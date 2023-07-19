The Best Space-Saving Furniture for College Students: Shop Multifunctional Pieces Ahead of the New School Year
Amazon has an incredible section of multipurpose furniture items packed with storage-friendly options for college students following the launch of its small-space furniture store. It may be challenging to decorate if you live in a small off-campus apartment or house because of its proportions, but it's not impossible. Amazon offers a wide variety of styles and price points for multifunctional furniture.
Amazon's specialized storefront makes it easier to decorate and furnish small spaces. From lamps that have a built-in side table to convertible sofa beds, there are plenty of options to help anyone feeling a bit cramped in their current setup. With dozens of multifunctional furniture pieces to choose from, ET picked some of our favorite furniture designs from lift-top coffee tables to storage ottomans and much more to optimize your college living space.
To help you prepare for the new school year and get a head start on back-to-school shopping, we have rounded up our favorite picks of the best multifunctional furniture on Amazon.
The Best Multifunctional Furniture Finds
This lamp functions as both a light fixture and a small side table. Place your drink or your favorite reading material on the table connected to the lamp to really maximize your living room, studio or bedroom.
Place this end table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The flip top and bottoms shelves provide extra space for storage. And it has USB ports so you can easily charge your devices.
Lift top coffee tables are some of the best multifunctional tables for small spaces and studio apartments. You can use it as a small table and store your reading material and other objects to conserve space.
You can display and store plants, books, magazines, and other items on this corner shelf.
The chaise lounge has an adjustable headrest, so you can lower it to align it with the rest of the chaise lounge and transform it into a makeshift sleeper.
With a modern look and a touch of mid-century style, this bed combines fashion and function. It comes with drawers that provide extra storage space for your bed sheets, seasonal clothing, shoes and accessories.
You can lift up the surface of this coffee table to reveal a hidden storage compartment underneath. Use it to store magazines and cut down on the clutter.
This 3-piece kitchen set is truly a space saver. It includes an expandable wheeled kitchen table, which you can collapse whenever it isn't in use. It also has two stools that stack underneath the table, along with two drawers for utensils or other kitchen essentials.
Thanks to its versatility and its adjustable backrest, you can use this chair as a chair, a lounger or small sleeper bed.
This standing desk comes in three different sizes and six different color options. The slim frame and adjustable height make it perfect for piecing together your home workspace.
This round ottoman from HomePop is the perfect combination of style and function. Its velvet fabric adds some style to your home or apartment. Plus, its hidden inner compartment gives you a little extra storage space.
