If you're looking to upgrade your mattress for a better night's sleep, you can rest easy with big savings this weekend. Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is hosting its best sale of the year right now.

Until Tuesday, October 3, you can get a king-sized bed for the price of a queen or a queen-sized bed for the price of a twin. And that's not all – select mattresses from top brands, like Sealy, Beautyrest, Nectar and Serta, are available at discounts of up to $700. Shoppers will also receive free and fast delivery with Mattress Firm's 120 Night Low Price Guarantee to ensure they get the best price possible.

Shop the Mattress Firm Sale

Mattress Firm is known for its vast selection of brands and its low-price guarantee. Whether you've been eyeing a pillowy soft hybrid mattress or you prefer the supportive, pressure-relieving feel of memory foam, Mattress Firm's sale has an excellent selection of mattresses for every budget.

To make things easier, we've collected the biggest savings from the Mattress Firm sale available to shop now and rest easy later. For even more sleep savings, check out all the best fall mattress sales happening today.

RELATED CONTENT: