With spring around the corner, it is the perfect time to refresh your outdoor space with Amazon deals on patio and garden essentials. You can now find great prices on everything from trending patio furniture pieces to garden tools and a number of other outdoor staples.

Shop Patio and Garden Essentials

The ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include a heavy duty gardening tool set and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 45% off.

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to for more ways to freshen up your home this season? Check out the best furniture and home decor deals going on now.

Patio and Outdoor Essentials

Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall Alpine Amazon Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall Alpine Make sure you're chasing waterfalls with this fountain. With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this fountain has a durable look and weather-resistant material that will look brand new overtime. $260 $189 Shop Now

Garden Essentials

Bamworld Tiered Plant Stand Amazon Bamworld Tiered Plant Stand Give your potted plants a new home for the spring by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold 7 pots. $40 $25 Shop Now

Fiskars Pruning Shears Amazon Fiskars Pruning Shears Fiskars pruning shears are ideal for a variety of pruning tasks from trimming small branches to cutting flower stems. $21 $14 Shop Now

SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator Amazon SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $170 off right now, too. $500 $423 Shop Now

