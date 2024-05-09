If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a new mattress, you're in luck: early Memorial Day mattress deals are here and it's the perfect time for an upgrade. Top mattress brands are currently offering solid discounts on high-quality models ahead of the holiday weekend. Memorial Day is typically one of the best times of the year to score deals on big-ticket items like mattresses and Tuft & Needle is here to prove just that.

Now through Tuesday, June 11, Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale is taking up to $700 off all of the brand's award-winning and best-selling mattresses. Plus, you can save 20% on sheets, pillows, blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Mattress Sale

Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day mattress deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress for up to $700 off. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area.

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Investing in a good night's sleep is a lot easier with the help of holiday sales. Ahead, shop the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale today.

T&N Mint Mattress Tuft & Needle T&N Mint Mattress The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover. $1,495 $1,196 Shop Now

T&N Quilt Tuft & Needle T&N Quilt Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season. $220 $176 Shop Now

