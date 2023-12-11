Sales & Deals

Cozy Earth's Green Monday Sale Is Here: Get 35% Off Celeb-Loved Bedding and Loungewear Today

Cozy Earth Black Friday Sale
Cozy Earth
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:29 PM PST, December 11, 2023

For one day only, save on celeb-loved bedding and loungewear at Cozy Earth's Green Monday Sale.

Investing in the right bedding can make a world of difference when it comes to achieving a restful night's sleep. Whether you're on the quest to enhance your sleep haven or searching for thoughtful gifts for your loved ones to relax in comfort, the beloved bedding brand Cozy Earth is hosting a huge Green Monday Sale with exclusive deals on cozy essentials.

Shop Cozy Earth Green Monday Deals

Until midnight tonight, Cozy Earth is offering 35% off sitewide with code GREENMONDAY to help you secure your holiday gifts on time. If you're looking for lightweight sheets or want to gift Oprah Winfrey-approved pajamas, Oprah's hand-selected picks that landed Cozy Earth on her Favorite Things list five years in a row (from 2018-2021) are on sale during the brand's one-day sale.

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for the brand's ultra-soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because the temperature-regulating technology helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. 

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night's rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 

$339 $220

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

The bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a top sheet and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed — no matter the season.

In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and buttery-soft loungewear from pajama sets to joggers and socks that make excellent additions to anyone's wardrobe. From comforters to sleep dresses and robes, Cozy Earth's cuddly materials provide just the right amount of comfort and warmth for a better night's sleep. Shop more of the best deals on Cozy Earth's sleep essentials below during the Cozy Earth Green Monday Sale happening now. 

Cozy Earth Green Monday Deals

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers

The perfect joggers for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things in 2020.

$165 $107

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Give any bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.

$99 $64

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Sock

Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah once described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the "softest EVER." 

$55 $36

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you warm throughout the winter months. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in five different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter

$319 $207

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Comforters

Cozy Earth Comforters
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Comforters

Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding upgrade.

$599 $389

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.

$140 $91

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Sheets

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Sheets
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Sheets

Ultra plush and absorbent, these ribbed bath towels will make any bathroom feel like a luxe spa.

$175 $114

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$175 $114

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look. We suggest pairing it with Cozy Earth's equally soft and cozy Bamboo Jogger Pants.

$160 $104

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

"I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too."

$130 $85

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.

$160 $104

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Waffle Knit Sleep Dress

Cozy Earth Waffle Knit Sleep Dress
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Waffle Knit Sleep Dress

Cozy Earth's Waffle Knit Sleep Dress offers a relaxed, free-flowing silhouette to ensure a comfortable night's sleep.

$140 $91

With Code GREENMONDAY

Shop Now

