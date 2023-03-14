As the chilly yet cozy winter nights are soon to come to an end turning into spring, one of our favorite activities is gathering around a fire with friends and family. Getting out to the woods for a campfire is not always convenient, but Solo Stove makes portable fire pits that allow you to bring bonfires right to your backyard, patio, tabletop, and even your camping trip. Solo Stove's Spring Sale is currently offering all of the brand's most popular smokeless stainless steel fire pits for up to 40% off.

Solo Stove introduced the latest addition to its line of fire pits: the Mesa XL. A bigger version of the tabletop Mesa that dropped last fall, this new fire pit is just as smokeless and portable to enhance the ambiance of any table. A perfectly small and easy to transport centerpiece, the Mesa and Mesa XL are both on sale in six different colors. They also come with a foldable stand and the signature Solo Stove 360º airflow technology to ignite wood or pellets in no time at all for smokeless flames.

Mesa XL Solo Stove Mesa XL Mesa is the tabletop fire pit made to elevate your space’s aesthetic. Now in a slightly bigger size, the Mesa XL disperses more heat and has a longer burn time than the original Mesa while still fitting comfortably on tabletops. $150 $110 Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $120 $80 Shop Now

Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. All the fire pits and accessories are built to last, but every Solo Stove product also has a lifetime warranty that gives you a little extra peace of mind. In addition to the deals on the best-selling Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has deals on bundles, Oprah's favorite Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood.

Ahead, shop all the best fire pit deals and bundles from the Solo Stove Spring Sale.

Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. $400 $260 Shop Now

Ranger Solo Stove Ranger Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. $300 $200 Shop Now

Yukon 2.0 Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit. $750 $460 Shop Now

Titan Camping Stove Solo Stove Titan Camping Stove Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes. $110 $85 Shop Now

Pi Pizza Oven Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list. $625 $440 Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. $570 $350 Shop Now

Lite Solo Stove Lite This mini stove is perfect for solo camping trips or just cooking up a fiery snack in your own backyard. $90 $65 Shop Now

Campfire Solo Stove Campfire The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking and camping trips. $150 $105 Shop Now

