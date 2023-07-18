Upgrade Your Patio With the Best Furniture Deals from Wayfair's Outdoor Clearance Sale
With summer in full swing, there's no time like right now to upgrade your outdoor space. Wayfair is always the place to shop for home essentials, but right now the patio furniture prices are hotter than the summer itself.
Today, Wayfair kicked off its Outdoor Clearance Sale with deals on everything you need to update your outdoor space by up to 60% off. From outdoor seating and lighting to rugs and patio umbrellas, the Wayfair sale has tons of discounts to set up the backyard of your dreams.
If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to block out the blistering sun, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up these deals fast because while there's still plenty of summer left to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony, this limited-time sale won't last long.
To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best patio furniture deals from the Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Sale before the sale ends.
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
Our patio chair and table set with 71'' umbrella will be a perfect addition to your indoor and outdoor places. 4 pieces folding chairs with high back, widened seat and ergonomic armrests provide optimum comfort.
Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.
Take your outdoor space to the next level with this elegant and functional patio set. The perfect size for any patio, this set features a sleek black-finished frame and a square glass top that adds a touch of sophistication to any sunny ensemble.
You'll want to eat in your backyard every day with this cozy and cute dining set at Wayfair. Along with the two sofas and table, you'll get two ottomans for additional seating as needed.
Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?
Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.
Complete your vision for the ideal outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top which powers the lights along the ribs for up to 12 hours.
If you're on the hunt for new patio umbrellas with LED lights, you can't beat this rectangular market umbrella at a fantastic discount.
A luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water resistant and features a trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.
Sand & Stable's outdoor furniture set includes two armchairs, two ottomans, and an end table so you can sit back and take in the warm weather all summer long.
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
For even more outdoor upgrades, check out the best patio furniture deals at Walmart and Amazon available now.
