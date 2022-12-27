At-Home Workout Gear for Small Spaces: Foldable Exercise Equipment and More
We're wrapping up the final days of 2022, The new year begins a new chapter, making it a good time to brainstorm healthier habits you can incorporate into your life. While it's not everyone's focus, exercise is a good place to start as the benefits far outweigh the cons.
If the frigid weather is keeping you from dusting off those running shoes or the idea of hitting a packed gym doesn't sound enjoyable, consider an at-home workout routine. No space is too small to get in a good workout, these days there are so many innovative, space-saving workout products on the market. Foldable exercise equipment allows you to do a heart-pumping workout on workout tools that can then be easily stored away out of sight.
Don't let a small apartment or cramped bedroom keep you from getting in a good workout in 2023. We've rounded up the best foldable exercise equipment on the market and tech that will fit in with your decor. These exercise gear scores will get your muscles going while taking up minimal space. No matter what type of exercise you like to do: running, yoga, strength training or HIIT, we've found what you need to fit in your small space.
Bike without having to go out into the cold with this indoor exercise bike. It folds up quickly, so after you're done with your workout you can easily store it in a closet.
Unlike your traditional treadmills that take up quite a bit of space, this one folds together into a nice compact size.
OK, it's not foldable, but the mirror from lululemon looks like a typical wall mirror, blending seamlessly into home decor. The secret is it's actually an interactive workout device. All you need is a clear space in front of it. Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home.
An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done.
Not only is this weight bench adjustable for all kinds of positions while pumping iron, but it also folds down to fit under a bed or in a closet.
Place this pull up bar on your doorframe for an instant bodyweight workout. It also comes with straps so you can do multiple types of body weight workouts, not just pull ups.
Folding up in half, this rower takes up less space than your traditional models. It pairs with an app so you can track your workouts and see your improvement over time.
For those who like a home workout, the TRX Suspension Trainer can take their sessions to the next level. The innovative system allows you to do hundreds of different workouts and increase them at your own pace.
Who says workouts have to be boring? Try jumping on a trampoline to get in your cardio, like on this one that folds up to save on space.
For someone who wants to get serious about working out, this Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment has 14 accessories to give you the best results. Save an extra $50 with the coupon.
While this one doesn't fold, it is a much more compact size compared to your average elliptical.
Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights.
If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.
You might have seen this nifty toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10lbs Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts.
For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
24 Top-Rated Wellness Products That Are Less Than $100 on Amazon
Jennifer Lopez Launches Two New Body Care Essentials from JLo Beauty
Alo Yoga's Epic End of Year Sale Is Full of Celeb-Loved Activewear
The Best Home Fitness and Exercise Equipment Deals at Best Buy's Sale
How to Recreate Your Favorite Outfits from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations