With summer in full swing, there's no time like right now to upgrade your outdoor space. Wayfair is always the place to shop for home essentials, but right now the patio furniture prices are hotter than the summer itself.

Today, Wayfair kicked off its Outdoor Clearance Sale with deals on everything you need to update your outdoor space by up to 60% off. From outdoor seating and lighting to rugs and patio umbrellas, the Wayfair sale has tons of discounts to set up the backyard of your dreams.

Shop Wayfair's Outdoor Sale

If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to block out the blistering sun, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up these deals fast because while there's still plenty of summer left to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony, this limited-time sale won't last long.

To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best patio furniture deals from the Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Sale before the sale ends.

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner Wayfair Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways. $379 $190 Shop Now

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $200 Shop Now

For even more outdoor upgrades, check out the best patio furniture deals at Walmart and Amazon available now.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score This Summer

The 7 Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style This Summer

The Best Inflatable Pool Deals on Amazon to Keep You Cool This Summer

Save Up to 40% On Furniture, Decor, Bedding and More at Anthropologie

Save Up to 50% on Outdoor and Pool Essentials at Frontgate's Sale

Upgrade Your Space with Up to $2,000 Off Furniture and More at Apt2B

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score This Summer