Home

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Summer: Shop Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair, West Elm & More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
West Elm
West Elm

Summer is underway, which means we've got on our eyes on furniture to help you take advantage of the rest of the warmer days we have left. Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a cozy balcony, make the most of your outdoor space by shopping for outdoor furniture for summer 2023.

We can't wait to start hosting bonfires with friends, making memories poolside with family and enjoying quiet evenings in the yard. Having the right furniture can make or break your outdoor space, which is why we're here to help you find the best pieces for any space.

If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and create the space of your dreams at any budget. With brands such as Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture options from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the best outdoor furniture to shop now for summer. Plus, plenty of items are on sale right now.

Below, we've rounded up the best furniture to shop for any space and budget, from affordable Amazon steals to luxurious options from West Elm

Best Outdoor Chairs for Summer 2023

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style. 

$347$297
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating
Overstock
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating

With a hammock weave and weather-resistant construct, this chair duo provides a timeless look and ultimate comfort to your home outside your home.

$209$166
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat
Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat

If you like a mix of classic and modern outdoor furniture style, you might like the thoughtful, handwoven detail of this loveseat.

$296$195

Best Outdoor Furniture Sets for Summer 2023

Pamapic Patio Furniture Set
Pamapic Patio Furniture Set, 7 Pieces
Amazon
Pamapic Patio Furniture Set

This Pamapic patio furniture set features a 7-piece sectional sofa with washable covers and a coffee table to create a relaxing outdoor atmosphere. 

$530$500
Easton Outdoor 3 Piece Iron Bistro Set, Matte Teal
Easton Outdoor 3 Piece Iron Bistro Set, Matte Teal
Walmart
Easton Outdoor 3 Piece Iron Bistro Set, Matte Teal

This charming set is perfect for small spaces with a fun pop of teal blue.

$252$132
Lacoo 4 Pieces Outdoor Brown PE Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set Balcony Tempered Glass
Lacoo 4 Pieces Outdoor Brown PE Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set Balcony Tempered Glass
Walmart
Lacoo 4 Pieces Outdoor Brown PE Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set Balcony Tempered Glass

This Lacoo 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Furniture Set is made of strong steel frame with all weather PE rattan wicker. Excellent lounging choice for patio, porch, poolside or garden area.

$399$124
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,103$380
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This 3-piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.

$140$130

Best Outdoor Decor for Summer 2023

Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Arlmont and Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella

Don't underestimate the power of patio umbrellas — use this one to shade your lounge chair by the pool or your patio furniture while you dine al fresco.

$150$102
JONATHAN Y Tropics Indoor Outdoor Area Rug
JONATHAN Y Tropics Indoor Outdoor Area Rug
Amazon
JONATHAN Y Tropics Indoor Outdoor Area Rug

Any space will feel like an oasis with this tropical rug.

$320$109
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Amazon
Moorehead Patio Gazebo

Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige patio gazebo from Moorehead.

$340$260
West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow
West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow
West Elm
West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow

Assorted throw pillows add a pop of texture to otherwise plain furniture.

$45-$64$44-$49
addlon LED Outdoor String Lights
addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with Edison Vintage Shatterproof Bulbs
Amazon
addlon LED Outdoor String Lights

Add a warm glow to your space with these shatterproof and weather-proof solar-powered LED bulbs.

$40

Best Outdoor and Dining Tables for Summer 2023

Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table
Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table

Looking for an outdoor dining table for summer dinner parties? This acaia wood table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space and can comfortably fit 6 people. 

$287$158
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table
Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table

If outdoor dining sets are too big for your space, pair this side table with a patio chair for reading or enjoying a cup of coffee outdoors.

$125$64
West Elm Volume Outdoor Square Storage Coffee Table
Volume Outdoor Square Storage Coffee Table
West Elm
West Elm Volume Outdoor Square Storage Coffee Table

Not only is this mahogany and eucalyptus table pretty, but it's also practical with plenty of hidden storage space.

$499$399
danpinera Outdoor Side Table
danpinera Outdoor Side Table
Amazon
danpinera Outdoor Side Table

No matter the size of your outdoor space, this table makes a great accent anywhere with weather-resistant steel.

$40$38

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Shop This Summer — Dining Sets, Outdoor Chairs, Sofas & More

The Best Space-Saving Furniture for College Students: Shop Multifunctional Pieces Ahead of the New School Year

Upgrade Your Patio With the Best Furniture Deals from Wayfair's Outdoor Clearance Sale

Save Up to 65% On College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair: Bedding, Furniture, Storage and More

Save Up to 60% on West Elm Furniture and Decor to Welcome Spring

Update Your Outdoor Space with Wayfair Patio Furniture Deals

Brighten Up Your Home This Spring with Colorful Glassware at Amazon

The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Spring Decor, Furniture and More

Solo Stove Sale: Save Up to 40% On Fire Pits, Camping Stoves and More