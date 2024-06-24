Elevate your patio for summer with Wayfair's best outdoor furniture deals happening now.
Summer has officially arrived, and the patio furniture deals are coming in hot. Wayfair is always one of our favorite places to shop for home essentials, and with their Big Outdoor Sale in full swing, the outdoor furniture prices are hotter than ever.
Until Tuesday, June 25, Wayfair is offering up to 50% off outdoor seating, dining sets, entertaining essentials and more. From Adirondack chairs to rugs and patio umbrellas, you can save on everything you need to revamp your outdoor space for summer.
If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to keep cool in the sun, Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up this furniture fast to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony because these limited-time deals won't be around for much longer.
You don't have to imagine sipping an iced coffee on a sunny summer morning while snuggled up in your favorite patio chair, because Wayfair can make that dream a reality. Ahead, shop the best patio furniture deals happening at Wayfair now.
Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
Zipcode Design Don 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group
Perfect for unwinding or entertaining during springtime, this set features a modular sofa paired with a square coffee table.
Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.
Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.
Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.
Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?
Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Complete your outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top which powers the lights for up to 12 hours.
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Score 63% off a luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water-resistant and features trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.
Brayden Studio Putney Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge with Table
This pair of chaise loungers is perfect for lounging poolside or snoozing in the sun.
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Enjoy sunny mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.
Arlmont and Co. Serod 103.94'' Lighted Tilt Market Umbrella
Finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV rays during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.
Red Barrel Studio 25" H x 43" W Iron Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Cover
A great addition to your current outdoor furniture — This fire pit also doubles as a table when you don't have the fire on.
Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set
According to Wayfair, this set is 100% resistant to the outdoors, sun, snow, and salt. It's virtually maintenance-free, making the dining set perfect for heavy-use areas.
