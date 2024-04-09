Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle Spring Sale: Save Up to $300 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Tuft & Needle
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:50 PM PDT, April 9, 2024

The Tuft & Needle Spring Sale is taking 15% off all mattresses with big bedding deals, too.

If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a new mattress, you're in luck: Spring is officially here and the perfect time for an upgrade. Top mattress brands are offering solid discounts on high-quality models for the new season. Spring is typically one of the best times of the year to score deals on big-ticket items like mattresses and Tuft & Needle is here to prove just that.

Now through April 22 the Tuft & Needle Spring sale is taking 15% off all of the brand's award-winning and best-selling mattresses. Plus, you can save an additional 15% on sheets, pillows, weighted blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh when using code MATTRESS15 at checkout. 

Shop the Tuft & Needle Mattress Sale

Tuft & Needle's Spring mattress deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress for up to $300 off. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area. 

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.

$1,395 $1,186

Shop Now

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Investing in a good night's sleep is a lot easier with the help of holiday sales. Ahead, shop the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Sprin sale today. 

T&N Original Mattress

T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Original Mattress

The Essential features bounce-back support and breathability from the brand's T&N Adaptive foam technology.

$745 $548

Shop Now

T&N Mint Mattress

T&N Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Mattress

The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover.

$1,095 $846

Shop Now

Original Foam Pillow

Original Foam Pillow
Tuft & Needle

Original Foam Pillow

With warmer temperatures here, stay cool when sleeping on this pillow that conforms to your head.

$110 $85

Shop Now

Percale Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen)

Percale Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen)
Tuft & Needle

Percale Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen)

Bring home the classic look and crisp feel of a freshly made hotel bed with this duvet set made from T&N's best-selling cotton.

T&N Quilt

T&N Quilt
Tuft & Needle

T&N Quilt

Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season.

