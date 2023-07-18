Shop

Upgrade Your Patio With the Best Furniture Deals from Wayfair's Outdoor Clearance Sale

By Lauren Gruber
Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale
Getty

With summer in full swing, there's no time like right now to upgrade your outdoor space. Wayfair is always the place to shop for home essentials, but right now the patio furniture prices are hotter than the summer itself. 

Today, Wayfair kicked off its Outdoor Clearance Sale with deals on everything you need to update your outdoor space by up to 60% off. From outdoor seating and lighting to rugs and patio umbrellas, the Wayfair sale has tons of discounts to set up the backyard of your dreams.

Shop Wayfair's Outdoor Sale

If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to block out the blistering sun, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up these deals fast because while there's still plenty of summer left to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony, this limited-time sale won't last long. 

To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best patio furniture deals from the Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Sale before the sale ends.

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair
Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$438$277
Yairet Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set
Yairet Round 4 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Yairet Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set

Our patio chair and table set with 71'' umbrella will be a perfect addition to your indoor and outdoor places. 4 pieces folding chairs with high back, widened seat and ergonomic armrests provide optimum comfort.

$299$240
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner
Wayfair
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner

Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.

$379$190
Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set
Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set

Take your outdoor space to the next level with this elegant and functional patio set. The perfect size for any patio, this set features a sleek black-finished frame and a square glass top that adds a touch of sophistication to any sunny ensemble.

$445$347
Sand & Stable Jett 6-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Sand & Stable Jett Polyethylene Wicker 6 - Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Jett 6-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

You'll want to eat in your backyard every day with this cozy and cute dining set at Wayfair. Along with the two sofas and table, you'll get two ottomans for additional seating as needed. 

$890$740
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench

Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?

$150$94
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Wayfair
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set

Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.

$1,397$530
Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Lark Manor Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella

Complete your vision for the ideal outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top which powers the lights along the ribs for up to 12 hours.

$90$65
Arlmont & Co. Siegler Lighted Market Umbrella
Arlmont & Co. Siegler Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Siegler Lighted Market Umbrella

If you're on the hunt for new patio umbrellas with LED lights, you can't beat this rectangular market umbrella at a fantastic discount.

$186$144
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Wayfair
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

A luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water resistant and features a trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.

$490$329
Sand & Stable Morland 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Morland 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Morland 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Sand & Stable's outdoor furniture set includes two armchairs, two ottomans, and an end table so you can sit back and take in the warm weather all summer long. 

$650$460
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$249$200

For even more outdoor upgrades, check out the best patio furniture deals at Walmart and Amazon available now. 

