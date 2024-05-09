Shop
Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day Sale Is Here: Save Up to $700 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Tuft & Needle Presidents Day Sale
Tuft & Needle
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:21 PM PDT, May 9, 2024

The Tuft & Needle Memorial Day Sale is taking up to $700 off all mattresses with big bedding deals, too.

If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a new mattress, you're in luck: early Memorial Day mattress deals are here and it's the perfect time for an upgrade. Top mattress brands are currently offering solid discounts on high-quality models ahead of the holiday weekend. Memorial Day is typically one of the best times of the year to score deals on big-ticket items like mattresses and Tuft & Needle is here to prove just that.

Now through Tuesday, June 11, Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale is taking up to $700 off all of the brand's award-winning and best-selling mattresses. Plus, you can save 20% on sheets, pillows, blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh. 

Shop the Tuft & Needle Mattress Sale

Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day mattress deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress for up to $700 off. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area. 

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.

$1,395 $1,018

Shop Now

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Investing in a good night's sleep is a lot easier with the help of holiday sales. Ahead, shop the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale today. 

T&N Original Mattress

T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Original Mattress

The Essential features bounce-back support and breathability from the brand's T&N Adaptive foam technology.

$895 $716

Shop Now

T&N Mint Mattress

T&N Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Mattress

The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover.

$1,495 $1,196

Shop Now

Original Foam Pillow

Original Foam Pillow
Tuft & Needle

Original Foam Pillow

With warmer temperatures here, stay cool when sleeping on this pillow that conforms to your head.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Percale Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen)

Percale Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen)
Tuft & Needle

Percale Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen)

Bring home the classic look and crisp feel of a freshly made hotel bed with this duvet set made from T&N's best-selling cotton.

$175 $140

Shop Now

T&N Quilt

T&N Quilt
Tuft & Needle

T&N Quilt

Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season.

$220 $176

Shop Now

Percale Pillowcase Se

Percale Pillowcase Se
Tuft & Needle

Percale Pillowcase Se

 These lightweight pillowcases are cool to the touch and perfect year-round from summer to winter.

$70 $56

Shop Now

Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Down Alternative Duvet Insert
Tuft & Needle

Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Tuft & Needle's Down Alternative Duvet Insert is available in light weight and medium weight to meet your sleeping needs.

$170 $136

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

