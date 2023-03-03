The Best Amazon Deals on Patio, Outdoor and Garden Essentials To Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
With spring around the corner, it is the perfect time to refresh your outdoor space with Amazon deals on patio and garden essentials. You can now find great prices on everything from trending patio furniture pieces to garden tools and a number of other outdoor staples.
Shop Patio and Garden Essentials
The ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include a heavy duty gardening tool set and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 45% off.
Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to for more ways to freshen up your home this season? Check out the best furniture and home decor deals going on now.
Patio and Outdoor Essentials
Warm up your patio with a cozy, copper-colored touch in this Fire Sense Fire Pit.
This 4-piece outdoor furniture set comes with a wicker sofa, two rattan chairs and a coffee table, making it the perfect addition to your patio.
This stone water fountain will turn your patio into a relaxing oasis. With four tiered bowls made of rust-resistant material and built-in LED lights, it'll offers a soothing addition to your backyard and plays a relaxing sound.
This patio umbrella is designed with 24 built-in solar powered LED lights that can run for up to 7 hours.
This durable storage box is great for storing patio accessories, outdoor furniture cushions, garden tools, and more.
A hot tub is the perfect addition to your outdoor space to stay relaxed all season.
This fire pit can also be used as a table to hold drinks and food so you can relax while sitting around the fire.
Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige patio gazebo from Moorehead.
Set the tone for your backyard, patio or even garden with this battery-powered Fatboy bulb that adds a gentle, warm light to any space.
This antique bronze fire pit from Fire Sense has over 1,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.
Make sure you're chasing waterfalls with this fountain. With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this fountain has a durable look and weather-resistant material that will look brand new overtime.
Garden Essentials
Upgrade your gardening tool set with new trowels, a cultivator, hand rake, weeder, pruning shears and a cloth tote to keep your tools together.
This GreenWorks Electric Lawn Mower is designed with a powerful 12 amp motor to cut through the toughest grass.
Give your potted plants a new home for the spring by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold 7 pots.
Sereniseed's Organic Herb Seeds Collection includes 10 culinary herbs packed fresh with a grow guide included.
Get ready for spring gardening with fifteen durable 6-inch nursery pots.
Fiskars pruning shears are ideal for a variety of pruning tasks from trimming small branches to cutting flower stems.
If you're searching for a new gardening hose, this lightweight 10 ft. garden hose is designed with heavy duty nylon to avoid leakage.
Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $170 off right now, too.
Burpee Organic Potting Mix is formulated with plant food and coconut coir to promote seed and root growth. Plus, the formula helps to hold the perfect amount of water for potted plants.
