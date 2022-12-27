Shopping

At-Home Workout Gear for Small Spaces: Foldable Exercise Equipment and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Getty

We're wrapping up the final days of 2022, The new year begins a new chapter, making it a good time to brainstorm healthier habits you can incorporate into your life. While it's not everyone's focus, exercise is a good place to start as the benefits far outweigh the cons.

If the frigid weather is keeping you from dusting off those running shoes or the idea of hitting a packed gym doesn't sound enjoyable, consider an at-home workout routine. No space is too small to get in a good workout, these days there are so many innovative, space-saving workout products on the market. Foldable exercise equipment allows you to do a heart-pumping workout on workout tools that can then be easily stored away out of sight. 

Don't let a small apartment or cramped bedroom keep you from getting in a good workout in 2023. We've rounded up the best foldable exercise equipment on the market and tech that will fit in with your decor. These exercise gear scores will get your muscles going while taking up minimal space. No matter what type of exercise you like to do: running, yoga, strength training or HIIT, we've found what you need to fit in your small space.

XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike
XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike
Amazon
XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike

Bike without having to go out into the cold with this indoor exercise bike. It folds up quickly, so after you're done with your workout you can easily store it in a closet.

$180$107
Redliro Foldable Electric Treadmill
Redliro Foldable Electric Treadmill
Amazon
Redliro Foldable Electric Treadmill

Unlike your traditional treadmills that take up quite a bit of space, this one folds together into a nice compact size.

$360$290
lululemon Studio Mirror
The Mirror
Mirror
lululemon Studio Mirror

OK, it's not foldable, but the mirror from lululemon looks like a typical wall mirror, blending seamlessly into home decor. The secret is it's actually an interactive workout device. All you need is a clear space in front of it. Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home.

$1,495$795
alo Warrior Yoga Mat
alo Warrior Yoga Mat
alo
alo Warrior Yoga Mat

An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done.

$128
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench
Amazon
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench

Not only is this weight bench adjustable for all kinds of positions while pumping iron, but it also folds down to fit under a bed or in a closet.

$160$130
Kakiclay Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar with Smart Larger Hooks
Kakiclay Multi-Grip Pull Up Bar with Smart Larger Hooks
Amazon
Kakiclay Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar with Smart Larger Hooks

Place this pull up bar on your doorframe for an instant bodyweight workout. It also comes with straps so you can do multiple types of body weight workouts, not just pull ups. 

$80$60
Snode Wood Water Rowing Machine with Bluetooth
Snode Wood Water Rowing Machine with Bluetooth
Amazon
Snode Wood Water Rowing Machine with Bluetooth

Folding up in half, this rower takes up less space than your traditional models. It pairs with an app so you can track your workouts and see your improvement over time.

$600$569
WITH COUPON
TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle
TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle
Amazon
TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle

For those who like a home workout, the TRX Suspension Trainer can take their sessions to the next level. The innovative system allows you to do hundreds of different workouts and increase them at your own pace. 

$140
Ativafit Fitness Foldable Mini Trampoline
Ativafit Fitness Foldable Mini Trampoline
Amazon
Ativafit Fitness Foldable Mini Trampoline

Who says workouts have to be boring? Try jumping on a trampoline to get in your cardio, like on this one that folds up to save on space.

$140$130
Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment
Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment
Amazon
Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment

For someone who wants to get serious about working out, this Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment has 14 accessories to give you the best results. Save an extra $50 with the coupon. 

$160$110
Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine

While this one doesn't fold, it is a much more compact size compared to your average elliptical. 

$799$549
Bala Bangle Weights
Bala Bangle Weights
Amazon
Bala Bangle Weights

Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights. 

$49$40
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands
Amazon
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands

If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.

$27$23
Bala Power Ring
Bala Power Ring
Amazon
Bala Power Ring

You might have seen this nifty toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10lbs Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts. 

$89

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

