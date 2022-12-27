We're wrapping up the final days of 2022, The new year begins a new chapter, making it a good time to brainstorm healthier habits you can incorporate into your life. While it's not everyone's focus, exercise is a good place to start as the benefits far outweigh the cons.

If the frigid weather is keeping you from dusting off those running shoes or the idea of hitting a packed gym doesn't sound enjoyable, consider an at-home workout routine. No space is too small to get in a good workout, these days there are so many innovative, space-saving workout products on the market. Foldable exercise equipment allows you to do a heart-pumping workout on workout tools that can then be easily stored away out of sight.

Don't let a small apartment or cramped bedroom keep you from getting in a good workout in 2023. We've rounded up the best foldable exercise equipment on the market and tech that will fit in with your decor. These exercise gear scores will get your muscles going while taking up minimal space. No matter what type of exercise you like to do: running, yoga, strength training or HIIT, we've found what you need to fit in your small space.

XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike Amazon XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike Bike without having to go out into the cold with this indoor exercise bike. It folds up quickly, so after you're done with your workout you can easily store it in a closet. $180 $107 Shop Now

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror OK, it's not foldable, but the mirror from lululemon looks like a typical wall mirror, blending seamlessly into home decor. The secret is it's actually an interactive workout device. All you need is a clear space in front of it. Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home. $1,495 $795 Shop Now

alo Warrior Yoga Mat alo alo Warrior Yoga Mat An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done. $128 Shop Now

Bala Bangle Weights Amazon Bala Bangle Weights Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights. $49 $40 Shop Now

Bala Power Ring Amazon Bala Power Ring You might have seen this nifty toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10lbs Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts. $89 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

