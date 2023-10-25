Sales & Deals

Brooklinen's Friends & Family Sale Is Here to Prep You for Cooler Temps: Save 20% on Cozy Bedding

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Brooklinen Friends & Family Sale
Brooklinen
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:18 AM PDT, October 25, 2023

Brooklinen, known for its best-selling sheets, is taking 20% off sitewide for a bedroom and loungewear refresh.

There's nothing better than sleeping on a fresh set of sheets or wrapping up in a cozy comforter during the winter. If you've been dreaming of treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh, there's no time like the present to upgrade your bedding for a better night's sleep. Brooklinen's beloved bedding usually comes at a premium, but right now you can save on best-selling sheets, duvets, quilts and more cozy essentials. 

Now through Monday, October 30, the Brooklinen Friends & Family Sale is taking 20% off everything on the Internet's favorite bedding brand's site to revamp your bedroom and loungewear ahead of the holidays.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Brooklinen bedding is best known for its durable construction, irresistible softness, and modern prints. Experts recommend you should replace your sheets every two years, so there's a good chance you might be due for a new set. This Brooklinen sale is a great opportunity to spruce up your space before the temperatures really drop and overnight guests start to arrive for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Below, sink into dreamy savings and shop our favorite bedding deals from the Brooklinen Friends & Family Sale.

Weighted Throw Blanket

Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen

Weighted Throw Blanket

Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.

$169 $135

Shop Now

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. 

$509 $407

Shop Now

All-Season Down Comforter

All-Season Down Comforter
Brooklinen

All-Season Down Comforter

Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.

$379 $303

Shop Now

Lightweight Down Comforter

Lightweight Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$269 $215

Shop Now

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Brooklinen

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed. 

$149 $119

Shop Now

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade. 

$179 $143

Shop Now

Classic Core Sheet Set

Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Classic Core Sheet Set

The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights. 

$159 $127

Shop Now

Brooklinen Down Comforter

Brooklinen Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Down Comforter

This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell. 

$189 $170

Shop Now

Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter

Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter

While you're at it, grab Brooklinen's down alternative comforter with a cotton sateen shell. Choose between lightweight, all-season or ultra-warm weight. 

$159 $143

Buy Now

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night. 

$307 $230

Shop Now

Classic Pillowcases

Classic Pillowcases
Brooklinen

Classic Pillowcases

The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.

$49 $44

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Matching Holiday Pajamas for Christmas and Hanukkah 2023

Style

The Best Matching Holiday Pajamas for Christmas and Hanukkah 2023

Mariah Carey and Twins Wear Matching Holiday Outfits in New Campaign

Style

Mariah Carey and Twins Wear Matching Holiday Outfits in New Campaign

Get 30% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Get 30% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas at Amazon

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop This Week

The 23 Best Products to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and Better

Shopping

The 23 Best Products to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and Better

Tags: