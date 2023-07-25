Back-to-school season is around the corner, and putting on a fresh pair of sheets or changing out your duvet cover can instantly transform your bedroom for the new school year. If you're looking to transform your dorm room, Parachute is offering deals on everything from linen sheets and duvet inserts to mattresses and more dreamlike essentials.

Shop the Parachute Sale

Right now, you can save up to 40% off top bedding styles at Parachate ahead of the 2023 school year. The cult-favorite bedding brand rarely offers sales, so this is the perfect opportunity to save on Parachute's most popular products just in time for a refresh.

Expertly crafted from top-tier materials, Parachute's premium quality bedding never goes out of style. Beyond bedding, Parachute has been expanding into every room of the house with its rugs, furniture, and home decor. To help you get a head start on back-to-school shopping, we've picked out the best deals from Parachute's sale to save on supremely soft and luxurious bedsheets, duvet covers, and sham sets.

Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set Parachute Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from fluffy organic cotton and features a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. It's offered in two colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment. $309 $185 Shop Now

Linen Sham Set Parachute Linen Sham Set Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one. $89 $62 Shop Now

Scalloped Quilt Parachute Scalloped Quilt Looking for extra warmth? This 100% cotton Scalloped Quilt is the perfect layering piece. $299 $209 Shop Now

