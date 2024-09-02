Shop
Solo Stove's Best-Selling Fire Pits Are Up to $150 Off for Labor Day — Shop the Best Deals Now

Solo Stove Labor Day Sale 2024
Solo Stove
By Wesley Horvath
Updated: 11:14 AM PDT, September 2, 2024

The Solo Stove Labor Day sale is here with steep discounts on fire pits and accessories just in time for fall.

A good fire pit can instantly transform your outdoor space into a place made for memories, s'mores included. No matter the size of your backyard, porch, balcony or patio, Solo Stove makes some of the best fire pits designed to minimize smoke — giving you the perfect backyard bonfire.

Through Tuesday, September 3, Solo Stove is offering deep discounts on its popular smokeless fire pits that are perfect for Labor Day get-togethers, camping, and so much more. During the Solo Stove Labor Day Sale, you'll get $25 off orders totaling $250 or more, $75 off orders of $450 or more, and $150 off orders totaling $850 or more. Just use the code LABORDAY at checkout to unlock savings on the brand's best-selling first pits and accessories.

Shop the Solo Stove Sale

Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially on biomass. The brand designs its fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to its Signature 360° Airflow Design. Solo Stove's compact fire pits and camp stoves are totally moveable, so wherever the party goes, your fire pit can follow.

Best Solo Stove Labor Day Deals

Bonfire 2.0 + Stand

Solo Stove

Bonfire 2.0 + Stand

This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. 

$280 $255

w/code LABORDAY

Shop Now

Yukon 2.0

Solo Stove

Yukon 2.0

The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit.

$450 $425

w/code LABORDAY

Shop Now

Ranger Fire Pit + Surround

Solo Stove

Ranger Fire Pit + Surround

This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor fun.

$580 $465

Shop Now

In addition to the deals on fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has steep discounts on bundles and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood and pellet adapters. Ahead, check out more of the best deals at Solo Stove to treat yourself to some outdoor fun this fall.

Ranger Essential Bundle 2.0

Solo Stove

Ranger Essential Bundle 2.0

Meet the most portable fire pit. The Ranger is perfectly sized for every adventure and completed by Solo Stove's most essential accessories with this bundle.

$325 $255

Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Solo Stove

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. 

$425 $325

Shop Now

Titan Camping Stove

Solo Stove

Titan Camping Stove

Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes. 

$100 $80

Shop Now

Campfire

Solo Stove

Campfire

The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking and camping trips. 

$110 $100

Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day SalesShop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Tags: