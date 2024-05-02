Memorial Day is fast approaching, which means we've officially entered one of the best times of the year to shop some of the biggest mattress sales the internet has to offer. Now's the time to finally replace that old mattress and save hundreds on a plush new bed. While there are still a few weeks to go until the long weekend, Nolah just kicked off its pre-Memorial Day deals and the discounts are pretty dreamy.

Now through May 31, Nolah is offering 35% off all of the brand's mattresses. For even bigger savings, you can use our exclusive coupon code ETONLINE50 to take an extra $50 off any Nolah mattress. Plus, you'll receive two free pillows with your purchase.

Shop the Nolah Mattress Sale

Whether you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's Memorial Day mattress sale has something you'll love. Nolah mattresses are perfect for people who live in warmer cities as they have absolutely no heat-trapping memory foam chemicals, so you can sleep cooler all night.

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleep preferences. Included in the sale is the Nolah Original specifically designed with side sleepers in mind, so you can finally get a restful night's sleep and save big in the process. While every mattress size is discounted from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a queen-size mattress.

Nolah Signature 12” Nolah Nolah Signature 12” Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. $1,799 $1,119 With code ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,499 $1,574 With code ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11” Nolah Nolah Natural 11” Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool. $2,099 $1,314 With code ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Nolah Original 10” Nolah Nolah Original 10” Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. $1,449 $892 With code ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10" Nolah Nolah Nurture 10" Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years. $919 $547 With code ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Nothing beats the feeling of a good night's rest after a long day. While you can't control all of the factors that might prevent you from quality shut eye, there is one big one that you can: your mattress. From hybrid to all-foam and natural latex, check out all the best Nolah Memorial Day mattress deals to sleep better all summer.

