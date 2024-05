If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a new mattress, you're in luck: early Memorial Day mattress deals are here and it's the perfect time for an upgrade. Top mattress brands are currently offering solid discounts on high-quality models ahead of the holiday weekend. Memorial Day is typically one of the best times of the year to score deals on big-ticket items like mattresses and Tuft & Needle is here to prove just that.

Now through Tuesday, June 11, Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale is taking up to $700 off all of the brand's award-winning and best-selling mattresses. Plus, you can save 20% on sheets, pillows, blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Mattress Sale

Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day mattress deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress for up to $700 off. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area.

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Investing in a good night's sleep is a lot easier with the help of holiday sales. Ahead, shop the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale today.

T&N Mint Mattress Tuft & Needle T&N Mint Mattress The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover. $1,495 $1,196 Shop Now

T&N Quilt Tuft & Needle T&N Quilt Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season. $220 $176 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: