beats the feeling of a good night's rest after a long day. While you can't control all of the factors that might prevent you from quality shut eye, but there is one big one that you can: your mattress. With the fall season is here, you shouldn't sleep on the major cozy mattress deals to upgrade your bed for less.

Right now, the Nolah Anniversary Mattress Sale is taking 35% off sitewide plus two free Nolah Squishy Pillows when you purchase any of the brand's award-winning mattresses at this Amazon Prime Day-adjacent sale. Included in the sale is the Nolah Original specifically designed with side sleepers in mind, so you can finally get a restful night's sleep and save big in the process. 

Shop Nolah's Anniversary Mattress Sale

If you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's mattress sale has something you'll love. And while many retailers are offering Anniversary mattress deals, Nolah mattresses are perfect for people who live in warmer cities as they have absolutely no heat-trapping memory foam chemicals, so you can sleep cooler at night. 

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleep preferences. While every mattress size is discounted from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a queen-size mattress. With early access to huge savings on mattresses and two free pillows worth $198 with your purchase, the Nolah Anniversary Mattress Sale is not one to miss.

From hybrid to all-foam and natural latex, check out all the best Nolah Anniversary mattress deals to sleep soundly through the night.

Nolah Original 10”

Nolah Original 10”

Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. 

$1,449 $942

Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10"

Nolah Nurture 10"

Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years.

$1,549 $1,007

Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11”

Nolah Natural 11”

Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool.

$2,099 $1,364

Shop Now

Nolah Signature 12”

Nolah Signature 12”

Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. 

$1,799 $1,169

Shop Now

Nolah Evolution 15”

Nolah Evolution 15”

This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. 

$2,499 $1,624

Shop Now

