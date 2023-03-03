Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Patio, Outdoor and Garden Essentials To Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

By ETonline Staff
Spring Patio and Garden Deals on Amazon
Amazon

With spring around the corner, it is the perfect time to refresh your outdoor space with Amazon deals on patio and garden essentials. You can now find great prices on everything from trending patio furniture pieces to garden tools and a number of other outdoor staples.

Shop Patio and Garden Essentials

The ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include a heavy duty gardening tool set and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 45% off.

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to for more ways to freshen up your home this season? Check out the best furniture and home decor deals going on now. 

Patio and Outdoor Essentials

Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit
Amazon
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit

Warm up your patio with a cozy, copper-colored touch in this Fire Sense Fire Pit.

$200$110
FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces
FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces
Amazon
FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces

This 4-piece outdoor furniture set comes with a wicker sofa, two rattan chairs and a coffee table, making it the perfect addition to your patio.

$200$146
WITH COUPON
Teamson Home Water 4 Tiered Bowls Floor Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain
Teamson
Teamson Home Water 4 Tiered Bowls Floor Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain
Amazon
Teamson Home Water 4 Tiered Bowls Floor Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain
Teamson

This stone water fountain will turn your patio into a relaxing oasis. With four tiered bowls made of rust-resistant material and built-in LED lights, it'll offers a soothing addition to your backyard and plays a relaxing sound. 

$200$144
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Powered Patio Umbrella
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Powered Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Powered Patio Umbrella

This patio umbrella is designed with 24 built-in solar powered LED lights that can run for up to 7 hours. 

$85$80
Keter Marvel Plus 71 Gallon Storage Box
Keter Marvel Plus 71 Gallon Storage Box
Amazon
Keter Marvel Plus 71 Gallon Storage Box

This durable storage box is great for storing patio accessories, outdoor furniture cushions, garden tools, and more. 

$86$76
WITH COUPON
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Round Outdoor Hot Tub
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Round Outdoor Hot Tub
Amazon
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Round Outdoor Hot Tub

A hot tub is the perfect addition to your outdoor space to stay relaxed all season. 

$505$450
Ciays Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table
Ciays Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon
Ciays Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table

This fire pit can also be used as a table to hold drinks and food so you can relax while sitting around the fire. 

$230$197
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Amazon
Moorehead Patio Gazebo

Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige patio gazebo from Moorehead.

$400$340
Fatboy Bolleke Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern
Fatboy Bolleke Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern
Amazon
Fatboy Bolleke Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern

Set the tone for your backyard, patio or even garden with this battery-powered Fatboy bulb that adds a gentle, warm light to any space.

$139$113
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit
Amazon
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit

This antique bronze fire pit from Fire Sense has over 1,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.

$190$96
Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall
Alpine
Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall
Amazon
Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall
Alpine

Make sure you're chasing waterfalls with this fountain. With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this fountain has a durable look and weather-resistant material that will look brand new overtime.

$260$189

Garden Essentials

Chryztal Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Gardening Tool Set
Chryztal Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Gardening Tool Set
Amazon
Chryztal Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Gardening Tool Set

Upgrade your gardening tool set with new trowels, a cultivator, hand rake, weeder, pruning shears and a cloth tote to keep your tools together. 

$60$27
Greenworks 20-Inch 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower
Greenworks 20-Inch 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower
Amazon
Greenworks 20-Inch 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower

This GreenWorks Electric Lawn Mower is designed with a powerful 12 amp motor to cut through the toughest grass. 

$200$165
Bamworld Tiered Plant Stand
Bamworld Tiered Plant Stand
Amazon
Bamworld Tiered Plant Stand

Give your potted plants a new home for the spring by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold 7 pots.

$40$25
Sereniseed Certified Organic Herb Seeds Collection
Sereniseed Certified Organic Herb Seeds Collection
Amazon
Sereniseed Certified Organic Herb Seeds Collection

Sereniseed's Organic Herb Seeds Collection includes 10 culinary herbs packed fresh with a grow guide included. 

$15$13
HOMENOTE Pots for Plants, 15 Pack
HOMENOTE Pots for Plants, 15 Pack
Amazon
HOMENOTE Pots for Plants, 15 Pack

Get ready for spring gardening with fifteen durable 6-inch nursery pots.

$22$21
WITH COUPON
Fiskars Pruning Shears
Fiskars Pruning Shears
Amazon
Fiskars Pruning Shears

Fiskars pruning shears are ideal for a variety of pruning tasks from trimming small branches to cutting flower stems. 

$21$14
Solution4Patio Short Garden Hose
Solution4Patio Short Garden Hose
Amazon
Solution4Patio Short Garden Hose

If you're searching for a new gardening hose, this lightweight 10 ft. garden hose is designed with heavy duty nylon to avoid leakage. 

$18$14
WITH COUPON
SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator
SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator
Amazon
SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator

Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $170 off right now, too.

$500$423
Burpee Premium Organic Potting Natural Soil
Burpee Premium Organic Potting Natural Soil
Amazon
Burpee Premium Organic Potting Natural Soil

Burpee Organic Potting Mix is formulated with plant food and coconut coir to promote seed and root growth. Plus, the formula helps to hold the perfect amount of water for potted plants. 

$13

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

