Shop
Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale Ends Soon — Shop the 15 Best Patio Furniture Deals for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Patio
Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 9:37 AM PDT, June 24, 2024

Elevate your patio for summer with Wayfair's best outdoor furniture deals happening now.

Summer has officially arrived, and the patio furniture deals are coming in hot. Wayfair is always one of our favorite places to shop for home essentials, and with their Big Outdoor Sale in full swing, the outdoor furniture prices are hotter than ever.

Until Tuesday, June 25, Wayfair is offering up to 50% off outdoor seating, dining sets, entertaining essentials and more. From Adirondack chairs to rugs and patio umbrellas, you can save on everything you need to revamp your outdoor space for summer.

Shop the Big Outdoor Sale

If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to keep cool in the sun, Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up this furniture fast to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony because these limited-time deals won't be around for much longer.

You don't have to imagine sipping an iced coffee on a sunny summer morning while snuggled up in your favorite patio chair, because Wayfair can make that dream a reality. Ahead, shop the best patio furniture deals happening at Wayfair now.

Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,103 $380

Shop Now

Zipcode Design Don 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group

Zipcode Design Don 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair

Zipcode Design Don 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group

Perfect for unwinding or entertaining during springtime, this set features a modular sofa paired with a square coffee table.

$820 $350

Shop Now

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
Wayfair

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.

$1,885 $650

Shop Now

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)

Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.

$1,084 $410

Shop Now

Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.

$249 $200

Shop Now

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
Wayfair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.

$635 $238

Shop Now

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$438 $257

Shop Now

Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench

Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Wayfair

Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench

Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?

$150 $100

Shop Now

Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella

Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair

Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella

Complete your outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top which powers the lights for up to 12 hours.

$90 $66

Shop Now

Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Wayfair

Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

Score 63% off a luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water-resistant and features trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.

$490 $182

Shop Now

Brayden Studio Putney Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge with Table

Brayden Studio Putney Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge with Table
Wayfair

Brayden Studio Putney Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge with Table

This pair of chaise loungers is perfect for lounging poolside or snoozing in the sun.

$500 $390

Shop Now

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Enjoy sunny mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.

$220 $102

Shop Now

Arlmont and Co. Serod 103.94'' Lighted Tilt Market Umbrella

Arlmont and Co. Serod 103.94'' Lighted Tilt Market Umbrella
Wayfair

Arlmont and Co. Serod 103.94'' Lighted Tilt Market Umbrella

Finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV rays during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.

$127 $72

Shop Now

Red Barrel Studio 25" H x 43" W Iron Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Cover

Red Barrel Studio 25" H x 43" W Iron Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Cover
Wayfair

Red Barrel Studio 25" H x 43" W Iron Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Cover

A great addition to your current outdoor furniture — This fire pit also doubles as a table when you don't have the fire on.

$392 $247

Shop Now

Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set

Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set

According to Wayfair, this set is 100% resistant to the outdoors, sun, snow, and salt. It's virtually maintenance-free, making the dining set perfect for heavy-use areas.

$1,670 $680

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Revamp Your Outdoor Space

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Revamp Your Outdoor Space

Shop the Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

Home

Shop the Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart for Summer

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart for Summer

The Best Outdoor Solar Lights to Brighten Your Yard This Summer

Home

The Best Outdoor Solar Lights to Brighten Your Yard This Summer

The 15 Best Outdoor Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style

Best Lists

The 15 Best Outdoor Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style

Tags: