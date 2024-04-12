Sales & Deals

Casper is Celebrating Its Birthday With 25% Off the Whole New Line of Mattresses

Casper Mattress
Casper
Updated: 4:47 PM PDT, April 12, 2024

Casper's 10th Birthday Sale is knocking 25% off all of the brand's newest mattresses right now.

Casper is turning 10 years old and to celebrate the occasion, the popular mattress brand is having a birthday bash with dreamy deals. Now through Wednesday, May 1, every one of Casper's new mattresses is 25% off. Plus, bedding essentials like pillows, sheets and duvet are up to 20% off for a full bedroom refresh this spring. 

Shop Casper's Mattress Sale

Casper recently updated its entire mattress lineup for 2024. Gone are the days of The Casper, Original, Original Hybrid, Wave Hybrid and Snow. Those models have been swapped out for new styles, including the Casper One, Casper Dream and Casper Snow Hybrid — all of which are on sale now. According to Casper, the five new mattresses were designed by in-house labs to better meet shoppers’ needs and price points. 

While we may spend more time outdoors this season, there's nothing like coming home to a comfortable bed after a long day. If you are looking to purchase a new mattress for a better night's rest, now's the perfect time to do so. Ahead, shop the Casper 10th Birthday Sale to save hundreds on every mattress and find the perfect model for you.

Casper One Foam Mattress

Casper One Foam Mattress
Casper

Casper One Foam Mattress

Experience the latest in cutting-edge coziness with Casper's new mattress, the One. The all foam mattress is designed with a responsive yet supportive medium-firm feel that is perfect for any sleep style.

$1,245 $930

Shop Now

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress

Designed with a medium feel that’s perfect for any sleep style—especially side sleepers—the Dream Hybrid Mattress combines premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for ergonomic pressure relief.

$1,875 $1,405

Shop Now

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Save 25% on Casper's ultimate hybrid mattress with precision-cut foam and encased coils. The ultra-breathable Breathe+ Flex Foam soothes you to sleep with enhanced airflow.

$3,125 $2,340

Shop Now

Casper Snow Hybrid Mattress

Casper Snow Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Snow Hybrid Mattress

Casper's signature cooling hybrid mattress is designed with soothing foam and encased coils for a supportive, medium feel.

$2,495 $1,870

Shop Now

Casper Snow Max Hybrid Mattress

Casper Snow Max Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Snow Max Hybrid Mattress

Perfect for hot sleepers, especially during the warmer months of spring and summer, the new Snow Max Hybrid is Casper's ultimate cooling hybrid mattress. Fibers in the Snow Max Cover give an instantly refreshing feel and move heat away quickly.

$3,745 $2,805

Shop Now

