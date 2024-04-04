Don't skimp on your beauty rest. Boll & Branch has bedding, bath essentials and more that can keep you cozy.
It's officially spring, which means it's a great time for a bedding update. The new season calls for breathable linens in cheery hues and Boll & Branch is here to help with a spring 2024 sale on bedding and more.
At the bedding brand's Spring Annual Event, shoppers will enjoy 20% off sitewide when they spend $300 or more and up to 40% off on select styles with code SPRING24. This sale on bedding, bath essentials, mattresses and more is on now through April 15.
Shop the Boll & Branch Spring Annual Event
Over the last decade, Boll & Branch has secured a top spot on the list of home goods brands known for high-quality, organic cotton bedding made to last. Plus, purchasing from Boll & Branch is something you can feel good about, as the philanthropic brand was one of the first of its kind to partner with Fair Trade in efforts to support partnering artisans and farmers. If you're in the market to spruce up your bedrooms, this sale is right on time, and we're here to help narrow down your search with our favorite picks on the site.
We've found sheets, duvet covers, pillows and more, all on sale at Boll & Branch to upgrade your bed for spring. Also score an extra 20% off on already discounted bedding bundles when you spend $300 or more. Shop our favorite finds from the Spring Annual Event below and hurry before your favorite styles sell out. Note that some exclusions to the sale apply.
Signature Starter Bundle
Score lower prices on a Signature Hemmed Sheet Set, Signature Hemmed Duvet Set and Signature Hemmed Pillowcase Set with this bundle.
Signature Embellished Sheet Set
These classy sheets have hand-finished embroideries.
Signature Vintage Washed Sheet Set
These super soft sheets have a subtle tonal gradient that deepens around the stitching.
Linen Embellished Sheet Set
These linen sheets with a lace-like trim offer a vintage charm.
Cloud Cover Mattress Topper
Transform the coziness of your bed with mattress enhancers made with the finest materials. The Cloud Cover has pillowy support for added comfort and softness.
Down Pillow Insert
Don't forget to replace that lumpy pillow. With a cotton shell, this pillow is filled with triple-washed down.
Percale Banded Duvet Set
This elegant, banded duvet set is crafted with crisp and naturally cooling fabric.
Linen Sheet Set
There are various flax plants used to make linen sheets, and these sheets from Boll & Branch are made with Belgian flax. Belgian flax is the most durable option and is also sustainable, so these breathable sheets can last a long time with proper care.
Signature Climbing Vine Duvet Set
A classic vine print will transform your space while the bedding will keep you cozy through the night. Opt for the blue pattern above or pick the same print in a more subtle grey.
Signature Eyelet Duvet Set
A delicate eyelet lace band frames this duvet set for an elegant style. The set includes a duvet cover and two matching shams.
Signature Botanical Sheet Set
A navy floral pattern is always adorable, but the best part of these botanical sheets is the buttery and breathable material.
Waffle Bed Blanket
One of Boll & Branch's bestsellers is this breathable blanket. The textured Waffle Bed Blanket is a versatile, breathable blanket that gets softer with every wash.
Lightweight Down Duvet Insert
This lightweight duvet insert's unique construction maintains its shape and keeps fill in place for even fluff. It's wrapped in a soft, naturally down-proof shell made from 100% organic cotton.
Percale Hemmed Sheet Set
With a naturally cooling weave in long-staple 100% organic cotton, the ultra-refined Percale has a smooth, structured finish — all for a cool night’s sleep.
Plush Bath Sheet Set
Made from 100% long-staple cotton, Boll & Branch's bath towels are durable with superior quality.