Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Is Happening Right Now — Save Up to $700 on Top Brands

By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:11 PM PDT, September 28, 2023

Get a better night's sleep for a wallet-friendly price by shopping Mattress Firm's best sale of the year.

If you're looking to upgrade your mattress for a better night's sleep, you can rest easy with big savings this weekend. Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is hosting its best sale of the year right now.

Until Tuesday, October 3, you can get a king-sized bed for the price of a queen or a queen-sized bed for the price of a twin. And that's not all – select mattresses from top brands, like Sealy, Beautyrest, Nectar and Serta, are available at discounts of up to $700. Shoppers will also receive free and fast delivery with Mattress Firm's 120 Night Low Price Guarantee to ensure they get the best price possible.

Shop the Mattress Firm Sale

Mattress Firm is known for its vast selection of brands and its low-price guarantee. Whether you've been eyeing a pillowy soft hybrid mattress or you prefer the supportive, pressure-relieving feel of memory foam, Mattress Firm's sale has an excellent selection of mattresses for every budget.

To make things easier, we've collected the biggest savings from the Mattress Firm sale available to shop now and rest easy later. For even more sleep savings, check out all the best fall mattress sales happening today.

Sleepy's Basic Hybrid Mattress

Sleepy's Basic Hybrid Mattress
Mattress Firm

Sleepy's Basic Hybrid Mattress

Get 50% off Sleepy's hybrid mattress that delivers comfort and support at an incredible value. The temp-regulating memory foam works with the soft, breathable, stretch-knit cover to provide more breathability. 

$1,000 $500

Shop Now

Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11" Mattress

Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11" Mattress
Mattress Firm

Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11" Mattress

Waking up refreshed has never been easier as exclusive CarbonBoost Foam delivers more pressure relief. Plus, GelTouch Foam increases support and breathability for all-night comfort. 

$1,400 $900

Shop Now

Nectar Classic 12" Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar Classic 12" Memory Foam Mattress
Mattress Firm

Nectar Classic 12" Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar's premium memory foam mattress cradles your body and keeps you cool. Plush gel memory foam offers pressure-relieving support and sleeps cooler than traditional memory foam.

$1,049 $699

Shop Now

Sleepy's By Sealy Medium Euro Top Mattress

Sleepy's By Sealy Medium Euro Top Mattress
Mattress Firm

Sleepy's By Sealy Medium Euro Top Mattress

Back and side sleepers will find the medium feel offers perfect plushness for all-night comfort. If you shift and move around during the night, you’ll love how the 5-zoned coil system shifts to accommodate your every move with continuous pressure relief.

$1,050 $700

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress
Mattress Firm

Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress

The custom coil system combined with layers of cooling gel foam offer contoured support, better pressure-point relief and the ideal sleep temperature—making it one of our most popular models. 

$1,100 $600

Shop Now

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Opportune II 13" Medium Mattress

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Opportune II 13" Medium Mattress
Mattress Firm

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Opportune II 13" Medium Mattress

Gel-infused memory foam placed in the middle of the mattress provides targeted support for your back and core. And it’s all topped with a refreshing cool-to-touch cover and a medium feel.

$1,400 $816

Shop Now

