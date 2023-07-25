Sales & Deals

Parachute's Sale Is Here: Save Up to 40% on Bedding Essentials for Back-to-School Season

By ETonline Staff
Parachute Home

Back-to-school season is around the corner, and putting on a fresh pair of sheets or changing out your duvet cover can instantly transform your bedroom for the new school year. If you're looking to transform your dorm room, Parachute is offering deals on everything from linen sheets and duvet inserts to mattresses and more dreamlike essentials. 

Shop the Parachute Sale

Right now, you can save up to 40% off top bedding styles at Parachate ahead of the 2023 school year. The cult-favorite bedding brand rarely offers sales, so this is the perfect opportunity to save on Parachute's most popular products just in time for a refresh. 

Expertly crafted from top-tier materials, Parachute's premium quality bedding never goes out of style. Beyond bedding, Parachute has been expanding into every room of the house with its rugs, furniture, and home decor. To help you get a head start on back-to-school shopping, we've picked out the best deals from Parachute's sale to save on supremely soft and luxurious bedsheets, duvet covers, and sham sets. 

Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set
Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set
Parachute
Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set

This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from fluffy organic cotton and features a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. It's offered in two colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment.

$309$185
Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute
Linen Duvet Cover

Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks. 

$320$224
Linen Sham Set
Linen Sham Set
Parachute
Linen Sham Set

Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one.

$89$62
Organic Air Cotton Quilt
Organic Air Cotton Quilt
Parachute
Organic Air Cotton Quilt

Parachute's Organic Air Cotton Quilt will have you feeling like you're floating on a cloud.

$259$207
Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle
Classic Turkish Cotton Towels
Parachute
Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle

Odds are, your collection of towels could use a refresh. Upgrade to luxe Turkish cotton for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

$462$391
Brushed Cotton Sham Set
Brushed Cotton Sham Set
Parachute
Brushed Cotton Sham Set

Featuring Parachute's brushed cotton fabric, this sham set has a buttery soft finish to keep you feeling cool and cozy.

$79$67
Linen Fitted Sheet
Linen Fitted Sheet
Parachute
Linen Fitted Sheet

Crafted with 100% European flax, these super soft linen sheets hug your mattress and provide all-night comfort. 

$140$98
Linen Pillowcase Set
Linen Pillowcase Set
Parachute
Linen Pillowcase Set

Parachute's soft linen pillowcases come with a back envelope closure or a traditional side open style. 

$69$48
Scalloped Sham Set
Scalloped Sham Set
Parachute
Scalloped Sham Set

Pair this Sham Set with the matching Scalloped Quilt for a stylish, sophisticated look. 

$79$55
Scalloped Quilt
Scalloped Quilt
Parachute
Scalloped Quilt

Looking for extra warmth? This 100% cotton Scalloped Quilt is the perfect layering piece. 

$299$209

