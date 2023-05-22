Shopping

Pottery Barn Is Offering Up to 50% Off Outdoor Furniture and More for Memorial Day Weekend

By Lauren Gruber
Memorial Day is just a week away, and so many of our favorite brands are offering major deals in honor of the long weekend. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture ahead of the holiday or spruce up your space for summer, Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale is not one to miss. 

Now through Tuesday, May 30, Pottery Barn is offering up to 50% off everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor.

A major sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment.

From lightweight linens for the warmer months to picturesque chaise loungers for soaking up the sun, we've found the best deals to shop during the Pottery Barn Memorial Day Sale. Below, check out our favorite furniture and decor picks.

Manzanita Cane Platform Bed
Pottery Barn
Manzanita Cane Platform Bed

Sustainably crafted from tropical meranti wood, this bed's caned rattan headboard adds to its beachy aesthetic.

$1,799-$1,999$1,259-$1,399
Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt
Pottery Barn
Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt

This lightweight linen and cotton quilt is reversible: one side has thin stripes and the other has a hand-quilted texture.

$229-$279$160-$195
Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2

Sprawl out and soak up the sun in a set of wicker lounge chairs, available in three wicker finishes.

$1,999$1,399
Malibu Handwoven Seagrass 40" Round Wall Mirror
Pottery Barn
Malibu Handwoven Seagrass 40" Round Wall Mirror

Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.

$499$399
Dream Towels Bath Sheet
Pottery Barn
Dream Towels Bath Sheet

Take over 30% off Pottery Barn's best-selling bath sheet in your choice of oatmeal or light grey.

$80$55
Parker Rectangular Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table
Pottery Barn
Parker Rectangular Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table

A solid bluestone top contrasted by weathered reclaimed fir and antique hardware gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.

$1,499$899
Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw
Pottery Barn
Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw

Available in three neutral colors — black, flax and navy — this lightweight 100% cotton throw is perfect for summer.

$69$52
Malibu FSC® Teak Outdoor Lounge Chair
Pottery Barn
Malibu FSC® Teak Outdoor Lounge Chair

Upgrade your outdoor lounging with a reclaimed teak chair, kiln-dried to prevent warping and mildew.

$1,099$699
Malibu 24" FSC® Teak Outdoor Side Table
Pottery Barn
Malibu 24" FSC® Teak Outdoor Side Table

Pair this teak side table with its matching lounge chair, or style it with different seating for an eclectic look.

$499$299
Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug
Pottery Barn
Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug

Made from 100% recycled fibers sourced from single-use plastic bottles, this versatile rug is durable enough for outdoor use.

$49-$999$29-$499
Chatham FSC® Mahogany Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Wheels
Pottery Barn
Chatham FSC® Mahogany Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Wheels

Transform any outdoor space into a resort-quality oasis with luxe mahogany chaise lounges.

$999$500
Parker Three Tier Plant Stand
Pottery Barn
Parker Three Tier Plant Stand

Show off your herbs, flowers and tools with a three-tier plant stand crafted from iron and pine wood.

$499$199
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa
Pottery Barn
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa

While this outdoor couch has the look and feel of real wicker, it's made from a rain, heat and cold-resistant material.

$2,599$1,819
Ikat Tile Hand Painted Terracotta Planters
Pottery Barn
Ikat Tile Hand Painted Terracotta Planters

Handcrafted in the Philippines, these planters feature a contrasting fleur-de-lys pattern and a rustic, unfinished rim and foot.

$40-$50$31-$50
Brenner Wood Bar Stool
Pottery Barn
Brenner Wood Bar Stool

This mango wood and steel bar stool gives a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth thanks to its hand-finished nature.

$279$196

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

