Amazon has seriously marked down robot vacuums to do the spring cleaning for you.
Vacuuming your home isn’t the most enjoyable task, which is why many people turn to robot vacuums to tidy up by operating nearly independently. With spring in full swing, the annual act of spring cleaning is taking centerstage and robot vacuums can significantly reduce the time you'll spend keeping your floors clean.
If you're looking for a new tool in your arsenal or are just ready to upgrade your cleaning appliances, the best robot vacuums are up to 52% off at Amazon right now. From iRobot and Shark to Roborock and more, we've found robot vacuum deals from top-rated brands that will clean your home with close to no effort from you.
As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule, tried-and-true robot vacuums seamlessly navigate your home with mapping technology to speedily clean the floors. Whether your pet is notorious for shedding or your new hardwood floors attract dust, robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home.
Ahead, shop the best robot vacuum deals available on Amazon to make spring cleaning a breeze this year.
Best Robot Vacuum Deals for Spring 2024
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
When a carpet is detected, the Roborock Q5 will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.
Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.
Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum
Standing at just 2.99 inches tall, the M210 Pro can easily access under furniture. With powerful suction, it effortlessly tackles debris, pet hair, and messes, reaching even the trickiest corners.
Ropvacnic Robot Vacuum Cleaner
A No. 1 best seller on Amzon, the Ropvacnic robot vacuum has six cleaning modes to meet your needs. It proficiently vacuums dust, pet hair, crumbs and various debris on multiple surfaces such as hardwood floors and low-pile carpets.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Now the Roomba i3+ EVO iRobot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to deep clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule a whole house cleaning or just specific rooms.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot
iRobot's most popular Roomba j7 vacuum gets converted to a vacuum and mop solution with the simple switch of a bin.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
This Wi-Fi connected and self-charging Roomba vacuum can tackle your dirty carpet and floors, so you have one less thing to worry about in your busy schedule.
iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.
