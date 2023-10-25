Brooklinen, known for its best-selling sheets, is taking 20% off sitewide for a bedroom and loungewear refresh.
There's nothing better than sleeping on a fresh set of sheets or wrapping up in a cozy comforter during the winter. If you've been dreaming of treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh, there's no time like the present to upgrade your bedding for a better night's sleep. Brooklinen's beloved bedding usually comes at a premium, but right now you can save on best-selling sheets, duvets, quilts and more cozy essentials.
Now through Monday, October 30, the Brooklinen Friends & Family Sale is taking 20% off everything on the Internet's favorite bedding brand's site to revamp your bedroom and loungewear ahead of the holidays.
Brooklinen bedding is best known for its durable construction, irresistible softness, and modern prints. Experts recommend you should replace your sheets every two years, so there's a good chance you might be due for a new set. This Brooklinen sale is a great opportunity to spruce up your space before the temperatures really drop and overnight guests start to arrive for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Below, sink into dreamy savings and shop our favorite bedding deals from the Brooklinen Friends & Family Sale.
Weighted Throw Blanket
Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.
All-Season Down Comforter
Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.
Lightweight Down Comforter
Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed.
Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade.
Classic Core Sheet Set
The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights.
Brooklinen Down Comforter
This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell.
Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
While you're at it, grab Brooklinen's down alternative comforter with a cotton sateen shell. Choose between lightweight, all-season or ultra-warm weight.
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night.
Classic Pillowcases
The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.
