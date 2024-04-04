Sponsored by Boll & Branch

Upgrade Your Bedding at Boll & Branch's Spring Sale: Shop Linen Bedding, Cotton Sheets and More

Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 9:24 AM PDT, April 4, 2024

Don't skimp on your beauty rest. Boll & Branch has bedding, bath essentials and more that can keep you cozy.

It's officially spring, which means it's a great time for a bedding update. The new season calls for breathable linens in cheery hues and Boll & Branch is here to help with a spring 2024 sale on bedding and more. 

At the bedding brand's Spring Annual Event, shoppers will enjoy 20% off sitewide when they spend $300 or more and up to 40% off on select styles with code SPRING24. This sale on bedding, bath essentials, mattresses and more is on now through April 15.

Shop the Boll & Branch Spring Annual Event

Over the last decade, Boll & Branch has secured a top spot on the list of home goods brands known for high-quality, organic cotton bedding made to last. Plus, purchasing from Boll & Branch is something you can feel good about, as the philanthropic brand was one of the first of its kind to partner with Fair Trade in efforts to support partnering artisans and farmers. If you're in the market to spruce up your bedrooms, this sale is right on time, and we're here to help narrow down your search with our favorite picks on the site.

We've found sheets, duvet covers, pillows and more, all on sale at Boll & Branch to upgrade your bed for spring. Also score an extra 20% off on already discounted bedding bundles when you spend $300 or more. Shop our favorite finds from the Spring Annual Event below and hurry before your favorite styles sell out. Note that some exclusions to the sale apply.

Signature Starter Bundle

Signature Starter Bundle
Boll & Branch

Signature Starter Bundle

Score lower prices on a Signature Hemmed Sheet Set, Signature Hemmed Duvet Set and Signature Hemmed Pillowcase Set with this bundle.

$652 $522

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Signature Embellished Sheet Set

Signature Embellished Sheet Set
Boll & Branch

Signature Embellished Sheet Set

These classy sheets have hand-finished embroideries.

$299 $239

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Signature Vintage Washed Sheet Set

Signature Vintage Washed Sheet Set
Boll & Branch

Signature Vintage Washed Sheet Set

These super soft sheets have a subtle tonal gradient that deepens around the stitching.

$279 $223

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Linen Embellished Sheet Set

Linen Embellished Sheet Set
Boll & Branch

Linen Embellished Sheet Set

These linen sheets with a lace-like trim offer a vintage charm.

$359 $287

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Cloud Cover Mattress Topper

Cloud Cover Mattress Topper
Boll & Branch

Cloud Cover Mattress Topper

Transform the coziness of your bed with mattress enhancers made with the finest materials. The Cloud Cover has pillowy support for added comfort and softness. 

$659 $527

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Down Pillow Insert

Down Pillow Insert
Boll & Branch

Down Pillow Insert

Don't forget to replace that lumpy pillow. With a cotton shell, this pillow is filled with triple-washed down.

$159 and up $127 and up

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Percale Banded Duvet Set

Percale Banded Duvet Set
Boll & Branch

Percale Banded Duvet Set

This elegant, banded duvet set is crafted with crisp and naturally cooling fabric.

$359 $287

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Linen Sheet Set

Linen Sheet Set
Boll & Branch

Linen Sheet Set

There are various flax plants used to make linen sheets, and these sheets from Boll & Branch are made with Belgian flax. Belgian flax is the most durable option and is also sustainable, so these breathable sheets can last a long time with proper care. 

$349 $279

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Signature Climbing Vine Duvet Set

Signature Climbing Vine Duvet Set
Boll & Branch

Signature Climbing Vine Duvet Set

A classic vine print will transform your space while the bedding will keep you cozy through the night. Opt for the blue pattern above or pick the same print in a more subtle grey. 

$359 $287

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Signature Eyelet Duvet Set

Signature Eyelet Duvet Set
Boll & Branch

Signature Eyelet Duvet Set

A delicate eyelet lace band frames this duvet set for an elegant style. The set includes a duvet cover and two matching shams.

$369 $295

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Signature Botanical Sheet Set

Signature Botanical Sheet Set
Amazon

Signature Botanical Sheet Set

A navy floral pattern is always adorable, but the best part of these botanical sheets is the buttery and breathable material.

$289 $231

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Waffle Bed Blanket

Waffle Bed Blanket
Boll & Branch

Waffle Bed Blanket

One of Boll & Branch's bestsellers is this breathable blanket. The textured Waffle Bed Blanket is a versatile, breathable blanket that gets softer with every wash. 

$239 $191

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Lightweight Down Duvet Insert

Lightweight Down Duvet Insert
Boll & Branch

Lightweight Down Duvet Insert

This lightweight duvet insert's unique construction maintains its shape and keeps fill in place for even fluff. It's wrapped in a soft, naturally down-proof shell made from 100% organic cotton.

$409 and up $327 and up

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Percale Hemmed Sheet Set

Percale Hemmed Sheet Set
Boll & Branch

Percale Hemmed Sheet Set

With a naturally cooling weave in long-staple 100% organic cotton, the ultra-refined Percale has a smooth, structured finish — all for a cool night's sleep.

$279 $223

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

Plush Bath Sheet Set

Plush Bath Sheet Set
Boll & Branch

Plush Bath Sheet Set

Made from 100% long-staple cotton, Boll & Branch's bath towels are durable with superior quality.

$199 $159

with code SPRING24

Shop Now

